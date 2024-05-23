The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by seeking to provide exposure to companies involved in the development of pharmaceutical drugs and/or supplements that can be utilized to help individuals lose weight, maintain an ideal weight, and/or maintain body composition during weight loss (“GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs”). The Fund will focus its investments in the securities of companies that are the acknowledged leaders in the development of GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs, which it defines as those companies that have GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs currently undergoing Phase I, Phase II, and/or Phase III of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) clinical trials and in securities of companies with GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs that have been approved by the FDA (“GLP-1 & Weight Loss Companies”). For non-U.S. companies that are not subject to oversight by the FDA, the Fund may classify such company as a GLP-1 & Weight Loss Company if that company’s GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drug is currently undergoing clinical trials subject to regulatory oversight by that company’s applicable food and drug regulator or if that company’s GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drug has been approved by the company’s applicable food and drug regulator. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of GLP-1 & Weight Loss Companies.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund’s investment adviser, Roundhill Financial Inc. (“Roundhill” or the “Adviser”), constructs the Fund’s portfolio pursuant to its own proprietary security selection methodology. In general, the methodology prioritizes companies with higher levels of “thematic relevance,” which is based upon research on individual companies’ public disclosures (e.g., 10-K filings, company presentations, capital markets day presentations, etc.) and other publicly available sources (e.g., sell-side research, biotechnology industry publications, drug development pipeline trackers, etc.). The Fund will also only invest in those companies with a minimum market capitalization of $100 million and an average daily trading volume of $500,000. The Adviser rebalances the weighting of the companies comprising the Fund’s portfolio on at least a quarterly basis. The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. companies (including through investments in depositary receipts) and small-, mid- and large-capitalization issuers.

The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) its investments in the industry or group of industries comprising the health care sector.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).