The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide consistent monthly income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The Adviser and Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) seek to fulfill the Fund’s objective by using two principal strategies (1) creating an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities that primarily include common stocks of U.S. companies selected from the Russell 3000® Index (the “long equity portfolio”); and (2) selling (writing) option contracts on the SPDR S&P 500® ETF Trust (the “Underlying ETF”) or on the S&P 500® Index to generate additional yield.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, shareholders would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks.

The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined, and systematic investment process that emphasizes a diversified portfolio of quality companies that over the prior 12 months have demonstrated high current income and lower levels of risk on a sector relative basis. Such companies may be referred to as durable dividend payers. This rules-based strategy applies a series of durability rankings to a broad universe of U.S. equity securities (i.e., equity securities of companies included in the Russell 3000® Index). To achieve broad diversification, each economic sector generally receives an equal weight. The top-ranked securities within each sector based on the Sub-Adviser’s yield and risk screening are also generally weighted equally. The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. The portfolio is rebalanced periodically to maintain diversification and is reconstituted on an annual basis. The portfolio managers seek to manage portfolio risk by using a quantitative model to construct a diversified portfolio of durable dividend paying companies.

The Fund will systemically sell (write) out-of-the-money call option contracts, which have an expiration date of approximately two weeks, with an objective of generating incremental income. The Fund will sell such call option contracts on the Underlying ETF or on the S&P 500® Index. Flexible Exchange Options (“FLEX Options”) that reference the Underlying ETF may be utilized. The Fund’s derivative instruments are generally limited to its call option writing strategy.

In general, an option contract is an agreement between a buyer and a seller that gives the purchaser of the option the right to purchase (in the case of a call option) or sell (in the case of a put option) the underlying asset (or deliver cash equal to the value of an underlying index) at a specified price (“strike price”) within a specified time period or at a specified future date. Selling a call option entitles the seller to a premium equal to the value of the option at the time of the trade. In the event the underlying asset declines in value, the value of a call option will generally decrease (and may end up worthless). Conversely, in the event the underlying asset appreciates in value, the value of a call option will generally increase. FLEX Options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (the “OCC”). Option terms that can be customized include exercise price, exercise styles, and expiration dates.

A call option is considered “out-of-the-money” when the strike price of the option at expiration exceeds the current price of the underlying asset. By selling call options, the Fund will receive premiums but will give up the opportunity to benefit from potential increases in the value of the Underlying ETF or the S&P 500® Index above the exercise prices of such options.

As a result of writing call options, the Fund may forgo performance in market environments with significant equity market appreciation in which the Underlying ETF or S&P 500® Index exceeds the strike price of the written call option. However, the Sub- Adviser will seek to “ladder” the Fund’s written call option positions to mitigate this risk. “Laddering” is an investment technique that utilizes multiple option positions over multiple expiration dates to reduce the concentration risk of a concentrated exposure to a single option expiration and to create more opportunities to roll option positions (i.e., one option position expires and a new option position is opened in the same underlying security) during extended periods of market appreciation. In this regard, the Sub-Adviser expects to write more frequent, short-dated call options with two-week expirations in tranches with such expirations being staggered approximately every three to four trading days. The Sub-Adviser believes that this may provide the opportunity for a more diversified options portfolio with more consistent greater upside appreciation profile compared to a written call option portfolio with a single position. Additionally, the Sub-Adviser believes that the laddering of short-dated call options may provide a more stable option premium income for the portfolio, as each call option in the portfolio is expected to be a short-dated call option with a two-week expiration (either expiring worthless or with a liability) and, upon expiration, is expected to be replaced with a new short-dated call option with a two-week expiration.