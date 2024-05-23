Home
Name

As of 05/23/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

OZEM | ETF

$24.92

-

-

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$24.92
$25.37

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

OZEM | ETF

$24.92

-

-

0.59%

OZEM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by seeking to provide exposure to companies involved in the development of pharmaceutical drugs and/or supplements that can be utilized to help individuals lose weight, maintain an ideal weight, and/or maintain body composition during weight loss (“GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs”). The Fund will focus its investments in the securities of companies that are the acknowledged leaders in the development of GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs, which it defines as those companies that have GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs currently undergoing Phase I, Phase II, and/or Phase III of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) clinical trials and in securities of companies with GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drugs that have been approved by the FDA (“GLP-1 & Weight Loss Companies”). For non-U.S. companies that are not subject to oversight by the FDA, the Fund may classify such company as a GLP-1 & Weight Loss Company if that company’s GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drug is currently undergoing clinical trials subject to regulatory oversight by that company’s applicable food and drug regulator or if that company’s GLP-1 & Weight Loss Drug has been approved by the company’s applicable food and drug regulator. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of GLP-1 & Weight Loss Companies.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund’s investment adviser, Roundhill Financial Inc. (“Roundhill” or the “Adviser”), constructs the Fund’s portfolio pursuant to its own proprietary security selection methodology. In general, the methodology prioritizes companies with higher levels of “thematic relevance,” which is based upon research on individual companies’ public disclosures (e.g., 10-K filings, company presentations, capital markets day presentations, etc.) and other publicly available sources (e.g., sell-side research, biotechnology industry publications, drug development pipeline trackers, etc.). The Fund will also only invest in those companies with a minimum market capitalization of $100 million and an average daily trading volume of $500,000. The Adviser rebalances the weighting of the companies comprising the Fund’s portfolio on at least a quarterly basis. The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. companies (including through investments in depositary receipts) and small-, mid- and large-capitalization issuers.

The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) its investments in the industry or group of industries comprising the health care sector.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

OZEM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OZEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OZEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OZEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OZEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

OZEM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OZEM Category Low Category High OZEM % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OZEM % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

OZEM - Expenses

Operational Fees

OZEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

OZEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

OZEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OZEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

OZEM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OZEM Category Low Category High OZEM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OZEM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OZEM Category Low Category High OZEM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OZEM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

OZEM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

