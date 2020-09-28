Home
Trending ETFs
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Direxion Shares ETF Trust - PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF

Name

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PPSC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Shares ETF Trust - PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Shares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Brigandi

Fund Description

PPSC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -53.1% 73.8% 78.01%
1 Yr N/A -78.2% 51.1% 56.70%
3 Yr N/A* -60.4% 31.3% 50.00%
5 Yr N/A* -56.1% 17.2% 69.41%
10 Yr N/A* -44.0% 38.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -91.0% 202.7% 77.65%
2021 N/A -100.0% 63.8% 25.14%
2020 N/A -70.3% 68.6% 78.70%
2019 N/A -63.8% 35.0% 40.36%
2018 N/A -23.8% 19.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -86.2% 87.0% 78.01%
1 Yr N/A -78.2% 51.1% 55.67%
3 Yr N/A* -60.4% 31.3% 49.44%
5 Yr N/A* -56.1% 17.2% 68.82%
10 Yr N/A* -44.0% 38.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -91.0% 202.7% 77.09%
2021 N/A -100.0% 63.8% 29.71%
2020 N/A -70.3% 68.6% 86.39%
2019 N/A -63.8% 35.0% 40.36%
2018 N/A -23.8% 32.1% N/A

PPSC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PPSC Category Low Category High PPSC % Rank
Net Assets 5.7 M 431 K 13.8 B 83.41%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 2041 85.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 3.61 K 28.4 B 68.59%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 14.2% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF 76.72%
  2. S&P Small Cap 600 Index Swap 25.18%
  3. S&P Small Cap 600 Index Swap 25.18%
  4. S&P Small Cap 600 Index Swap 25.18%
  5. S&P Small Cap 600 Index Swap 25.18%
  6. S&P Small Cap 600 Index Swap 25.18%
  7. S&P Small Cap 600 Index Swap 25.18%
  8. S&P Small Cap 600 Index Swap 25.18%
  9. S&P Small Cap 600 Index Swap 25.18%
  10. S&P Small Cap 600 Index Swap 25.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PPSC % Rank
Stocks 		79.62% -53.45% 300.00% 39.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 68.06%
Other 		0.00% -970.62% 246.44% 8.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 69.63%
Cash 		0.00% -217.86% 1070.64% 80.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.08% 70.68%

PPSC - Expenses

Operational Fees

PPSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.45% 2.82% 96.57%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% 5.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 35.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PPSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PPSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PPSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 302.00% 22.22%

PPSC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PPSC Category Low Category High PPSC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.60% 78.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PPSC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PPSC Category Low Category High PPSC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.77% 6.66% 6.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PPSC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PPSC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2015

5.65

5.7%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

4.92

4.9%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.19 28.9 9.06 8.67

