Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.2%
1 yr return
19.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$366 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PLDR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|93.40%
|1 Yr
|19.3%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|41.96%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PLDR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|Period
|PLDR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|94.10%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|42.62%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PLDR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|N/A
|PLDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLDR % Rank
|Net Assets
|366 M
|189 K
|222 B
|97.36%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|3509
|52.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|96.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|9.4%
|100.0%
|80.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLDR % Rank
|Stocks
|97.96%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|59.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|12.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|18.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|7.21%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|36.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|6.45%
|PLDR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|7.09%
|81.59%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|PLDR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PLDR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLDR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|10.76%
|PLDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLDR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.54%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|7.24%
|PLDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PLDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLDR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|20.53%
|PLDR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Ms. Collins is Head of Sustainable Investing. She is responsible for leading Putnam's investment research, strategy implementation, and thought leadership on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Ms. Collins collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level, and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at a portfolio level. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. A recognized thought leader, Ms. Collins provides analysis on current and emerging trends in sustainable investing. She is the author of The Nature of Investing: Resilient Investment Strategies through Biomimicry. In 2009, Ms. Collins founded Honeybee Capital, an independent investment research firm focused on ESG principles. She joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 1990. Ms. Collins serves on numerous boards, including Last Mile Health, Santa Fe Institute, Omega Institute, and Harvard Divinity School Dean's Council.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Ms. Dobson is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group, specializing in sustainable investing. She is an assistant portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. Ms. Dobson is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies, evaluating their performance across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and identifying potential risks and opportunities related to these factors. She is a partner and member of the Investment Committee at Social Venture Partners, a global philanthropic network that works to strengthen nonprofit organizations in local communities. Ms. Dobson joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
