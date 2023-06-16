Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will maintain at least 80% exposure to financial instruments that provide two times leveraged exposure to the daily performance of PFE. The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve on a daily basis, before fees and expenses, 200% performance of PFE for a single day, not for any other period, by entering into one or more swap agreements on PFE. A “single day” is measured from the time the Fund calculates its net asset value (“NAV”) to the time of the Fund’s next NAV calculation.

The Fund will enter into one or more swap agreements with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year whereby the Fund and the global financial institution will agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on PFE. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount representing PFE. The Adviser attempts to consistently apply leverage to increase the Fund’s exposure to 200% of PFE, and expects to rebalance the Fund’s holdings daily to maintain such exposure. As a result of its investment strategies, the Fund will be concentrated in the industry assigned to PFE (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide leveraged exposure to the industry assigned to PFE). As of the date of this prospectus, PFE is assigned to the pharmaceuticals industry.

Additionally, the Fund may invest between 40-80% of the Fund’s portfolio depending on the amount of collateral required by the Fund’s counterparties in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) short term bond ETFs and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality (“Collateral Investments”).

Pfizer Inc. manufacturers and sells biopharmaceutical products. Pfizer Inc. is a global leader in science-based innovative medicines and vaccines. Pfizer Inc. operates as a single operating segment that engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. PFE is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Pfizer Inc. pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the Securities and Exchange Commission file number 001-34756 through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding Pfizer Inc. may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding Pfizer Inc. from the publicly available documents described above. In connection with the offering of the Fund’s securities, neither the Fund, the Trust nor the Advisor or any of its respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such documents or made any due diligence inquiry with respect to Pfizer Inc. Neither the Fund, the Trust nor the Advisor or any of its respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding Pfizer Inc. is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of PFE have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning Pfizer Inc. could affect the value of the Fund’s investments with respect to PFE and therefore the value of the Fund.

Neither the Trust, the Fund nor any of its respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of PFE.