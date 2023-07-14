Dividend Investing Ideas Center
-20.9%
1 yr return
-56.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3 M
Holdings in Top 10
159.8%
Expense Ratio 2.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in (i) securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue directly from the marijuana and hemp business or from providing services, products or technology to the marijuana and hemp business, and (ii) derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund primarily invests in exchange-listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock, of U.S. and foreign mid-, small- and micro-capitalization companies, and in total return swaps intended to provide exposure to such companies. Poseidon Investment Management, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) may seek investment opportunities through initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
Using total return swaps, the Sub-Advisor may, at its discretion, dynamically adjust the Fund’s overall market exposure to marijuana and hemp companies through leverage of up to one and a half times (1.5x), or 150% of, the Fund’s total assets. The Sub-Advisor will adjust the Fund’s net exposure to leverage in order to seek exposure to a greater rate of growth over the long term and potentially deliver improved risk-adjusted returns, as compared to a fund without leverage.
In addition to its investment in securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the marijuana and hemp business, and in derivatives providing exposure to such securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of companies that, in the opinion of the Sub-Advisor, may have current or future revenues from cannabis-related business or that are registered with the Drug Enforcement Agency (the “DEA”) specifically for the purpose of handling marijuana for lawful research and development of cannabis or cannabinoid-related products.
Cannabis securities may be categorized among a wide variety of sectors and industries including agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, real estate, retail, and finance. The types of companies that may engage in cannabis-related business include companies that conduct medical research, produce drug products, manufacture hemp products, or engage in agricultural activities, real estate activities, or financial services activities. The terms “marijuana” and “cannabis” are used interchangeably. Hemp refers to the industrial/commercial use of the cannabis stalk and seed for textiles, foods, papers, body care products, detergents, plastics and building materials. Cannabinoids are the chemical compounds secreted by cannabis plants. Cannabinoids can also be synthetically produced chemical compounds and used in lawful research and development of prescription drugs or other products utilizing cannabinoids as an active ingredient. The Sub-Advisor believes that continued legislative changes and social acceptance of cannabis in its various formats could lead to significant growth in cannabis-related public corporations. Companies involved in cannabis-related business could also benefit from significant merger and acquisition activity as the cannabis market matures. The Fund will not invest directly in or hold ownership in any companies that engage in cannabis-related business unless permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction including, but not limited to, U.S. federal and state laws.
The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry Group within the Health Care Sector. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.
The Sub-Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industries, the Sub-Advisor intends to select companies that it believes have competitive advantages in their respective markets, or those in unique positions for growth and expansion. The Sub-Advisor will utilize fundamental research, market analysis, numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. The Sub-Advisor will carefully consider the Fund’s amount of equity exposure and leverage when making adjustments at its discretion. In addition, the Sub-Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Sub-Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Sub-Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their future potential value, as measured by the Sub-Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Sub-Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio.
In addition, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations that meet capital and other credit requirements or certain other criteria. In connection with its securities lending activities, the Fund may invest in repurchase agreements.
|Period
|PSDN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-20.9%
|-24.9%
|17.8%
|71.19%
|1 Yr
|-56.5%
|-68.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-43.1%
|28.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-32.3%
|26.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.8%
|17.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PSDN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-72.7%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.1%
|50.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-31.4%
|49.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.4%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.7%
|34.6%
|N/A
|Period
|PSDN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-73.0%
|17.8%
|98.31%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-68.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-43.1%
|28.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-32.3%
|26.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.5%
|17.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PSDN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-72.7%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.1%
|50.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-31.4%
|49.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.4%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.2%
|34.6%
|N/A
|PSDN
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSDN % Rank
|Net Assets
|3 M
|610 K
|31.2 B
|81.36%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|1
|389
|92.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.23 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|98.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|159.76%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|1.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSDN % Rank
|Cash
|144.30%
|-0.34%
|101.46%
|1.47%
|Stocks
|7.91%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|88.24%
|Other
|7.65%
|-8.90%
|91.95%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|54.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|60.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|58.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSDN % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|72.88%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.79%
|52.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.95%
|71.19%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|94.92%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.03%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|61.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|61.02%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|61.02%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.62%
|1.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.11%
|83.05%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.59%
|88.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSDN % Rank
|US
|7.91%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|95.59%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.35%
|80.88%
|PSDN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.59%
|0.22%
|4.26%
|28.00%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|80.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|44.44%
|PSDN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PSDN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSDN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|140.00%
|N/A
|PSDN
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSDN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.18%
|74.67%
|PSDN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PSDN
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSDN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|N/A
|PSDN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Ms. Paxhia has reviewed thousands of companies in the cannabis industry and has worked with countless company founders in many capacities. She had helped to shape founders’ preparations, their go-to-market strategies and product launches, and advised on day-to-day business operations. Ms. Paxhia has held board seats for multiple portfolio companies and participates as an adviser to multiple teams. Extremely active in the investment decision making and ongoing investment oversight processes, she works closely with her partners to create meaningful deal structures, ensuring that proper governance is carried out at the company level. Further, Emily has dedicated time and energy to supporting policy groups and has served on the Board of Directors of the Marijuana Policy Project. She also currently serves on the Board of Athletes for CARE and The Initiative. Ms. Paxhia has over 10 years of experience working as a consultant and researcher and, as such, has become an expert at extracting actionable insights from research and applying them to make corporations function more efficiently and successfully. She also leverages this experience to engage in detailed market analysis for determination around product-market fit and potential scalability. Ms. Paxhia received a B.A. in Psychology from Skidmore College in 2002 and an M.A. in Psychology from New York University in 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Mr. Greif possesses nearly 21 years of experience as an investor in both the public and private markets. He began his career in 2000, having worked at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker in the Mergers and Acquisitions group in New York City. Following his tenure at Goldman Sachs, he joined PSAM, a hedge fund also based in New York City. Throughout his eight-year tenure at PSAM, Mr. Greif researched and invested in numerous companies and was promoted to Vice President. Mr. Greif took an active role in many of the investments, having served in the capacity of Co-Chairman of the Official Creditors Committee in the Dana Corporation restructuring process and on numerous ad hoc creditor committees. Tn 2010, Mr. Greif founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Proven Fields Oil & Gas, an energy-focused private equity fund, which acquired, developed and managed oil and gas assets in multiple U.S. states. After leading the successful sale of most of the assets of Proven Fields, Mr. Greif launched a new investment and advisory firm named HomeBase, which both invests in and provides outsourced CFO advisory, accounting and bookkeeping services to venture-stage companies. Mr. Greif is an investor in and serves on the Board of Vicunita Minerals UK Limited, a company focused on gold mining in Peru, and as Chief Investment Officer of EdgeHill Venture Partners. Mr. Greif received a B.B.A. from Emory University in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Mr. Paxhia has developed a deep understanding of asset management, including individual company analysis, portfolio construction, and risk mitigation. Since 2012, he has dedicated his investment focus primarily to the cannabis industry. Given the limited amount of information in this emerging field, the limited amount of institutional research, and relative industry immaturity, Mr. Paxhia embraces an active approach of working closely with companies. He utilizes a “boots on the ground” methodology to better understand individual companies and the industry. Through his extensive travel across the US and Canada, reviewing hundreds of business plans and overseeing several existing cannabis funds’ investments, Mr. Paxhia has developed the Sub-Advisor’s investment methodology, tailored specifically to the business of cannabis. The Sub-Advisor’s proprietary process is driven by the time spent in the industry and the considerable data collected over the last several years. He has created frameworks for analysis depending on sub-sector, company stage, and participation across the capital spectrum through a database of contacts, valuations, metrics, and other relevant factors. Mr. Paxhia started his investment career at UBS Financial Services, working in a Wealth Management/ Investment Banking hybrid training program. The training brought a wide range of first-hand experience working through several facets of the organization, including advisory teams managing assets for high net worth individuals and municipal bonds trading. Following his tenure at UBS, Morgan transitioned to a Providence-based registered investment advisor as an Investment Consultant. During that time, he worked under the partners of the firm doing fundamental portfolio management. Morgan received a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Rhode Island in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
