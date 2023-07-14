Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Active ETF
PPI
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.99 -0.32 -1.22%
primary theme
N/A
PPI (ETF)

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.99 -0.32 -1.22%
primary theme
N/A
PPI (ETF)

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.99 -0.32 -1.22%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

PPI | Active ETF

$25.99

$60.5 M

3.48%

$0.90

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$60.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.3
$22.00
$27.74

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

PPI | Active ETF

$25.99

$60.5 M

3.48%

$0.90

0.71%

PPI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    John Davi

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in securities across multiple asset classes which have the potential to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from increases in the rate of rising costs of goods and services (i.e., inflation). These investments are expected to include, but are not limited to, equity securities of companies engaged in the energy, financials, industrial, and materials sectors, as well as investments in other ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”) that directly or indirectly invest in commodities or fixed income securities. The Fund’s investments in equity interests are generally expected to include common stock, general and limited partnership interests of publicly traded master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and units of royalty trusts. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. securities, including depositary receipts. AXS Investments LLC serves as the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “AXS”) and Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC serves as the investment sub-advisor to the Fund (the “Sub-Advisor or “Astoria”). Astoria manages the investment strategy and portfolio selection for the Fund.

In pursuing its investment strategy, the Sub-Advisor seeks to identify investments that it believes are positioned to benefit from a sustained inflationary environment, such as companies the overall profits of which are expected to increase with rising consumer, producer, and raw material prices. Examples of companies that the Sub-Advisor believes may benefit from a rising interest rate environment include, but are not limited to, financial services companies, consumer discretionary companies, such as homebuilders and household durables, companies producing industrial machinery, metals and steel, and companies engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and mining of commodity assets, such as oil, gas, coal, agriculture, minerals and other real assets, including the passive ownership of royalties or production streams of such assets. The Sub-Advisor expects that the Fund’s portfolio generally will include the equity securities of approximately 50-60 issuers that may range from mid- to large capitalization companies.

Although the majority of the Fund’s portfolio securities are expected to be of issuers that are either domiciled in or earn a majority of their revenues from activities within the United States, the Fund also may have significant exposure to issuers that are either domiciled in or earn a majority of their revenues from activities within Asia, Canada, or Europe.

The Fund may also invest in Underlying ETFs with exposure to commodities that have an opportunity to benefit from higher demand, elevated global growth, or a shortage of supply, including, but not limited to, crude oil, copper, natural gas, gold, silver, platinum, palladium, soybean, live cattle, coffee, and corn. The Underlying ETFs typically gain exposure to these commodities through the use of commodity-linked derivatives, including futures contracts. The Fund may also invest in Underlying ETFs that invest in investment grade fixed income securities of any maturity including inflation-protected public obligations of the U.S. Treasury, commonly known as “TIPS.” The Fund may also invest in equity ETFs which have the potential to benefit from rising inflation.

In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Advisor employs a top-down quantitative approach selecting the companies which pass various fundamental screens, such as valuations, growth prospects, quality ratios, and momentum measures. The Sub-Advisor’s research and analysis seeks to leverage data from a variety of external sources as well as internal research in order to identify and capitalize on trends that have implications for individual companies, sectors or commodities exposures. The Sub-Advisor expects to sell portfolio holdings when it determines they no longer fit the Fund’s investment strategy or are no longer attractively valued on a fundamental basis.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

PPI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -23.7% 16.4% 4.51%
1 Yr 17.5% -8.9% 48.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -2.2% 16.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -0.7% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 4.0% -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.7% 16.4% 1.50%
1 Yr N/A -12.8% 48.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -3.4% 16.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 4.0% -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

PPI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PPI Category Low Category High PPI % Rank
Net Assets 60.5 M 1.12 M 110 B 85.75%
Number of Holdings 51 2 10961 74.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.6 M -31.7 M 22 B 82.88%
Weighting of Top 10 30.63% 10.8% 100.0% 45.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. World Gold Trust SPDR GLD MINIS 3.44%
  2. Ishares Trust 0-5 YR TIPS ETF 3.30%
  3. abrdn Precious Metals Basket ETF Trust PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METALS BASKET SHARES ETF 3.28%
  4. Vanguard Asset All SH-TERM INFL PROTECTED ETF 3.18%
  5. Wisdomtree Trust FLOATING RATE TREASURY FUND 3.08%
  6. Ishares Trust FLOATING RATE NOTE ETF 3.06%
  7. Invesco Exchange Traded Fund Trust II PURBTA 0 5 YR 3.00%
  8. Olin Corporation COM USD1 2.64%
  9. PDC Energy, Inc. COM USD0.01 2.62%
  10. Nucor Corporation COM USD0.40 2.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PPI % Rank
Stocks 		98.46% -45.72% 98.42% 3.34%
Cash 		1.54% -97.12% 185.58% 73.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 75.37%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 15.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 81.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -39.76% 93.84% 90.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PPI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 40.29% 96.18%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 96.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.14% 96.82%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.09% 32.39% 6.16%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.30% 86.84%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.34% 4.03%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 38.61% 2.55%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 28.59% 95.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.85% 94.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 20.84% 98.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 60.23% 1.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PPI % Rank
US 		69.39% -4.82% 95.75% 5.64%
Non US 		29.07% -46.69% 57.06% 15.87%

PPI - Expenses

Operational Fees

PPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.16% 2.71% 85.18%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.70% 52.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

PPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% N/A

PPI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PPI Category Low Category High PPI % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.48% 0.00% 10.92% 44.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PPI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PPI Category Low Category High PPI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -5.20% 6.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PPI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PPI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Davi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2021

0.42

0.4%

John Davi, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Astoria, is the portfolio manager responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio. Mr. Davi has over 20 years of experience in portfolio management, including macro-ETF strategies, quantitative research and portfolio construction. Prior to Astoria, Mr. Davi served as head of Morgan Stanley’s institutional ETF content, advising private funds and asset managers on ETF portfolio construction and commenced his portfolio management career at Merrill Lynch’s Global Equity Derivatives group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×