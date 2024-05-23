Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 05/23/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 05/23/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by seeking to provide exposure to companies involved in the development of pharmaceutical drugs and/or supplements that can be utilized to help individuals lose weight, maintain an ideal weight, and/or maintain body composition during weight loss (“GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs”). The Fund will focus its investments in the securities of companies that are the acknowledged leaders in the development of GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs, which it defines as those companies that have GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs currently undergoing Phase I, Phase II, and/or Phase III of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) clinical trials and in securities of companies with GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs that have been approved by the FDA (“GLP-1 & Weight Loss Companies”). For non-U.S. companies that are not subject to oversight by the FDA, the Fund may classify such company as a GLP-1 & Weight Loss Company if that company’s GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drug is currently undergoing clinical trials subject to regulatory oversight by that company’s applicable food and drug regulator or if that company’s GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drug has been approved by the company’s applicable food and drug regulator. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of GLP-1 & Weight Loss Companies.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund’s investment adviser, Roundhill Financial Inc. (“Roundhill” or the “Adviser”), constructs the Fund’s portfolio pursuant to its own proprietary security selection methodology. In general, the methodology prioritizes companies with higher levels of “thematic relevance,” which is based upon research on individual companies’ public disclosures (e.g., 10-K filings, company presentations, capital markets day presentations, etc.) and other publicly available sources (e.g., sell-side research, biotechnology industry publications, drug development pipeline trackers, etc.). The Fund will also only invest in those companies with a minimum market capitalization of $100 million and an average daily trading volume of $500,000. The Adviser rebalances the weighting of the companies comprising the Fund’s portfolio on at least a quarterly basis. The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. companies (including through investments in depositary receipts) and small-, mid- and large-capitalization issuers.
The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) its investments in the industry or group of industries comprising the health care sector.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|OZEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OZEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|OZEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OZEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OZEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|OZEM % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OZEM % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OZEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OZEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OZEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OZEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OZEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|OZEM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OZEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|OZEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|OZEM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OZEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...