Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$59.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.5%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies: Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. health care companies. The Fund defines health care companies as companies included in the Global Industry Classification Standard health care sector. The Fund defines equity securities as common stock, preferred stock, or ETFs that invest in the same. The Fund invests in companies without restriction as to capitalization, including micro-capitalization companies.
The Fund will invest in 50 – 100 health care companies. The Fund will use fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies and the most compelling investment opportunities. In general, the Fund will follow a growth investment strategy, seeking companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than inflation and the economy in general. When stock valuations seem unusually high, however, a “value” approach, which gives preference to seemingly undervalued companies, may be emphasized. The Fund generally seeks investments in companies that are developing new and effective medicines, as well as companies whose business models reduce costs or improve quality in health care systems. The Fund may invest in health care companies that do not seek to design or develop treatments for breast cancer.
The Fund’s namesake is The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (the “Foundation”), a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. In exchange for the use of its name and logo, Simplify Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), will donate its annual management fee for managing the Fund to the Foundation. The Foundation shall use such donation to support its mission, but the Foundation will not participate in or have any influence on the day-to-day operations of the Fund or the Adviser’s management of the Fund. The Fund is not organized as a charitable investment trust.
|Period
|PINK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-25.6%
|23.4%
|94.97%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-30.0%
|21.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|19.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.2%
|15.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PINK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-53.9%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.3%
|18.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.7%
|26.9%
|N/A
|Period
|PINK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-41.2%
|23.4%
|94.97%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-30.0%
|28.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|19.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|15.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PINK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-53.9%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.3%
|18.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.7%
|26.9%
|N/A
|PINK
|Category Low
|Category High
|PINK % Rank
|Net Assets
|59.1 M
|732 K
|46.2 B
|78.69%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|21
|473
|71.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.1 M
|2.18 K
|21.6 B
|71.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.51%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|28.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PINK % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|4.71%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|9.01%
|81.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|7.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|21.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|7.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|3.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PINK % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.05%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|8.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|6.28%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|6.81%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|1.05%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.85%
|24.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.05%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|4.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|12.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|6.28%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.83%
|30.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PINK % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|1.05%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|94.76%
|PINK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.08%
|3.13%
|76.80%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|15.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PINK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PINK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PINK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|238.00%
|N/A
|PINK
|Category Low
|Category High
|PINK % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.97%
|0.00%
|2.44%
|15.31%
|PINK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PINK
|Category Low
|Category High
|PINK % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.54%
|1.92%
|N/A
|PINK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Michael Taylor has been a portfolio manager at the Adviser since October 2021. In addition to serving as portfolio manager, Mr. Taylor is the Managing Director and portfolio manager at Critical Mass Partners, LLC, a company that focuses health care investing since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2021
0.65
0.7%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.26
|2.12
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...