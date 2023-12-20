Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
PlanRock Alternative Growth ETF

ETF
PRAE
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$30.035 -0.01 -0.02%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 12/20/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

PlanRock Alternative Growth ETF

PRAE | ETF

$30.04

-

-

1.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.0
$30.04
$30.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PRAE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PlanRock Alternative Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is composed of U.S. and foreign ETFs of any market capitalization, stocks and alternative investments, such as equity index futures, and commodities and currencies, that represent multiple equity market segments of any investing style, market capitalization, country (including emerging markets), or sector. The strategy follows a proprietary, rules-based, alternative equity methodology that selects ETFs, stocks or derivatives, including commodity-linked derivative instruments, with significant underlying security liquidity, asset levels and market representation. The strategy rotates among outperforming equity market segments based on a proprietary methodology of trend following, momentum and market valuations. The Fund increases and decreases its investments in equity and growth markets based on the trend of that particular market. To advance and preserve principal, the Fund takes long positions in market uptrends and short position in market downtrends with equity index futures, interest rate futures, commodity equity securities and currency futures. The Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors but will not concentrate in any one industry or group of industries. The strategy is designed to have low correlation to equity markets with similar or less volatility. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments with favorable growth prospects.

Read More

PRAE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRAE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRAE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRAE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRAE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

PRAE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRAE Category Low Category High PRAE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRAE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PRAE - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRAE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.20% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PRAE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PRAE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRAE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PRAE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRAE Category Low Category High PRAE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRAE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRAE Category Low Category High PRAE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRAE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PRAE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

