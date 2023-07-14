Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.4%
1 yr return
7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$60 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PFRL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-6.9%
|6.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-14.7%
|23.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.2%
|56.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.1%
|29.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.2%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PFRL
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFRL % Rank
|Net Assets
|60 M
|25 M
|13.1 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|422
|12
|1447
|87.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.94 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|82.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.60%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|2.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFRL % Rank
|Bonds
|99.65%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|99.67%
|Cash
|10.08%
|-61.90%
|58.61%
|0.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|92.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|72.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|75.08%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|75.41%
|PFRL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.03%
|7.31%
|84.44%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|79.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|PFRL
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFRL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.65%
|0.00%
|9.41%
|87.70%
|PFRL
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFRL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|1.56%
|10.22%
|N/A
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 11, 2023
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Brian Juliano is a Managing Director and co-Head of the U.S. Bank Loan Team for PGIM Fixed Income. He is also the co-Head of PGIM Fixed Income’s US CLO business and is a portfolio manager for the Firm's investments in CLO tranches. Before joining the Bank Loan Team in 2003, Mr. Juliano was a CDO analyst and member of the CDO Business Team for PGIM Fixed Income, as well as a manager in financial analysis in PGIM Fixed Income’s Finance Group, where he was responsible for the finance function of various investment subsidiaries. Mr. Juliano joined the Firm in 2000. Previously, he was a consultant at Deloitte & Touche, where he worked on investment strategy and tax compliance of high net worth individuals. Mr. Juliano received a BS in Finance and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Ian F. Johnston is a Principal and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's U.S. Bank Loan Team. Previously, Mr. Johnston was a credit analyst in the U.S. Bank Loan Credit Research Team where he covered the cable, telecom, financial services, media, and education sectors. Mr. Johnston joined the Firm in 2010 from Seven Bridges Management, an affiliate of Ulysses Management, where he was head trader and principal for the Special Situations hedge fund. Earlier, Mr. Johnston worked as senior analyst for Murray Capital Management's Distressed Debt hedge fund. Mr. Johnston began his career in 1991, first as an analyst and then a Senior Associate in the Firm's Financial Restructuring Team. Later he was Vice President and portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Debt Team. Mr. Johnston received a BS in Applied Math-Economics from Brown University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Parag Pandya, CFA, is a Principal and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's Leveraged Finance Team. Prior to joining the Bank Loan team in October 2015, he was a high-yield credit analyst for 17 years covering home builders/building materials, gaming, and lodging industries for the high-yield and bank loan portfolios. Previously, Mr. Pandya was an internal auditor at Prudential Securities. He joined the Firm in 1992 in the Financial Accounting Department. Mr. Pandya received a BS in Accounting from Montclair State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Robert W. Meyer, CFA, is a Vice President for the PGIM Fixed Income's U.S. Bank Loan Team. Previously, Mr. Meyer was a member of the Quantitative Research Rotational Program, spending time on the CLO Analyst team, Structured Products Research Team, and Liquidity team. He joined the Firm in 2012. Mr. Meyer received a BS in Economics with concentrations in Finance and Management along with a minor in Classical Studies from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Robert Cignarella, CFA, is a Managing Director and Head of PGIM Fixed Income's Leveraged Finance Team, which includes the US and European High Yield Bond and Bank Loan sector teams. Mr. Cignarella is also the co-Head of the Global High Yield Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Cignarella was a managing director and co-head of high yield and bank loans at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He also held positions as a high yield portfolio manager and a high yield and investment grade credit analyst. Earlier, he was a financial analyst in the investment banking division of Salomon Brothers. Mr. Cignarella received an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.03
|3.25
