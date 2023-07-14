The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Indxx U.S. Infrastructure Development Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. listed companies that provide exposure to domestic infrastructure development, including companies involved in construction and engineering; production of infrastructure raw materials, composites and products; industrial transportation; and producers/distributors of heavy construction equipment (collectively, "U.S. Infrastructure Development Companies"), as defined by Indxx, LLC, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").

The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes the most liquid and investable companies in accordance with the standard market capitalization and liquidity criteria associated with developed markets, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $300 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months (or since the IPO launch date for Significant IPOs as defined by the Index Provider) greater than or equal to $1 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index only includes companies listed in the United States.

From the eligible universe, the Index Provider identifies U.S. Infrastructure Development Companies by applying a proprietary analysis that consists of two primary components: theme identification and company analysis. As part of the theme identification process, the Index Provider analyzes industry reports, investment research and spending trends related to infrastructure development in order to establish the themes that are expected to provide the most exposure to increased investment in U.S. infrastructure. As of January 31, 2023, the Index Provider has identified the following four U.S. infrastructure development themes: (1) Construction and Engineering Services, (2) Raw Materials and Composites, (3) Products and Equipment, and (4) Industrial Transportation (collectively, "U.S. Infrastructure Development Themes").

In the second step of the process, companies are analyzed based on two primary criteria: revenue exposure and primary business operations. A company is eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index if (i) it derives a significant portion of its revenue from the U.S. Infrastructure Development Themes, or (ii) it has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the U.S. Infrastructure Development Themes, as determined by the Index Provider. Furthermore, only companies that generate greater than 50% of revenues from the United States as of the index selection date, as determined by the Index Provider, are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Accordingly, the Fund assets will be concentrated (that is, it will hold 25% or more of its total assets) in companies that provide exposure to U.S. infrastructure development.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and rebalanced annually. At the annual rebalance, a capping methodology is applied to reduce concentration in individual securities and increase diversification of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include industrials and materials companies. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.