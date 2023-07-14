The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of other ETFs also managed by the Fund’s investment adviser, Pacer Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”), that seek exposure to U.S. equity securities, while limiting downside risk (the “Underlying ETFs”). Certain Underlying ETFs may also be sub-advised by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Swan Global Management, LLC (“Swan” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Underlying ETFs generally invest in equity securities or options on equity securities (including other ETFs) to obtain their long exposure to the U.S. equity market. Additionally, the Underlying ETFs may invest in cash or short-term U.S. Treasury securities or utilize options on equity securities (including other ETFs) to hedge their exposure to U.S. equities. The Fund may also invest directly in equity securities, options on equity securities (including other ETFs) or indices, cash, or cash equivalents.

While the Fund is not limited in the types of strategies the Underlying ETFs may utilize, the Fund is expected to primarily utilize “trend-following strategy” and “structured outcome strategy” styles of Underlying ETFs.

Trend-Following Strategies

Underlying ETFs that use a trend-following strategy generally use an objective, rules-based methodology to implement a systematic strategy that directs exposure (i) 100% to the equity index ( e.g. , the S&P 500 ® Index), (ii) a portion ( e.g. , 50%) to the equity index and the balance to short-term U.S. Treasury bills, or (iii) 100% to short-term U.S. Treasury bills, depending on the relative performance of the equity index to its historical averages ( e.g. , as compared to its 200-day moving average). Trend-following strategies rely on one or more “triggers” to change the allocation of their exposure among equity securities and short-term U.S. Treasury bills. Such triggers may be based on the performance of an equity index to its historical values, the relative performance of multiple equity indexes, or the relative performance of indexes representing different asset classes ( e.g. , equities versus bonds). Additionally, such triggers may be effective on a delayed basis (i.e., the triggering condition must exist for a certain period of time) or may be effective immediately. While such trend-following strategies seek to reduce exposure to equity securities during market downturns, their specific triggers and the timing of such triggers may or may not be successful in such objective.

Structured Outcome Strategies

Underlying ETFs that use a structured outcome strategy generally seek to produce pre-determined target investment outcomes for a specific period of time based upon the performance of an underlying security (such as an ETF) or index (a “reference asset”) through the use of a combination of call and put options on such reference asset. The pre-determined outcomes sought by such Underlying ETFs may include a buffer against certain reference asset losses and a cap based on the performance of the reference asset over a fixed period of time ( e.g. , one year). Investments in such strategies reflect an investment in a portfolio of options linked to a reference asset that, when bought at inception of the strategy and held to the expiration of the options (an “Investment Period”), seeks to target returns that buffer against downside losses due to a decline in the reference asset, while providing participation up to a maximum capped gain in the reference asset.

The structure of the structured outcomes that such Underlying ETFs seek for investors (such as the Fund) that hold Underlying ETF shares for an entire Investment Period may vary significantly based on the amount, structure, and timing of their buffer and cap, though there can be no guarantee these results will be achieved. For example, such outcomes may be structured as follows:

• If the reference asset appreciates over the Investment Period, the combination of options held by the Underlying ETF provides upside participation that is intended to match that of the reference asset, up to the cap that is determined at the start of the Investment Period.

• If the reference asset decreases over the Investment Period, the combination of options held by the Underlying ETF provides a payoff at expiration that is intended to compensate for losses experienced by the reference asset (if any), in an amount not to exceed the Underlying ETF’s buffer ( e.g. , 15%) before fees and expenses.

• If the reference asset has decreased in value by more than the buffer amount over the Investment Period, the Underlying ETF will experience all subsequent losses greater than the buffer amount on a one-to-one basis with the reference asset.

Importantly, if the Fund purchases shares of such an Underlying ETF other than on the first day of an Investment Period and/or sells such shares prior to the end of an Investment Period, the Fund may experience results that are very different from the outcomes sought by the Underlying ETF for that Investment Period. This is because, while the cap and buffer for the Investment Period are fixed levels that remain constant throughout the Investment Period, an investor purchasing Underlying ETF shares at market value during the Investment Period likely purchased such shares at a price that is different from the Underlying ETF’s net asset value at the start of the Investment Period ( i.e. , the net asset value that the cap and buffer reference).

Structured outcome strategy Underlying ETFs generally invest substantially all of their assets in FLexible EXchange ® Options (“FLEX Options”). FLEX Options are exchange-traded options contracts with uniquely customizable terms like reference asset, exercise price, style, and expiration date. FLEX Options are guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”). The OCC guarantees performance by each of the counterparties to the FLEX Options, becoming the “buyer for every seller and the seller for every buyer,” protecting clearing members and options traders

from counterparty risk. Although guaranteed for settlement by the OCC, FLEX Options are still subject to counterparty risk with the OCC and subject to the risk that the OCC may fail to perform the settlement of the FLEX Options due to bankruptcy or other adverse reasons.

The FLEX Options that an Underlying ETF will hold will give the Underlying ETF the right to receive or deliver shares of the reference asset on the option expiration date at a strike price, depending on whether the option is a put or call option and whether the Underlying ETF purchases or sells the option. The FLEX Options held by the Underlying ETFs are European-style options, which are exercisable at the strike price only on the FLEX Option expiration date.

The Sub-Adviser generally seeks a mix of Underlying ETF allocations to incorporate multiple methods for mitigating downside risk. Additionally, the Sub-Adviser may purchase or sell structured outcome Underlying ETFs when it believes that that a different Underlying ETF provides greater downside protection or upside opportunity for a similar or lesser cost. The Sub-Adviser may also choose to use trend-following or structured outcome strategies for the Fund directly, rather than investing in an Underlying ETF. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in Underlying ETFs.