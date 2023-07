Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities. For security selection and portfolio construction, Principal Global Investors, LLC ("PGI") uses a proprietary quantitative model designed to identify equity securities in the S&P 500 Index or S&P 400 Index that exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. "Higher quality" means securities that PGI believes possess higher quality characteristics relative to their peers, measured by profitability, earnings quality, balance sheet strength, and solvency. "Pricing power" refers to the extent to which a company can raise the prices of its products without reducing the demand for them. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the S&P 500 Index was between approximately $3.0 billion and $2.2 trillion. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the S&P 400 Index was between approximately $1.2 billion and $15.3 billion. The Fund invests in equity securities of different market capitalizations (medium or large) and styles (growth or value).

The Fund's holdings are expected to be rebalanced at least annually. However, PGI may make any adjustments to the model and Fund holdings at its discretion. In constructing and revising the model and managing the Fund’s investments, PGI uses insights from diverse sources, including internal investment research, industry reports, and data from third-party consultants and other service providers, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that may impact the Fund and its holdings.

The Fund invested significantly in one or more industries within the healthcare sector as of September 30, 2022.