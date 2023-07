The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (“ICE Data” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of common stocks of U.S. food and beverage companies. These companies are engaged principally in the manufacture, sale or distribution of food and beverage products, agricultural products and products related to the development of new food technologies. These companies may include consumer manufacturing of agricultural inputs like livestock and crops, as well as processed food and beverage products; food and beverage stores such as grocery stores, supermarkets, wholesale distributors of grocery items; and food and beverage services like restaurants, bars, snack bars, coffeehouses and other establishments providing food and refreshment. Companies with focused operations as tobacco growers and manufacturers or pet supplies stores are specifically excluded from this universe.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 30 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $996.7 million to $230.4 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).