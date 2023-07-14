Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
PLTL | Active ETF
$23.79
$5.8 M
1.58%
$0.38
0.19%
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
10.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.2%
Expense Ratio 0.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|PLTL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-29.2%
|152.4%
|94.12%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-43.9%
|161.5%
|63.03%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.6%
|36.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.1%
|10.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.8%
|15.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PLTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLTL % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.8 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|98.87%
|Number of Holdings
|511
|2
|2519
|24.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|345 K
|6 K
|4.6 B
|99.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.18%
|2.6%
|100.0%
|85.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLTL % Rank
|Stocks
|99.65%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|15.94%
|Cash
|0.35%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|84.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|58.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|57.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|57.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|58.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLTL % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|67.97%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|87.32%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|37.56%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|87.15%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|85.20%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|5.20%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|58.05%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|66.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|15.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|14.96%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|19.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLTL % Rank
|US
|99.65%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|21.74%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|46.86%
|PLTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.19%
|0.03%
|2.78%
|92.83%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|10.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|PLTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PLTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.20%
|314.00%
|0.19%
|PLTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLTL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.58%
|0.00%
|28.82%
|2.24%
|PLTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PLTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLTL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|14.73%
|PLTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2021
1.03
1.0%
Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2021
1.03
1.0%
Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.0
|2.58
