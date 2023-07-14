Principal Investment Strategies: Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. health care companies. The Fund defines health care companies as companies included in the Global Industry Classification Standard health care sector. The Fund defines equity securities as common stock, preferred stock, or ETFs that invest in the same. The Fund invests in companies without restriction as to capitalization, including micro-capitalization companies.

The Fund will invest in 50 – 100 health care companies. The Fund will use fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies and the most compelling investment opportunities. In general, the Fund will follow a growth investment strategy, seeking companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than inflation and the economy in general. When stock valuations seem unusually high, however, a “value” approach, which gives preference to seemingly undervalued companies, may be emphasized. The Fund generally seeks investments in companies that are developing new and effective medicines, as well as companies whose business models reduce costs or improve quality in health care systems. The Fund may invest in health care companies that do not seek to design or develop treatments for breast cancer.

The Fund’s namesake is The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (the “Foundation”), a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. In exchange for the use of its name and logo, Simplify Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), will donate its annual management fee for managing the Fund to the Foundation. The Foundation shall use such donation to support its mission, but the Foundation will not participate in or have any influence on the day-to-day operations of the Fund or the Adviser’s management of the Fund. The Fund is not organized as a charitable investment trust.