Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam ETF Trust

PFUT | ETF

$19.75

$165 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

18.4%

1 yr return

15.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$165 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.8
$15.85
$19.91

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PFUT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam ETF Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A
  • Manager
    Stephanie Dobson

Fund Description

PFUT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFUT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -49.0% 26.9% 96.28%
1 Yr 15.6% -80.5% 2166.7% 90.78%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.1% 15.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFUT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFUT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.7% 26.9% 97.47%
1 Yr N/A -80.5% 2166.7% 90.83%
3 Yr N/A* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.4% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFUT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

PFUT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFUT Category Low Category High PFUT % Rank
Net Assets 165 M 710 K 85.5 B 95.96%
Number of Holdings N/A 20 3702 67.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 259 K 10.9 B 97.65%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.5% 92.1% 39.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Danaher Corp 3.88%
  2. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 3.14%
  3. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 2.89%
  4. DexCom Inc 2.83%
  5. MSCI Inc 2.76%
  6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.74%
  7. McCormick & Co Inc Registered Shs Non Vtg 2.68%
  8. Adobe Inc 2.68%
  9. Lululemon Athletica Inc 2.67%
  10. Applied Materials Inc 2.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFUT % Rank
Stocks 		96.71% 23.99% 100.52% 70.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 57.96%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 59.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 53.60%
Cash 		0.00% -0.52% 26.94% 26.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 55.11%

PFUT - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFUT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 2.69% 87.63%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 31.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PFUT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFUT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFUT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 417.06% N/A

PFUT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFUT Category Low Category High PFUT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.54% 57.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFUT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFUT Category Low Category High PFUT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% 15.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFUT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFUT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephanie Dobson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Ms. Dobson is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group, specializing in sustainable investing. She is an assistant portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. Ms. Dobson is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies, evaluating their performance across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and identifying potential risks and opportunities related to these factors. She is a partner and member of the Investment Committee at Social Venture Partners, a global philanthropic network that works to strengthen nonprofit organizations in local communities. Ms. Dobson joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 2011.

Katherine Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Ms. Collins is Head of Sustainable Investing. She is responsible for leading Putnam's investment research, strategy implementation, and thought leadership on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Ms. Collins collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level, and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at a portfolio level. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. A recognized thought leader, Ms. Collins provides analysis on current and emerging trends in sustainable investing. She is the author of The Nature of Investing: Resilient Investment Strategies through Biomimicry. In 2009, Ms. Collins founded Honeybee Capital, an independent investment research firm focused on ESG principles. She joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 1990. Ms. Collins serves on numerous boards, including Last Mile Health, Santa Fe Institute, Omega Institute, and Harvard Divinity School Dean's Council.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.17 2.25

