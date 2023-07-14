Home
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

ETF
PIE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.15 +0.09 +0.42%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PIE | ETF

$20.15

$154 M

2.04%

$0.41

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$154 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
$15.84
$20.15

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PIE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    8850000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.
Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Dorsey Wright & Associates, LLC (“Dorsey Wright” or the “Index Provider”) selects securities pursuant to its proprietary selection methodology for inclusion in the Underlying Index, which is designed to identify securities that demonstrate powerful relative strength characteristics.
“Relative strength” is an investing technique that seeks to determine the strongest performing securities by measuring certain factors, such as a security’s relative performance against the overall market or a security’s relative strength value, which is derived by comparing the rate of increase of the security’s price over a set period as compared to that of a benchmark index.
The Underlying Index is comprised of equity securities of large capitalization companies based in countries classified as emerging markets.
Dorsey Wright selects securities for inclusion in the Underlying Index from an eligible universe of the largest 1,000 constituents by market capitalization within the Nasdaq Emerging Markets Index (except for U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or foreign listings). The
Index Provider assigns a relative strength score to each eligible security and selects approximately 100 securities with the greatest scores for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Component security weights are based on relative scores, with securities with higher scores receiving larger weights.
As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 100 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $834 million to $126.3 billion.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.
Read More

PIE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -11.0% 31.2% 27.33%
1 Yr 14.0% -12.4% 30.0% 20.69%
3 Yr 3.4%* -17.4% 12.6% 14.35%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.8% 36.0% 13.60%
10 Yr 2.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 22.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -50.1% 7.2% 80.35%
2021 6.9% -18.2% 13.6% 2.94%
2020 6.6% -7.2% 79.7% 36.64%
2019 5.9% -4.4% 9.2% 12.77%
2018 -4.9% -7.2% 7.0% 84.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.0% -30.3% 31.2% 98.72%
1 Yr -11.9% -48.9% 30.0% 95.01%
3 Yr 12.7%* -16.6% 12.7% 0.14%
5 Yr 7.7%* -9.8% 36.0% 0.32%
10 Yr 4.7%* -12.3% 12.5% 3.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -50.1% 7.2% 80.35%
2021 6.9% -18.2% 13.6% 2.94%
2020 6.6% -7.2% 79.7% 36.64%
2019 5.9% -4.4% 9.2% 12.77%
2018 -4.9% -7.2% 7.0% 86.39%

PIE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIE Category Low Category High PIE % Rank
Net Assets 154 M 717 K 102 B 66.11%
Number of Holdings 111 10 6734 46.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 48.8 M 340 K 19.3 B 65.73%
Weighting of Top 10 24.71% 2.8% 71.7% 79.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.26%
  2. Yulon Finance Corp. 2.96%
  3. Frontken Corp. Bhd. 2.71%
  4. Wiwynn Corp. 2.57%
  5. Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. 2.57%
  6. Topco Scientific Co., Ltd. 2.54%
  7. Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co. Ltd. 2.49%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 2.30%
  9. Lotes Co., Ltd. 2.18%
  10. PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIE % Rank
Stocks 		100.05% 0.90% 110.97% 2.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 60.08%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 55.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 51.35%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 56.92%
Cash 		-0.05% -23.67% 20.19% 94.99%

PIE - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.03% 41.06% 80.19%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 54.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 98.04%

PIE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIE Category Low Category High PIE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.04% 0.00% 12.61% 11.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIE Category Low Category High PIE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -1.98% 17.62% 46.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2007

14.43

14.4%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

