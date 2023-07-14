The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market conditions, invests substantially all of its assets in FLexible EXchange ® Options (“FLEX Options”) that reference the market price of the SPDR ® S&P 500 ® ETF Trust (the “Underlying ETF”). Due to the unique mechanics of the Fund’s strategy, the return an investor can expect to receive from an investment in the Fund has characteristics that are distinct from many other investment vehicles. It is important that an investor understand these characteristics before making an investment in the Fund.

The Fund uses FLEX Options to employ a “structured outcome strategy.” Structured outcome strategies seek to produce pre-determined target investment outcomes based upon the performance of an underlying security or index. The pre-determined outcomes sought by the Fund are intended to reflect the performance of the Underlying ETF over an

approximate one-year period (the “Investment Period”), subject to a buffer (the “Buffer”) against certain Underlying ETF losses and a cap (the “Cap”) as set forth in the following table:

Investment Period Start Investment Period End Buffer Cap (before Fund fees and expenses) Cap (after Fund fees and expenses) April 1, 2022 March 31, 2023 5% to 30% 10.23% 9.48%

In general, the structured outcomes the Fund seeks for investors that hold Fund shares for an entire Investment Period are as follows, though there can be no guarantee these results will be achieved:

• If the Underlying ETF appreciates over the Investment Period, the strategy is intended to provide upside participation that matches the returns of the Underlying ETF, up to the Cap that is determined at the start of the Investment Period.

• If the Underlying ETF declines in value over the Investment Period by up to 5%, the strategy is intended for the Fund to experience such losses on a one-to-one basis with the Underlying ETF, before fees and expenses of the Fund. For example, if the Underlying ETF loses 4% over the Investment Period, the strategy is designed for the Fund to lose 4%, before Fund fees and expenses.

• If the Underlying ETF declines in value over the Investment Period by more than 5% but less than or equal to 30%, the strategy is intended for the Fund to bear only the first 5% of such losses ( i.e. , to buffer against Underlying ETF losses beyond 5% and up to 30%), before Fund fees and expenses. For example, if the Underlying ETF loses 10%, 20%, or 30% over the Investment Period, the strategy is intended for the Fund to lose 5%, before Fund fees and expenses. As a result, the maximum effect of the Buffer is to protect the Fund from losses of 25% if the Underlying ETF loses 30% over the Investment Period (30% minus the first 5% of losses).

• If the Underlying ETF has declined in value by more than 30% over the Investment Period, the strategy is intended for the Fund to experience losses that are 25% less than the those of the Underlying ETF. For example, if the Underlying ETF loses 40% over the Investment Period, the strategy is designed for the Fund to lose 15% (40% minus 25%), before Fund fees and expenses. An investor that purchases Shares at a value reflecting losses of more than 30% from the beginning of the Investment Period has the potential to lose his or her entire investment and may not experience any benefit from the Buffer.

The following charts illustrate the hypothetical returns that the FLEX Options seek to provide with respect to the performance of the Underlying ETF in certain illustrative scenarios over the course of the Investment Period. These charts do not take into account payment by the Fund of fees and expenses. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in providing these investment outcomes for any Investment Period.

Investors purchasing Shares during an Investment Period will experience different results. The Fund’s website, www.paceretfs.com/products/structured-outcome-strategies, provides information relating to the possible outcomes for an investor of an investment in the Fund on a daily basis, including the Fund’s position relative to the Cap and Buffer. Before purchasing Shares, an investor should visit the Fund’s website to review this information and understand the possible outcomes of an investment in Shares on a particular day.

Subsequent Investment Periods will begin on the day the prior Investment Period ends and will end on the approximate one-year anniversary of that new Investment Period. On the first day of each new Investment Period, the Fund resets by investing in a new set of FLEX Options that will provide a new Cap for the new Investment Period. This means that the Cap will change for each Investment Period based upon prevailing market conditions at the beginning of each Investment

Period. The Cap and Buffer, and the Fund’s position relative to each, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Fund will be perpetually offered and not terminate after the current or any subsequent Investment Period.

Purchases During an Investment Period

An investor that purchases Shares other than on the first day of an Investment Period and/or sells Shares prior to the end of an Investment Period may experience results that are very different from the outcomes sought by the Fund for that Investment Period.

Both the Cap and Buffer are fixed levels that are calculated in relation to the Underlying ETF’s market price and the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) at the start of an Investment Period. While the Cap and Buffer reference the performance of the Underlying ETF over the Investment Period, the Fund expects its NAV to experience the same general price movement, Cap, and Buffer as a percentage gain or loss by the Underlying ETF over the Investment Period, before fees and expenses of the Fund.

Because the Underlying ETF’s market price and the Fund’s NAV change over the Investment Period, an investor acquiring Shares after the start of the Investment Period will likely have a different return potential than an investor who purchased Shares at the start of the Investment Period. This is because, while the Cap and Buffer for the Investment Period are fixed levels that remain constant throughout the Investment Period, an investor purchasing Shares at market value during the Investment Period likely purchased Shares at a price that is different from the Fund’s NAV at the start of the Investment Period ( i.e. , the NAV that the Cap and Buffer reference). In addition, the price of the Underlying ETF during the Investment Period is likely to be different from the price of the Underlying ETF at the start of the Investment Period. To achieve the structured outcomes sought by the Fund for an Investment Period, an investor must hold Shares for that entire Investment Period.

Buffer

The Fund seeks to provide a Buffer of Underlying ETF losses of between 5% and 30% over each Investment Period. In other words, the Fund’s strategy seeks to provide a buffer of 25% against Underlying ETF losses equal to or greater than 30%. The Fund will bear the first 5% of losses, and after the Underlying ETF has decreased in value by more than 30%, the Fund will experience subsequent losses on a one-to-one basis. The Buffer is before taking into account the fees and expenses of the Fund charged to shareholders.

If an investor is considering purchasing Shares during the Investment Period and the Fund has already decreased in value by an amount equal to or greater than 30% from the value of the Fund on the first day of the Investment Period (the “Initial Fund Value”), an investor purchasing Shares at that price will have increased gains available prior to reaching the Cap but may not benefit from the Buffer that the Fund seeks to offer for the remainder of the Investment Period. The Cap and Buffer relative to the Initial Fund Value, however, will not change over the Investment Period.

Conversely, if an investor is considering purchasing Shares during the Investment Period and the Fund has already increased in value, an investor purchasing Shares at that price may experience losses prior to gaining the protection offered by the Buffer (because the Fund must first decrease in value to 5% less than its Initial Fund Value for the Investment Period before subsequent losses will be protected by the Buffer), which is not guaranteed.

Cap

The returns of the Fund are subject to the Cap set forth in the above table for the Investment Period. Unlike other investment products, the potential returns an investor can receive from the Fund are subject to a pre-determined upside return Cap that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Fund for an entire Investment Period. In the event the Underlying ETF experiences gains over an Investment Period, the Fund seeks to provide investment returns that match the percentage increase of the Underlying ETF, but any percentage gains over the amount of the Cap will not be experienced by the Fund. This means that, if the Underlying ETF experiences gains for an Investment Period in excess of the Cap for that Investment Period, the Fund will not benefit from those excess gains. Therefore, regardless of the performance of the Underlying ETF, the Cap is the maximum return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Fund for that Investment Period.

The Cap is set on the first day of each Investment Period. The defined Cap applicable to an Investment Period will vary based on prevailing market conditions at the time, including then-current interest rate levels, Underlying ETF volatility, and the relationship of puts and calls on the underlying FLEX Options. Following the close of business on the last day of the Investment Period, the Fund will supplement its prospectus by filing and mailing to shareholders a notice disclosing the Fund’s Cap for the next Investment Period if such Cap is lower than the Cap for the prior Investment Period. The information will also be available on the Fund’s website at www.paceretfs.com/products/structured-outcome-strategies.

The Cap is determined prior to taking into account annual operating expenses of the Fund, which are disclosed above under “Fees and Expenses of the Fund,” as well as brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes, and any extraordinary expenses incurred by the Fund. Such extraordinary expenses (incurred outside of the ordinary operation of the Fund) may include, for example, unexpected litigation, regulatory, or tax expenses.

The Cap level is a result of the design of the Fund’s principal investment strategy. To provide the Buffer, the Fund purchases a series of put and call FLEX Options on the first day of an Investment Period. As the purchaser of these FLEX Options, the Fund is obligated to pay a premium to the seller of those FLEX Options. The portfolio manager will calculate the amount of premiums that the Fund will owe on the put options acquired and sold to provide the Buffer and will then go into the market and sell call options with terms that entitle the Fund to receive premiums such that the net amount of premiums paid per unit of the Underlying ETF is approximately equal to the price per unit of shares of the Underlying ETF. The Cap is the strike price of those sold FLEX Options.

The Cap, and the Fund’s position relative to it on any given day, should be considered before investing in the Fund. If an investor purchases Shares during an Investment Period, and the Fund has already increased in value above its Initial Fund Value for that Investment Period to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing Shares will have limited to no gain potential for the remainder of the Investment Period. However, the investor will remain vulnerable to significant downside risk because the investor will bear the losses between the price at which it purchased its Shares and the Initial Fund Value for the Investment Period before subsequent losses will be protected by the Buffer.

General Information about FLEX Options

FLEX Options are exchange-traded options contracts with uniquely customizable terms like exercise price, style, and expiration date. The Underlying ETF is an exchange-traded unit investment trust that seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 ® Index. The Underlying ETF uses a full replication strategy, meaning it invests in all of the component securities of the S&P 500 ® Index in the same approximate proportions as in the S&P 500 ® Index. See “Additional Information About the Funds—The Underlying ETF” below for more information .

The FLEX Options that the Fund will hold that reference the Underlying ETF will give the Fund the right to receive or deliver shares of the Underlying ETF on the option expiration date at a strike price, depending on whether the option is a put or call option and whether the Fund purchases or sells the option. The FLEX Options held by the Fund are European-style options, which are exercisable at the strike price only on the FLEX Option expiration date.

The Fund will generally, under normal conditions, hold four kinds of FLEX Options for each Investment Period. The Fund will purchase a call option (giving the Fund the right to receive shares of the Underlying ETF) and a put option (giving the Fund the right to deliver shares of the Underlying ETF), while simultaneously selling ( i.e ., writing) a call option (giving the Fund the obligation to deliver shares of the Underlying ETF) and a put option (giving the Fund the obligation to receive shares of the Underlying ETF). The Fund intends to structure the FLEX Options so that any amount owed by the Fund on the written FLEX Options will be covered by payouts at expiration from the purchased FLEX Options. As a result, the FLEX Options will be fully covered and no additional collateral will be necessary during the life of the Fund. The Fund receives premiums in exchange for the written FLEX Options and pays premiums in exchange for the purchased FLEX Options. Each of the FLEX Options purchased and sold throughout the Investment Period will have the same terms, such as strike price and expiration date, as the FLEX Options purchased and sold on the first day of the Investment Period.

On the FLEX Options’ expiration date, the Fund intends to sell the FLEX Options prior to their expiration and use the resulting proceeds to purchase new FLEX Options for the next Investment Period.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).