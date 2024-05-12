Home
PCLO (ETF)

Virtus Seix AAA Private Credit CLO ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.057 +0.02 +0.09%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 12/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Virtus Seix AAA Private Credit CLO ETF

PCLO | ETF

$25.06

-

-

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$25.02
$25.06

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PCLO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Seix AAA Private Credit CLO ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in private credit collateralized loan obligations (“Private Credit CLOs”) that, at the time of acquisition, are either rated AAA by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), such as S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or, if unrated, determined by Seix Investment Advisors, a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, to be of comparable quality. After purchase, a Private Credit CLO may have its rating reduced below the minimum rating required by the Fund for purchase. In such cases, the Fund will consider whether to continue to hold the Private Credit CLO. The Fund may temporarily deviate from the 80% policy while deploying new capital as the result of cash creation or redemption activity, or during unusual market conditions, or highly unusual markets, such as a downgrade in the rating of one or more securities.

A CLO is a type of asset backed security supported by interest and principal payments generated from a pool of loans, which may include, among others, U.S. and non-U.S. senior secured loans (including those issued or offered as “covenant lite” loans, which have no financial maintenance covenants) and subordinated corporate loans and privately placed loans. Private credit is funding that is lent to private companies through a loan that is not sourced from public markets (such as proceeds raised from the sale of listed equities and publicly traded bonds). A Private Credit CLO is a CLO backed by underlying loans that are primarily private credit where at least 80% of the total loan amounts within the CLO are issued to private companies. The underlying loan may be of any size, including loans to middle market companies, which the sub-adviser defines as companies with annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of $10 million to $1 billion at the time of investment.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in senior loans, CLOs holding broadly syndicated loans, variable-and floating-rate debt obligations, exchange traded funds, high yield bonds (i.e., junk bonds), investment grade bonds, and cash. The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in any single CLO. The Fund may purchase CLOs both in the primary and secondary markets.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund focused its investments in the financial sector.

Read More

PCLO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCLO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCLO Category Low Category High PCLO % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCLO % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PCLO - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.29% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PCLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PCLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCLO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCLO Category Low Category High PCLO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCLO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCLO Category Low Category High PCLO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCLO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PCLO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

