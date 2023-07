The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (“ICE Data” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of common stocks of U.S. leisure and entertainment companies. These companies are engaged principally in the design, production or distribution of goods or services in the leisure and entertainment industries. These companies may include hospitality industry companies such as hotels, restaurants and bars, cruise lines, casinos, and all other recreation and amusement businesses; as well as entertainment programming companies engaged in the production of motion pictures, music by recording artists, programming for radio and television, related post-production and movie theaters.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 30 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $1.1 billion to $182.6 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).