The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in (i) securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from or devote 50% of their assets to psychedelic drugs and (ii) derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund primarily invests in publicly listed life sciences companies focused on psychedelic medicines as well as other companies with activities in the psychedelics business. The Fund invests in exchange-listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock of U.S. and foreign mid, small and micro-capitalization companies, and in total return swaps intended to provide exposure to such companies.

Psychedelic drugs, also known as hallucinogens, are a group of substances, including psilocybin, that are used to change and enhance sensory perceptions, thought processes, and energy levels. Psychedelic medicines, therapeutics, and healthcare treatments may be used in the treatment of illnesses such as depression, addiction, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Psychedelic medicine companies include life sciences companies having significant business activities in, or significant exposure to, the psychedelics industry, including producers or distributors of psychedelic medicines, biotechnology companies engaged in research and development of psychedelic medicines, and companies that provide psychotherapy treatments and mental health services using psychedelics. The Fund does not consider cannabis to be a psychedelic drug.

The Fund will not invest directly in or hold ownership in any companies that engage in psychedelics-related business unless permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction including, but not limited to, U.S. federal and state laws.

The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry Group within the Health Care Sector. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

The Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industries, the Advisor intends to select companies with dominant positions in their respective markets, or those in unique positions for growth and expansion. The Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their future potential value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio.