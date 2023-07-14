Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
14.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$26.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.4%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in equity securities, including common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) of international and domestic companies. The Fund may seek to meet its investment objective by directly investing in equity securities. To achieve its objective, the Fund seeks to outperform the MSCI World Index (the “Benchmark”).
In determining whether a company is a non-U.S. company, Capital Insight Partners, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) will consider whether the company:
|●
|has a class of securities whose principal securities market is outside the U.S.;
|●
|has its principal office outside the U.S.; or
|●
|is otherwise determined to be economically tied to a country outside the U.S. by the Sub-Adviser in its discretion (e.g., using classifications assigned by third parties, including an issuer’s “country of risk” as determined by MSCI Global Industry Classification Standards or the classifications assigned to a company by the Fund’s benchmark index provider).
The assets of the Fund are managed by the Sub-Adviser, which employs an “active management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Sub-Adviser first uses a quantitative screen on the investable global universe looking for companies characterized as growth at a reasonable price (GARP). The Sub-Adviser next applies a Christian values overlay to establish the universe of securities eligible for investment. The Sub-Adviser then combines fundamental research and qualitative analysis, to identify companies that have above-average investment potential. The portfolio is constructed with considerations relative to the sector and regional weights of the Benchmark to ensure broad diversification. The Fund will not buy or continue to hold a stock issued by a company if, in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser, the company no longer passes the Christian values filter. The Sub-Adviser also will generally sell a stock on behalf of the Fund if the stock experiences extreme price movements, if the stock exhibits weak performance relative to its peers, or for risk management purposes. The Fund at a minimum will, under normal market conditions, invest 80% or more of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in stocks that pass its Christian values filter. Except for its cash-type holdings, the Fund intends to invest 100% of its assets in stocks that satisfy these Christian values under normal market conditions.
The Sub-Adviser evaluates long-term economic trends that are likely to persist for the foreseeable future, identifies bullish and bearish markets, incorporates technical analysis which include price and volume trends, geopolitical issues and relative market valuation metrics. The Fund can purchase both domestic and foreign securities to add further flexibility for risk management. The Sub-Adviser has the ability to raise up to 50% in cash or cash equivalents should its indicators begin to show shifts in the macroeconomic landscape, that valuations are at extreme levels, that company fundamentals deteriorate, or if the stock markets experience unexpected events that have a great and broad market impact. Furthermore, if a stock price falls materially from cost, the position would be analyzed and reviewed by the Sub-Adviser’s investment committee and that committee would decide whether to continue to hold or sell the stock.
The Fund makes investment decisions in accordance with biblically responsible (Christian values). The Sub-Adviser applies a Christian values overlay to eliminate companies whose businesses engage in activities that are not aligned with biblical teachings such as abortion, contraception, embryonic stem cell research/human cloning, human rights violations, or who produce pornography, alcohol, tobacco, armaments that are unguided or indiscriminate, gambling equipment or software, betting establishments, or other activities that conflict with Christian values. The Sub-Adviser determines whether each and every company prior to its addition to the Fund’s investment portfolio has the required Christian values by utilizing certain third-party analytical tools as well as the Sub-Adviser’s own diligence processes.
The Sub-Adviser monitors the policies and practices of the companies selected for the Fund for various issues contemplated by Christian values. If the Sub-Adviser becomes aware that the Fund is invested in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with these Christian values by running such companies through screens based on an assortment of third-party and internal factors as well as the Sub-Adviser performing fundamental due diligence on the values of the companies. The Sub-Adviser may sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company. As a result, the Fund may have to sell a security at a time when it would be disadvantageous to do so. The Fund may perform differently than other funds that do not invest within Christian values guidelines.
The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization located anywhere in the world, including companies located in emerging markets. The Fund will generally invest in companies whose market capitalization is greater than $1 billion. The Fund typically will invest in 60 to 80 portfolio companies. Foreign securities in which the Fund may invest may be U.S. dollar-denominated.
The Fund has the ability to buy and sell call and put options on indexes which are the most correlated to the Fund’s underlying equity holdings. The options overlay seeks to potentially provide a measure of downside protection (i.e., options strategies implemented in an attempt to mitigate a decrease in the value of the Fund’s investment portfolio) and an additional component to the Fund’s risk management. The options overlay will be actively managed by Faith Investor Services, LLC (the “Adviser”) and will adapt to both changing market environments and shifts in the underlying equity holdings of the Fund.
|Period
|PRAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|PRAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRAY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRAY % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.3 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|67
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.73 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRAY % Rank
|Stocks
|92.16%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|7.84%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRAY % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRAY % Rank
|US
|86.68%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|5.48%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRAY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRAY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|PRAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRAY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2022
0.31
0.3%
Sara joined Capital Insight Partners in 2018. In her role as Portfolio Manager, Sara is active in managing client’s portfolios and shares in the trading and research responsibilities of the firm. She also is a member of the Investment Team and is currently a CFA Exam Level III Candidate – 2021. Sara graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from WP Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, with a minor in Economics and an International Business Certificate. Prior to joining Capital Insight Partners, Sara was the VP of Operations and Investment Research at Rayhons Financial Solutions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2022
0.31
0.3%
Mr. Nelson was also the Chief Operating Officer of the Bolton Group from April 1996 until September 1999. He has been the Introducing Broker's Chief Financial Officer since November 1993 and was its Chief Operating Officer from February 1993 until September 1999. Prior to joining the Bolton Group, Mr. Nelson obtained his M.B.A. and B.B.A. from the University of Memphis.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2022
0.31
0.3%
Troy Dayton, CFA. Prior to joining Capital Insight Partners, he is the Co-Director of Value Research, Portfolio Manager, and Analyst on the Value Team at Denver Investments, where he managed both institutional and mutual fund client accounts. He is also partner at the firm. Prior to joining Denver Investmentsin in 2002, Mr. Dayton was an equity research analyst with Jurika and Voyles and an equity research associate at Dresdner RCM Global Investors. He also worked as a trading support officer for Citibank's Global Asset Management Department in London, England. He was instrumental in growing team assets from $200 million to over $2.2 billion during his tenure. He has over two decades of portfolio management and global sector research responsibilities. Troy serves as the firm’s Senior Portfolio Manager and is responsible for overseeing our disciplined investment process, identifying investment opportunities, conducting risk analysis, and other portfolio management duties. Troy also sits on the Investment Team. Mr. Dayton received a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration with a Finance concentration from Colorado State University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2022
0.31
0.3%
In his role as Chief Investment Strategist, Mr. McCrory is responsible for identifying strategic risks and opportunities in the capital markets. He received his BS in 2001 from The Univeristy of Arizona. He is a CFA® charterholder and member of the Phoenix CFA Society and CFA Institute. His background includes experience in corporate taxation and financial planning for hign net worth families. Investment Experience: 13 years; Tenure with Firm: 9 years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...