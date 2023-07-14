The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Cannabis Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund will also invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in Cannabis Companies (as defined below), and in ADRs and GDRs based on such securities. The Fund's 80% investment policies are non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before they can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are active in the cannabis industry (collectively, "Cannabis Companies"), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a company is considered by the Index Provider to be a Cannabis Company if it derives at least 50% of its revenue, operating income, or assets from the cannabis industry. The cannabis industry is composed of the following areas: (i) the legal production, growth and distribution of marijuana, as well as extracts, derivative products or synthetic versions thereof; (ii) the legal production, growth and distribution of hemp, as well as extracts, derivative products or synthetic versions thereof; (iii) financial services (insurance offerings, property leasing, financing, capital markets activity and investments) provided to companies involved in the production, growth and distribution of cannabis; (iv) pharmaceutical applications of cannabis; (v) cannabidiol (better known as CBD) and cannabis oil products, edibles, topicals,

drinks and other products; (vi) products that may be used to consume cannabis; and (vii) the provision of software and/or online marketplaces or platforms primarily for the cannabis sector. "Hemp" refers to cannabis plants with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis, as well as derivatives thereof, whereas "marijuana" refers to all other cannabis plants and derivatives thereof. In addition, companies that the Index Provider expects to derive at least 50% of future revenue, operating income or assets from the cannabis industry based on its review of their primary business operations, capital investments and/or operating expenses, as well as other public statements, are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index ("Pre-Revenue Companies"). Pre-Revenue Companies are subject to an aggregate weight cap of 15% at each quarterly rebalance. Additionally, Pre-Revenue Companies do not count towards satisfaction of the Fund's policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in Cannabis Companies, and in ADRs and GDRs based on such securities.

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, a Cannabis Company must be listed on a regulated stock exchange that requires issuers to maintain compliance with all laws, rules and regulations applicable to their business. As such, the Underlying Index is designed to invest in Cannabis Companies that represent that they operate cannabis-related business activities, or supply products and perform services for companies that grow, produce, distribute, or sell cannabis or products derived from cannabis, in a manner that is legal under all laws, rules and regulations applicable to the company's business. A company must also meet certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last three and/or six months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index as of the selection date. Companies in the Underlying Index must retain a minimum market capitalization of $80 million and average daily turnover for the last three and/or six months greater than or equal to $1.4 million as of the selection date in order to be eligible to remain in the Underlying Index. The aforementioned criteria may be reduced , as per the Underlying Index methodology, in the event that fewer than 25 companies meet these criteria. The market capitalization minimum requirement can be reduced to $50 million for new index constituents and $35 million for companies that are already index constituents. Similarly, the average daily turnover minimum requirement can be reduced to $500,000 for new index constituents and $200,000 for companies that are already index constituents. If there are still an insufficient number of companies that meet these reduced criteria to fulfill the weighting scheme requirements, the market capitalization and average daily turnover criteria can be reduced stepwise by 10% for companies that are index constituents until the index retains a sufficient number of securities. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to modified effective market capitalization, using a scheme that accounts for liquidity in determining final weights and is reconstituted and re-weighted quarterly. Additionally, on an intra-quarter basis, if the Index Provider determines that a constituent of the Underlying Index does not meet the index requirements with respect to compliance with laws, rules and regulations, the Index Provider may remove such constituent outside of the regular rebalance schedule. Modified effective market capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents based on market capitalization but accounting for liquidity in determining final weights, and subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and thereby increase exposure to other companies. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include mid-capitalization and small-capitalization companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 17 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Additionally, the Fund will not invest in companies that, in the opinion of the Adviser, fail to meet any the criteria outlined below (collectively, the "Eligibility Criteria"):

• Each company must have securities listed on an exchange that requires compliance with all laws, rules and regulations applicable to their business, which includes U.S. federal laws if the company performs activities in the U.S. or is otherwise subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

• Each company may only supply products and/or perform services related to the cannabis industry in a manner that is legal under applicable national and local laws, including U.S. federal, state, and local laws.

"Legal under applicable national and local laws" refers to being permitted under the applicable (i) controlled substance or (ii) food, drug, and cosmetics, or equivalent laws and regulations under whose jurisdiction the company is subject that govern the cultivation, production or distribution, for medical or non-medical purposes, of cannabis in a particular country. The Adviser reviews publicly available information related to Underlying Index constituents for violations of Eligibility Criteria in connection with each quarterly and intra-quarter reconstitution of the Underlying Index. If, after acquiring a company's securities, the company, in the Adviser's opinion, no longer meets the Eligibility Criteria, or if the Index Provider removes the company from the Underlying Index for failure to comply with laws, rules and regulations applicable to their business, the Fund will promptly sell that position, potentially at a time when it is disadvantageous to do so. As of the date of this Prospectus, Cannabis Companies that grow or distribute marijuana inside the U.S. fail to meet Eligibility Criteria.

The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index. "Representative sampling" is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics. These include country weightings, market capitalization and other financial characteristics of securities. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index, in particular if the Adviser determines that one or more of the securities in the Underlying Index may fail to meet the Eligibility Criteria.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.