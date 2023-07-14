Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam ETF Trust

PGRO | ETF

$26.68

$32.3 M

0.09%

$0.02

-

Vitals

YTD Return

34.2%

1 yr return

25.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$32.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.5
$19.55
$26.68

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PGRO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam ETF Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A
  • Manager
    Greg McCullough

Fund Description

PGRO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.2% -44.2% 26.6% 94.64%
1 Yr 25.7% -98.5% 150.0% 54.65%
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 96.12%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 55.50%
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

PGRO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGRO Category Low Category High PGRO % Rank
Net Assets 32.3 M 189 K 222 B 96.97%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 3509 80.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.37 M 104 B 95.01%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 9.4% 100.0% 19.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.00%
  2. Apple Inc 10.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.87%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.86%
  5. Tesla Inc 4.53%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 4.52%
  7. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.68%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.01%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.00%
  10. Adobe Inc 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGRO % Rank
Stocks 		97.64% 0.00% 107.71% 67.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 59.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 61.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 57.48%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 87.35% 28.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 56.87%

PGRO - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 7.09% 85.38%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 32.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

PGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 11.79%

PGRO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGRO Category Low Category High PGRO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.09% 0.00% 19.33% 62.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGRO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGRO Category Low Category High PGRO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 28.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGRO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGRO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg McCullough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. McCullough is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group. He is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. Large-Cap Growth and Multi-Cap Growth Equity strategies. Mr. McCullough joined Putnam in 2019 and has been in the investment industry since 2008. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr McCullough served at Loomis Sayles & Company as a Vice President, Senior Global Equity Analyst, for the Global Equity Opportunities Strategy from 2014 to 2019 and as a Vice President, Global Equity Analyst, covering the energy sector, from 2008 to 2013.

Richard Bodzy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. Bodzy is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity and U.S. Multi-Cap Growth Equity strategies. He joined Putnam in 2009 and has been in the investment industry since 2004. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Bodzy was an Analyst in the Equity Research group, covering the telecommunication services, media, and software industries. Prior to joining Putnam, he served as an Equity Analyst, Industrials, at RiverSource Investments in 2008 and as a Hedge Fund Data Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. from 2004 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

