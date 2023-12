The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, are considered by the subadviser to be of comparable quality. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its investable assets in high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as junk bonds) and other investments (including derivatives) with similar economic characteristics. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and therefore does not seek to replicate the performance of any specific index. The term “below investment grade” or “junk bonds” refers to instruments either rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investor Service, Inc. (“Moody's”), BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or comparably by another NRSRO, or, if unrated, considered by the subadviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in securities which are the subject of bankruptcy proceedings or otherwise in default as to the repayment of principal and/or interest at the time of acquisition by the Fund or are rated in the lower rating categories or, if unrated, are in the judgment of the subadviser of equivalent quality (“distressed securities”). The Fund may also invest without limit in high yield instruments rated in the lower rating categories (Caa1 or lower by Moody’s, CCC+ or lower by S&P or Fitch, or comparably rated by another NRSRO) or, if unrated, are considered by the subadviser to be of comparable quality. The types of fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include bonds, debentures, notes, commercial paper, floating rate or variable rate instruments and other similar types of debt instruments, as well as loan participations and assignments, money market instruments, payment-in-kind securities and derivatives related to or referencing these types of securities and instruments. The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments of companies or governments. The Fund may invest in U.S. currency-denominated fixed income securities issued by foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging markets and in non-U.S. currency-denominated fixed income securities issued by foreign or domestic issuers. The Fund may use various derivative strategies, including futures contracts and related options, foreign currency forward contracts, swap transactions and options to try to improve the Fund's returns. The subadviser may also use hedging techniques to try to protect the Fund's assets. Although the Fund has the flexibility to make use of derivatives, it may choose not to for a variety of reasons, even under very volatile market conditions. In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends by continually evaluating economic data that affect the movement of markets and securities prices. This top-down macroeconomic analysis is integrated into the subadviser’s bottom-up research which informs security selection. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook is determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer, which includes a review of the composition of revenue, profitability, cash flow margin, and leverage. The subadviser may also utilize proprietary quantitative tools to support relative value trading and asset allocation for portfolio management as well as various risk models to support risk management. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a security to changes in interest rates. While there is no limit on the remaining maturity or duration of any individual security in which the Fund may invest, the Fund generally expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less and a weighted average life of five years or less.