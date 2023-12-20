Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 12/20/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 12/20/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is composed of U.S. and foreign ETFs of any market capitalization, stocks and alternative investments, such as equity index futures, and commodities and currencies, that represent multiple equity market segments of any investing style, market capitalization, country (including emerging markets), or sector. The strategy follows a proprietary, rules-based, alternative equity methodology that selects ETFs, stocks or derivatives, including commodity-linked derivative instruments, with significant underlying security liquidity, asset levels and market representation. The strategy rotates among outperforming equity market segments based on a proprietary methodology of trend following, momentum and market valuations. The Fund increases and decreases its investments in equity and growth markets based on the trend of that particular market. To advance and preserve principal, the Fund takes long positions in market uptrends and short position in market downtrends with equity index futures, interest rate futures, commodity equity securities and currency futures. The Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors but will not concentrate in any one industry or group of industries. The strategy is designed to have low correlation to equity markets with similar or less volatility. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments with favorable growth prospects.
|Period
|PRAE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRAE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|PRAE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRAE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRAE % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRAE % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.84%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.20%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRAE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRAE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|PRAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRAE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PRAE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
