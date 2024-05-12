The Fund is a newly-organized, actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in private credit collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). A CLO is a type of asset backed security supported by interest and principal payments generated from a pool of loans, which may include, among others, U.S. and non-U.S. senior secured loans and subordinated corporate loans and privately placed loans. The term “private credit” refers to lending activity that occurs outside of the broadly-syndicated markets where banks and other traditional lenders place an issuer’s debt obligations across a wide range of investors. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, the Fund expects private credit CLOs to be CLOs in which at least 80% of each such CLO consists of a pool of loans to companies that are privately-owned and do not issue equity securities in the public markets (“private credit CLOs,” also commonly known as “middle market CLOs”). The companies underlying these private credit CLOs can be companies of any size, although middle market CLOs are typically backed by pools of loans to small or medium-sized private companies with EBITDA values of $100 million or less. The Fund expects that each private credit CLO will consist of loans where at least 80% of the total companies within the CLO are private or where at least 80% of total loan amounts within the CLO are issued to private companies. The Fund may temporarily deviate from its 80% policy while deploying new capital as the result of the initial seeding of the Fund, as a result of cash creation or redemption activity, or during unusual market conditions such as a downgrade in the rating of one or more private credit CLOs.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in broadly syndicated bank loans, broadly syndicated bank loans CLOs, high yield bonds, investment grade bonds and cash. The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in any single CLO. The Fund may invest in floating- and fixed-rate CLOs, but will not invest more than 20% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-rate CLOs. The Fund may purchase CLOs both in the primary and secondary markets. Additionally, the credit obligations in which the Fund invests through its CLO investments may include newly-issued securities, or “new issues,” such as initial debt offerings or newly-issued loans.

The Fund primarily invests in securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase. Investment grade securities are considered to be those instruments that are rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, are determined by the Sub-Adviser (as defined below) to be of comparable quality. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities rated below investment grade by an NRSRO (inclusive of private credit CLOs and broadly syndicated loan CLOs), or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality including securities in the lowest rating categories and comparable unrated securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”). In the event that a security receives different ratings from different NRSROs, the Fund will treat the security as being rated in the highest rating category received from an NRSRO. The Fund may invest in the aggregate up to 25% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in non-U.S. dollar denominated instruments. The Fund may seek to limit its risk or enhance returns through derivatives designed to adjust the Fund’s exposure to interest rates, foreign currency, portfolio duration and specific securities or baskets of securities. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser will evaluate overall investment opportunities and risks among the types of investments the Fund may hold.

The Fund engages in active trading—that is, frequent trading of its securities—in order to take advantage of new investment opportunities. The Fund expects to be more heavily involved in active trading during periods of market volatility seeking to preserve gains or limit losses.

The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and may invest in fewer issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, U.S. Treasury obligations, U.S. Government obligations, U.S. agency securities, securities of other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. Instead of, or in addition to, investing directly in particular securities, the Fund may invest in derivative instruments, including futures, forwards, options, swaps, and options on swaps, to try to enhance return or to try to reduce (“hedge”) investment risks.

The Adviser has retained Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a Delaware statutory trust, to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”). In managing the Fund’s assets, the Sub-Adviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models, and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the Sub-Adviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends by continually evaluating economic data that affect the movement of markets and securities prices. This top-down macroeconomic analysis is integrated into the Sub-Adviser’s bottom-up research which informs security selection. In its bottom-up research, the Sub-Adviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The Sub-Adviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security.