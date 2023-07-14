Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in securities across multiple asset classes which have the potential to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from increases in the rate of rising costs of goods and services (i.e., inflation). These investments are expected to include, but are not limited to, equity securities of companies engaged in the energy, financials, industrial, and materials sectors, as well as investments in other ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”) that directly or indirectly invest in commodities or fixed income securities. The Fund’s investments in equity interests are generally expected to include common stock, general and limited partnership interests of publicly traded master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and units of royalty trusts. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. securities, including depositary receipts. AXS Investments LLC serves as the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “AXS”) and Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC serves as the investment sub-advisor to the Fund (the “Sub-Advisor or “Astoria”). Astoria manages the investment strategy and portfolio selection for the Fund.
In pursuing its investment strategy, the Sub-Advisor seeks to identify investments that it believes are positioned to benefit from a sustained inflationary environment, such as companies the overall profits of which are expected to increase with rising consumer, producer, and raw material prices. Examples of companies that the Sub-Advisor believes may benefit from a rising interest rate environment include, but are not limited to, financial services companies, consumer discretionary companies, such as homebuilders and household durables, companies producing industrial machinery, metals and steel, and companies engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and mining of commodity assets, such as oil, gas, coal, agriculture, minerals and other real assets, including the passive ownership of royalties or production streams of such assets. The Sub-Advisor expects that the Fund’s portfolio generally will include the equity securities of approximately 50-60 issuers that may range from mid- to large capitalization companies.
Although the majority of the Fund’s portfolio securities are expected to be of issuers that are either domiciled in or earn a majority of their revenues from activities within the United States, the Fund also may have significant exposure to issuers that are either domiciled in or earn a majority of their revenues from activities within Asia, Canada, or Europe.
The Fund may also invest in Underlying ETFs with exposure to commodities that have an opportunity to benefit from higher demand, elevated global growth, or a shortage of supply, including, but not limited to, crude oil, copper, natural gas, gold, silver, platinum, palladium, soybean, live cattle, coffee, and corn. The Underlying ETFs typically gain exposure to these commodities through the use of commodity-linked derivatives, including futures contracts. The Fund may also invest in Underlying ETFs that invest in investment grade fixed income securities of any maturity including inflation-protected public obligations of the U.S. Treasury, commonly known as “TIPS.” The Fund may also invest in equity ETFs which have the potential to benefit from rising inflation.
In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Advisor employs a top-down quantitative approach selecting the companies which pass various fundamental screens, such as valuations, growth prospects, quality ratios, and momentum measures. The Sub-Advisor’s research and analysis seeks to leverage data from a variety of external sources as well as internal research in order to identify and capitalize on trends that have implications for individual companies, sectors or commodities exposures. The Sub-Advisor expects to sell portfolio holdings when it determines they no longer fit the Fund’s investment strategy or are no longer attractively valued on a fundamental basis.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|PPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|4.51%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|4.0%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|PPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|1.50%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|4.0%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|PPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPI % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.5 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|85.75%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|10961
|74.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.6 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|82.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.63%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|45.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPI % Rank
|Stocks
|98.46%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|3.34%
|Cash
|1.54%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|73.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|75.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|15.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|81.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|90.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|96.18%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|96.39%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|96.82%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|6.16%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|86.84%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|4.03%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|2.55%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|95.75%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|94.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|98.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|1.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPI % Rank
|US
|69.39%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|5.64%
|Non US
|29.07%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|15.87%
|PPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|85.18%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|52.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|PPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|PPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|N/A
|PPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.48%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|44.07%
|PPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|N/A
|PPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2021
0.42
0.4%
John Davi, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Astoria, is the portfolio manager responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio. Mr. Davi has over 20 years of experience in portfolio management, including macro-ETF strategies, quantitative research and portfolio construction. Prior to Astoria, Mr. Davi served as head of Morgan Stanley’s institutional ETF content, advising private funds and asset managers on ETF portfolio construction and commenced his portfolio management career at Merrill Lynch’s Global Equity Derivatives group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
