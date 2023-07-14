Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

PLTL | Active ETF

$23.79

$5.8 M

1.58%

$0.38

0.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.0
$20.49
$25.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PLTL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Aaron Siebel

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. companies with small market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with small market capitalizations are those within the market capitalization range of the companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which as of September 30, 2022, was between approximately $120.0 million and $5.5 billion.
For security selection and portfolio construction, Principal Global Investors, LLC ("PGI") uses a proprietary quantitative model. The model is designed to identify and rank equity securities in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the "Index") that correspond to factor categories including the following:
Value companies – securities with low prices relative to their fundamental value, measured by such metrics as earnings yield, free cash flow yield, and sales yield.
Higher quality companies – securities ranked based on metrics such as return on equity, sales growth, earnings growth, and balance sheet measures of quality (such as lower debt and accruals).
Higher momentum companies – securities ranked by evaluating recent performance.
Lower volatility companies – identified using the recent standard deviation of returns (in other words, how much such returns vary).
The model incorporates a proprietary rules-based methodology that identifies the current market risk regime as “lower,” “higher and increasing,” or “higher and decreasing” and then weights securities within and among the factor categories based on the prevailing market regime. During "higher and decreasing" market risk environments, the model is expected to correspond more closely to the weights used in the Index itself; however, in other regimes, the model’s selection and weighting is expected to differ from the Index in an effort to outperform the Index returns after fees and expenses. In "lower" risk environments, the model is expected to allocate more to value, quality, and momentum stocks, while de-emphasizing lower volatility stocks, whereas in "higher and increasing" risk environments the model is expected to allocate more to lower volatility stocks, as well as quality and momentum stocks, while de-emphasizing value stocks. For certain securities, the model assigns weights equal to that of the Index in all risk regimes.
PGI expects to review the risk environment weekly. In circumstances where the risk environment does not change, the Fund's holdings are expected to be rebalanced semi-annually. Fund holdings will be rebalanced more frequently in the event of market risk regime shifts, which will result in increased portfolio turnover. PGI expects to review the model and risk environment regularly, and adjustments to the model and Fund holdings may be made at PGI's discretion. The Fund’s strategies may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.
Note: "Standard & Poor's 600" and "S&P SmallCap 600®" are trademarks of S&P Global and have been licensed by Principal. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P Global, and S&P Global makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund.
Read More

PLTL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -29.2% 152.4% 94.12%
1 Yr 10.1% -43.9% 161.5% 63.03%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.8% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 350.1% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -62.1% 21.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.2% 152.4% 95.75%
1 Yr N/A -43.9% 161.5% 63.19%
3 Yr N/A* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLTL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 26.5% N/A

PLTL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLTL Category Low Category High PLTL % Rank
Net Assets 5.8 M 1.48 M 120 B 98.87%
Number of Holdings 511 2 2519 24.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 345 K 6 K 4.6 B 99.03%
Weighting of Top 10 6.18% 2.6% 100.0% 85.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. 0.86%
  2. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. 0.85%
  3. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. 0.79%
  4. Academy Sports Outdoors, Inc. 0.78%
  5. UFP Industries, Inc. 0.75%
  6. Mueller Industries, Inc. 0.69%
  7. Insight Enterprises, Inc. 0.65%
  8. Meritage Homes Corp. 0.65%
  9. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. 0.63%
  10. Encore Wire Corp. 0.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLTL % Rank
Stocks 		99.65% 25.32% 100.32% 15.94%
Cash 		0.35% -79.10% 74.68% 84.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 58.45%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 57.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 57.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 58.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLTL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 67.97%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.70% 87.32%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 37.56%
Industrials 		0.00% 2.46% 37.42% 87.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.53% 85.20%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 5.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 58.05%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 66.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 15.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.99% 47.79% 14.96%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% 19.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLTL % Rank
US 		99.65% 24.89% 100.00% 21.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 46.86%

PLTL - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.03% 2.78% 92.83%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 10.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

PLTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLTL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.20% 314.00% 0.19%

PLTL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLTL Category Low Category High PLTL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.58% 0.00% 28.82% 2.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLTL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLTL Category Low Category High PLTL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.40% 2.49% 14.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLTL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PLTL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aaron Siebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2021

1.03

1.0%

Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.

Jeffrey Schwarte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2021

1.03

1.0%

Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.0 2.58

