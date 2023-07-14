Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.2%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$145 M
Holdings in Top 10
92.2%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PSFF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-53.4%
|35.0%
|25.73%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|-10.8%
|59.0%
|92.27%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-1.6%
|24.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-0.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|4.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PSFF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.1%
|-69.4%
|537.8%
|67.62%
|2021
|5.7%
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|41.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|36.4%
|N/A
|Period
|PSFF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-52.2%
|35.0%
|15.66%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-14.6%
|67.6%
|90.16%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.6%
|26.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.4%
|20.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.3%
|15.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PSFF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.1%
|-69.4%
|537.8%
|67.62%
|2021
|5.7%
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|41.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|34.7%
|N/A
|PSFF
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSFF % Rank
|Net Assets
|145 M
|741 K
|1.27 T
|80.15%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|2
|4097
|97.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|109 M
|-363 M
|301 B
|57.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.16%
|2.0%
|100.0%
|0.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSFF % Rank
|Stocks
|99.20%
|-1.55%
|125.86%
|83.10%
|Cash
|0.81%
|-102.29%
|101.55%
|14.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.21%
|63.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|62.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.59%
|62.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|97.33%
|62.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSFF % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.68%
|39.91%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.07%
|44.80%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.72%
|45.14%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.11%
|66.86%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.20%
|45.94%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.20%
|46.28%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.74%
|32.58%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.35%
|43.49%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.11%
|40.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.38%
|47.41%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.96%
|55.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSFF % Rank
|US
|99.20%
|-1.55%
|124.60%
|54.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.06%
|70.63%
|PSFF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.01%
|3.38%
|29.92%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|16.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.95%
|N/A
|PSFF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PSFF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSFF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|PSFF
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSFF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.97%
|62.39%
|PSFF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PSFF
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSFF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|19.41%
|88.66%
|PSFF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Chris is the Director of Risk Management and Chief Market Technician at Swan and assists in the daily operations and trading for all Defined Risk Strategy investments and positions. Before joining Swan, Chris started his career as an investment banking analyst before transitioning to the trading pits of Chicago. In 1996, Chris became a market-maker for Wolverine Trading, LLC where he worked on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, trading options on the S&P 500 futures index, and on the Pacific Stock Exchange, trading options on Microsoft. In April 1999 as Senior Trader, Chris joined an options broker-dealer (STC, LLC) founded and managed by Anthony Saliba. During that same period, he also served as lead instructor for the International Trading Institute Ltd., teaching option strategies and risk management techniques to market makers and traders from around the world. In January 2002, Chris joined CAZ Investments in Houston, TX, where he held the position of Senior Vice President. He re-joined Mr. Saliba in a new venture, Saliba Portfolio Management, as Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Portfolio Strategist in January 2004 and ultimately became the Director of Trading Operations in January 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Micah’s responsibilities include research and analysis, strategic planning, project management, publishing white papers, and the development and roll out of new Swan DRS products. He has an extensive track record in portfolio management, trading, analysis, and business management. Prior to joining Swan, Micah spent over five years as a director and advisor at a financial advisory firm. He also has more than eleven years of management experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|38.77
|6.55
|2.16
