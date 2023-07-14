Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Simplify Health Care ETF

Active ETF
PINK
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.35 +0.14 +0.53%
primary theme
N/A
PINK (ETF)

Simplify Health Care ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.35 +0.14 +0.53%
primary theme
N/A
PINK (ETF)

Simplify Health Care ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.35 +0.14 +0.53%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Health Care ETF

PINK | Active ETF

$26.35

$59.1 M

1.97%

$0.52

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$59.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
$23.53
$27.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Health Care ETF

PINK | Active ETF

$26.35

$59.1 M

1.97%

$0.52

0.50%

PINK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Health Care ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Taylor

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. health care companies. The Fund defines health care companies as companies included in the Global Industry Classification Standard health care sector. The Fund defines equity securities as common stock, preferred stock, or ETFs that invest in the same. The Fund invests in companies without restriction as to capitalization, including micro-capitalization companies.

The Fund will invest in 50 – 100 health care companies. The Fund will use fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies and the most compelling investment opportunities. In general, the Fund will follow a growth investment strategy, seeking companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than inflation and the economy in general. When stock valuations seem unusually high, however, a “value” approach, which gives preference to seemingly undervalued companies, may be emphasized. The Fund generally seeks investments in companies that are developing new and effective medicines, as well as companies whose business models reduce costs or improve quality in health care systems. The Fund may invest in health care companies that do not seek to design or develop treatments for breast cancer.

The Fund’s namesake is The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (the “Foundation”), a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. In exchange for the use of its name and logo, Simplify Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), will donate its annual management fee for managing the Fund to the Foundation. The Foundation shall use such donation to support its mission, but the Foundation will not participate in or have any influence on the day-to-day operations of the Fund or the Adviser’s management of the Fund. The Fund is not organized as a charitable investment trust.

Read More

PINK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PINK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -25.6% 23.4% 94.97%
1 Yr 5.2% -30.0% 21.8% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.7% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.2% 15.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PINK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.4% -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PINK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.2% 23.4% 94.97%
1 Yr N/A -30.0% 28.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -18.7% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.7% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 15.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PINK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.4% -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

PINK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PINK Category Low Category High PINK % Rank
Net Assets 59.1 M 732 K 46.2 B 78.69%
Number of Holdings 59 21 473 71.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.1 M 2.18 K 21.6 B 71.20%
Weighting of Top 10 48.51% 12.3% 80.8% 28.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sanofi 7.86%
  2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 7.42%
  3. Intuitive Surgical Inc 5.74%
  4. FIDELITY INV MMTRSY 1 680 5.29%
  5. Medtronic PLC 4.73%
  6. Johnson Johnson 4.45%
  7. Eli Lilly Co 4.44%
  8. IQVIA Holdings Inc 3.79%
  9. AbbVie Inc 3.65%
  10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 3.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PINK % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 85.37% 106.13% 4.71%
Cash 		0.00% -0.10% 9.01% 81.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 7.85%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 21.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 7.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 3.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PINK % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.05%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 8.38%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 6.28%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 6.81%
Healthcare 		0.00% 59.26% 100.00% 1.05%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.85% 24.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.05%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 4.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 12.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.20% 6.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 14.83% 30.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PINK % Rank
US 		100.00% 53.67% 104.41% 1.05%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.40% 94.76%

PINK - Expenses

Operational Fees

PINK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 3.13% 76.80%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.25% 15.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PINK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PINK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PINK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% N/A

PINK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PINK Category Low Category High PINK % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.97% 0.00% 2.44% 15.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PINK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PINK Category Low Category High PINK % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.54% 1.92% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PINK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PINK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Taylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 07, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Michael Taylor has been a portfolio manager at the Adviser since October 2021. In addition to serving as portfolio manager, Mr. Taylor is the Managing Director and portfolio manager at Critical Mass Partners, LLC, a company that focuses health care investing since 2011.

Paul Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 07, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

David Berns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 07, 2021

0.65

0.7%

David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.26 2.12

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×