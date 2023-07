The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS ® ”). These companies are principally engaged in the business of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, apparel and luxury goods, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, and hotel and restaurant services. The Underlying Index selects constituents from the S&P SmallCap 600 ® Index, which reflects the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 91 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $168.52 million to $3.75 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the

securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.