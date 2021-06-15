Home
Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

PCCZF | ETF

-

$26.9 B

-

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$26.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

PCCZF | ETF

-

$26.9 B

-

0.49%

PCCZF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).
The Index
The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as “cash cows”.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
The initial index universe is derived from the component companies of the Russell 1000® Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies with no forward year estimates available for free cash flows or earnings will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are excluded from the Index universe.
The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Index.
At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve month free cash flow, and weightings are capped at 2% of the weight of the Index for any individual company. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly as of the close of business on the 3rd Friday of March, June, September, and December based on data as of the 1st Friday of the applicable rebalance month.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.
PCCZF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCCZF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCCZF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCCZF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCCZF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCCZF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCCZF Category Low Category High PCCZF % Rank
Net Assets 26.9 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 102 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 5.52 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.06% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 3.01%
  2. 3M Co 2.38%
  3. Gilead Sciences Inc 2.21%
  4. Lennar Corp 2.16%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.16%
  6. Cheniere Energy Inc 2.16%
  7. ATT Inc 2.00%
  8. Diamondback Energy Inc 2.00%
  9. EOG Resources Inc 1.99%
  10. Altria Group Inc 1.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCCZF % Rank
Stocks 		99.80% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.18% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCCZF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCCZF % Rank
US 		99.80% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PCCZF - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCCZF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PCCZF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PCCZF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

PCCZF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCCZF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCCZF Category Low Category High PCCZF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCCZF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCCZF Category Low Category High PCCZF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCCZF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

PCCZF - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

