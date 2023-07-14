Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$145 M

Holdings in Top 10

92.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
$20.56
$24.48

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PSFF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Christopher Hausman

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of other ETFs also managed by the Fund’s investment adviser, Pacer Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”), that seek exposure to U.S. equity securities, while limiting downside risk (the “Underlying ETFs”). Certain Underlying ETFs may also be sub-advised by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Swan Global Management, LLC (“Swan” or the “Sub-Adviser”).
Underlying ETFs generally invest in equity securities or options on equity securities (including other ETFs) to obtain their long exposure to the U.S. equity market. Additionally, the Underlying ETFs may invest in cash or short-term U.S. Treasury securities or utilize options on equity securities (including other ETFs) to hedge their exposure to U.S. equities. The Fund may also invest directly in equity securities, options on equity securities (including other ETFs) or indices, cash, or cash equivalents.
While the Fund is not limited in the types of strategies the Underlying ETFs may utilize, the Fund is expected to primarily utilize “trend-following strategy” and “structured outcome strategy” styles of Underlying ETFs.
Trend-Following Strategies
Underlying ETFs that use a trend-following strategy generally use an objective, rules-based methodology to implement a systematic strategy that directs exposure (i) 100% to the equity index (e.g., the S&P 500® Index), (ii) a portion (e.g., 50%) to the equity index and the balance to short-term U.S. Treasury bills, or (iii) 100% to short-term U.S. Treasury bills, depending on the relative performance of the equity index to its historical averages (e.g., as compared to its 200-day moving average). Trend-following strategies rely on one or more “triggers” to change the allocation of their exposure among equity securities and short-term U.S. Treasury bills. Such triggers may be based on the performance of an equity index to its historical values, the relative performance of multiple equity indexes, or the relative performance of indexes representing different asset classes (e.g., equities versus bonds). Additionally, such triggers may be effective on a delayed basis (i.e., the triggering condition must exist for a certain period of time) or may be effective immediately. While such trend-following strategies seek to reduce exposure to equity securities during market downturns, their specific triggers and the timing of such triggers may or may not be successful in such objective.
Structured Outcome Strategies
Underlying ETFs that use a structured outcome strategy generally seek to produce pre-determined target investment outcomes for a specific period of time based upon the performance of an underlying security (such as an ETF) or index (a “reference asset”) through the use of a combination of call and put options on such reference asset. The pre-determined outcomes sought by such Underlying ETFs may include a buffer against certain reference asset losses and a cap based on the performance of the reference asset over a fixed period of time (e.g., one year). Investments in such strategies reflect an investment in a portfolio of options linked to a reference asset that, when bought at inception of the strategy and held to the expiration of the options (an “Investment Period”), seeks to target returns that buffer against downside losses due to a decline in the reference asset, while providing participation up to a maximum capped gain in the reference asset.
The structure of the structured outcomes that such Underlying ETFs seek for investors (such as the Fund) that hold Underlying ETF shares for an entire Investment Period may vary significantly based on the amount, structure, and timing of their buffer and cap, though there can be no guarantee these results will be achieved. For example, such outcomes may be structured as follows:
If the reference asset appreciates over the Investment Period, the combination of options held by the Underlying ETF provides upside participation that is intended to match that of the reference asset, up to the cap that is determined at the start of the Investment Period.
If the reference asset decreases over the Investment Period, the combination of options held by the Underlying ETF provides a payoff at expiration that is intended to compensate for losses experienced by the reference asset (if any), in an amount not to exceed the Underlying ETF’s buffer (e.g., 15%) before fees and expenses.
If the reference asset has decreased in value by more than the buffer amount over the Investment Period, the Underlying ETF will experience all subsequent losses greater than the buffer amount on a one-to-one basis with the reference asset.
Importantly, if the Fund purchases shares of such an Underlying ETF other than on the first day of an Investment Period and/or sells such shares prior to the end of an Investment Period, the Fund may experience results that are very different from the outcomes sought by the Underlying ETF for that Investment Period. This is because, while the cap and buffer for the Investment Period are fixed levels that remain constant throughout the Investment Period, an investor purchasing Underlying ETF shares at market value during the Investment Period likely purchased such shares at a price that is different from the Underlying ETF’s net asset value at the start of the Investment Period (i.e., the net asset value that the cap and buffer reference).
Structured outcome strategy Underlying ETFs generally invest substantially all of their assets in FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”). FLEX Options are exchange-traded options contracts with uniquely customizable terms like reference asset, exercise price, style, and expiration date. FLEX Options are guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”). The OCC guarantees performance by each of the counterparties to the FLEX Options, becoming the “buyer for every seller and the seller for every buyer,” protecting clearing members and options traders
from counterparty risk. Although guaranteed for settlement by the OCC, FLEX Options are still subject to counterparty risk with the OCC and subject to the risk that the OCC may fail to perform the settlement of the FLEX Options due to bankruptcy or other adverse reasons.
The FLEX Options that an Underlying ETF will hold will give the Underlying ETF the right to receive or deliver shares of the reference asset on the option expiration date at a strike price, depending on whether the option is a put or call option and whether the Underlying ETF purchases or sells the option. The FLEX Options held by the Underlying ETFs are European-style options, which are exercisable at the strike price only on the FLEX Option expiration date.
The Sub-Adviser generally seeks a mix of Underlying ETF allocations to incorporate multiple methods for mitigating downside risk. Additionally, the Sub-Adviser may purchase or sell structured outcome Underlying ETFs when it believes that that a different Underlying ETF provides greater downside protection or upside opportunity for a similar or lesser cost. The Sub-Adviser may also choose to use trend-following or structured outcome strategies for the Fund directly, rather than investing in an Underlying ETF. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in Underlying ETFs.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

PSFF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSFF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -53.4% 35.0% 25.73%
1 Yr 16.0% -10.8% 59.0% 92.27%
3 Yr 0.0%* -1.6% 24.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -0.4% 18.9% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 4.3% 15.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSFF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.1% -69.4% 537.8% 67.62%
2021 5.7% -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 41.1% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 17.3% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 36.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSFF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -52.2% 35.0% 15.66%
1 Yr N/A -14.6% 67.6% 90.16%
3 Yr N/A* -1.6% 26.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.4% 20.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 4.3% 15.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSFF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.1% -69.4% 537.8% 67.62%
2021 5.7% -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 41.8% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 17.3% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 34.7% N/A

PSFF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSFF Category Low Category High PSFF % Rank
Net Assets 145 M 741 K 1.27 T 80.15%
Number of Holdings 13 2 4097 97.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 109 M -363 M 301 B 57.27%
Weighting of Top 10 92.16% 2.0% 100.0% 0.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate October ETF 15.43%
  2. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate January ETF 15.36%
  3. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate July ETF 14.88%
  4. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate April ETF 13.67%
  5. Pacer Swan SOS Flex April ETF 6.77%
  6. Pacer Swan SOS Flex January ETF 6.14%
  7. Pacer Swan SOS Flex July ETF 6.07%
  8. Pacer Swan SOS Flex October ETF 6.04%
  9. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative April ETF 4.29%
  10. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative January ETF 3.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSFF % Rank
Stocks 		99.20% -1.55% 125.86% 83.10%
Cash 		0.81% -102.29% 101.55% 14.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.21% 63.84%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 62.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.59% 62.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 97.33% 62.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSFF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 23.68% 39.91%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.07% 44.80%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.72% 45.14%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 62.11% 66.86%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 59.20% 45.94%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.20% 46.28%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 20.74% 32.58%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.35% 43.49%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 65.11% 40.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 53.38% 47.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.96% 55.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSFF % Rank
US 		99.20% -1.55% 124.60% 54.18%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.06% 70.63%

PSFF - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSFF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 3.38% 29.92%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 16.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% N/A

Sales Fees

PSFF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSFF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSFF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

PSFF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSFF Category Low Category High PSFF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.97% 62.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSFF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSFF Category Low Category High PSFF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 19.41% 88.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSFF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History



PSFF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Hausman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Chris is the Director of Risk Management and Chief Market Technician at Swan and assists in the daily operations and trading for all Defined Risk Strategy investments and positions. Before joining Swan, Chris started his career as an investment banking analyst before transitioning to the trading pits of Chicago. In 1996, Chris became a market-maker for Wolverine Trading, LLC where he worked on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, trading options on the S&P 500 futures index, and on the Pacific Stock Exchange, trading options on Microsoft. In April 1999 as Senior Trader, Chris joined an options broker-dealer (STC, LLC) founded and managed by Anthony Saliba. During that same period, he also served as lead instructor for the International Trading Institute Ltd., teaching option strategies and risk management techniques to market makers and traders from around the world. In January 2002, Chris joined CAZ Investments in Houston, TX, where he held the position of Senior Vice President. He re-joined Mr. Saliba in a new venture, Saliba Portfolio Management, as Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Portfolio Strategist in January 2004 and ultimately became the Director of Trading Operations in January 2011.

Micah Wakefield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Micah’s responsibilities include research and analysis, strategic planning, project management, publishing white papers, and the development and roll out of new Swan DRS products. He has an extensive track record in portfolio management, trading, analysis, and business management. Prior to joining Swan, Micah spent over five years as a director and advisor at a financial advisory firm. He also has more than eleven years of management experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 38.77 6.55 2.16

