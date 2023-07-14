The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Dorsey Wright & Associates, LLC (“Dorsey Wright” or the “Index Provider”) selects securities pursuant to its proprietary selection methodology for inclusion in the Underlying Index, which is designed to identify securities that demonstrate powerful relative strength characteristics.

“Relative strength” is an investing technique that seeks to determine the strongest performing securities by measuring certain factors, such as a security’s relative performance against the overall market or a security’s relative strength value, which is derived by comparing the rate of increase of the security’s price over a set period as compared to that of a benchmark index.

The Underlying Index is comprised of equity securities of large capitalization companies based in countries classified as emerging markets.

Dorsey Wright selects securities for inclusion in the Underlying Index from an eligible universe of the largest 1,000 constituents by market capitalization within the Nasdaq Emerging Markets Index (except for U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or foreign listings). The

Index Provider assigns a relative strength score to each eligible security and selects approximately 100 securities with the greatest scores for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Component security weights are based on relative scores, with securities with higher scores receiving larger weights.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 100 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $834 million to $126.3 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.