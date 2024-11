Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market securities, such as China. The Fund typically invests in foreign securities of at least ten countries. The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium, and large market capitalization companies.

The Fund invests in value equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The Fund also invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average. The Fund uses derivatives to enhance returns and to manage investment risks.

A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index.

Specifically, the Fund uses currency forwards, futures, and options to reinforce its buy/sell discipline. Additionally, the Fund may use futures to equitize cash.