The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its assets generally among the components of the S&P 500 ® Dynamic VEQTOR Index (the “Benchmark”). The Benchmark is composed of up to three types of components: (i) an equity component, represented by the S&P 500 ® Index; (ii) a volatility hedge component, represented by the S&P 500 ® VIX Short-Term Futures Index (“VIX Futures Index”); and (iii) cash.

The Benchmark is designed to measure the performance of the broad equity markets with an implied volatility hedge. “Implied volatility” is a measure of the expected volatility of the S&P 500 ® Index that is reflected in the value of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (“CBOE”) Volatility Index (“VIX Index”). Known as the “fear gauge” of the broader U.S. equities market, the VIX Index measures market volatility in large capitalization U.S. stocks and is calculated based on the prices of certain put and call options on the S&P 500 ® Index.

The VIX Futures Index is designed to measure the returns from long positions in futures contracts on the VIX Index. The Benchmark’s allocation to the VIX Futures Index is designed to serve as a volatility hedge, as volatility historically tends to correlate negatively to the performance of the U.S. equity markets (i.e., rapid declines in the performance of U.S. equity markets generally are associated with high volatility in such markets). Accordingly, pursuant to its methodology, the Benchmark allocates a greater portion of its weight to its equity component (the S&P 500 ® Index) during periods of low volatility, and a greater portion of its weight to its volatility hedge component (the VIX Futures Index) during periods of increased volatility.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest its portfolio in a combination of assets that are similar, but not necessarily identical, to that of the Benchmark. The Fund’s portfolio is composed of: (i) an equity sleeve, consisting of the component securities of the S&P 500 ® Index, (ii) a volatility hedge sleeve, consisting of VIX Index-Related Instruments (defined below), which include futures contracts on the VIX Index, (iii) futures contracts that reference the S&P 500 ® Index (“S&P 500 Futures”); and (iv) various liquid investments, including short-term U.S. Treasury Securities, money market instruments, cash and cash equivalents. With respect to its equity sleeve, the Fund utilizes a “passive” investment strategy that seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 ® Index as closely as possible. To do so, the Fund employs a “full replication” methodology; “full replication” means that the Fund generally invests the portion of its portfolio allocated to its equity sleeve in all of the component securities of the S&P 500 ® Index in proportion to their weightings in the S&P 500 ® Index. Although the Fund employs a passive strategy with respect to its equity sleeve, Invesco Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, will actively manage the Fund’s investments in VIX Index-Related Instruments, S&P 500 Futures, short-term instruments and cash, as well as the Fund’s allocation of its assets among the equity and volatility hedge sleeves. Such allocations may not correspond to the Benchmark’s allocations. Instead, the Adviser will seek to obtain returns for the Fund that exceed the Benchmark by providing the Fund with equity or volatility hedge sleeve allocations that are higher or lower than those of the Benchmark at any time given the market conditions at that time.