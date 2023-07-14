Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
12.1%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$154 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.7%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|PIE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|27.33%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|20.69%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|14.35%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|13.60%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|22.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|PIE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|80.35%
|2021
|6.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|2.94%
|2020
|6.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|36.64%
|2019
|5.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|12.77%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|84.59%
|PIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIE % Rank
|Net Assets
|154 M
|717 K
|102 B
|66.11%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|10
|6734
|46.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.8 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|65.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.71%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|79.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIE % Rank
|Stocks
|100.05%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|2.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|60.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|55.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|51.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|56.92%
|Cash
|-0.05%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|94.99%
|PIE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|80.19%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|54.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PIE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PIE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PIE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|98.04%
|PIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.04%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|11.51%
|PIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.79%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|46.47%
|PIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2007
14.43
14.4%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
