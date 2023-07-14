Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

PSIL | Active ETF

$2.03

$6.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

-28.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$2.0
$1.70
$4.10

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

PSIL | Active ETF

$2.03

$6.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.11%

PSIL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dan Ahrens

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in (i) securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from or devote 50% of their assets to psychedelic drugs and (ii) derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund primarily invests in publicly listed life sciences companies focused on psychedelic medicines as well as other companies with activities in the psychedelics business. The Fund invests in exchange-listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock of U.S. and foreign mid, small and micro-capitalization companies, and in total return swaps intended to provide exposure to such companies.

Psychedelic drugs, also known as hallucinogens, are a group of substances, including psilocybin, that are used to change and enhance sensory perceptions, thought processes, and energy levels. Psychedelic medicines, therapeutics, and healthcare treatments may be used in the treatment of illnesses such as depression, addiction, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Psychedelic medicine companies include life sciences companies having significant business activities in, or significant exposure to, the psychedelics industry, including producers or distributors of psychedelic medicines, biotechnology companies engaged in research and development of psychedelic medicines, and companies that provide psychotherapy treatments and mental health services using psychedelics. The Fund does not consider cannabis to be a psychedelic drug.

The Fund will not invest directly in or hold ownership in any companies that engage in psychedelics-related business unless permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction including, but not limited to, U.S. federal and state laws.

The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry Group within the Health Care Sector. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

The Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industries, the Advisor intends to select companies with dominant positions in their respective markets, or those in unique positions for growth and expansion. The Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their future potential value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

PSIL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -24.9% 17.8% 96.61%
1 Yr -28.7% -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -67.2% -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% 93.22%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -67.2% -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

PSIL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSIL Category Low Category High PSIL % Rank
Net Assets 6.7 M 610 K 31.2 B 84.75%
Number of Holdings 22 1 389 85.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.93 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 72.06%
Weighting of Top 10 65.45% 8.9% 100.0% 12.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 20.01%
  2. Cybin Inc 14.50%
  3. Compass Pathways Plc 14.32%
  4. FSD Pharma Inc 7.23%
  5. GH Research PLC 6.12%
  6. Mind Medicine MindMed Inc 4.88%
  7. ATAI Life Sciences NV 4.79%
  8. Alkermes PLC 4.70%
  9. Seelos Therapeutics Inc 4.56%
  10. Sage Therapeutics Inc 4.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSIL % Rank
Stocks 		86.79% 0.00% 100.33% 69.12%
Cash 		11.97% -0.34% 101.46% 25.00%
Other 		1.24% -8.90% 91.95% 14.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 23.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 27.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 29.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSIL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 55.93%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 84.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 50.85%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 88.14%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 1.69%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 35.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 40.68%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 33.90%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 45.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 77.97%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 71.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSIL % Rank
US 		86.79% 0.00% 85.31% 83.82%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 98.35% 16.18%

PSIL - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.11% 0.22% 4.26% 53.33%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 39.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

PSIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PSIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

PSIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% N/A

PSIL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSIL Category Low Category High PSIL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.18% 52.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSIL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSIL Category Low Category High PSIL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSIL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSIL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan Ahrens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2021

0.71

0.7%

Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

