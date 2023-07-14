The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective by (i) investing in one or more other ETFs that seek to obtain exposure to the performance of short-term, investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity of no more than three years with a maximum maturity of five years or directly in the securities held by such ETFs (collectively, the “Underlying Investments”) and (ii) selling and purchasing listed short-term put options (“put spreads”) to generate income to the Fund (the “Overlay Strategy”). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested, directly or indirectly through ETFs, in bonds.

The Fund’s Overlay Strategy seeks to generate income for the Fund by utilizing a “put spread” consisting of the sale of exchange-listed short-term put options (“Short Puts”) with a notional value (strike price times the value of the shares) up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the purchase of an identical number of short-term put options (“Long Puts”) with a lower strike price. The Fund seeks to generate income from the sale and purchase of put options with a lower strike price to hedge against a decline in the options’ underlying asset, the S&P 500 ® Index, which consists of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization.

A put option gives the purchaser of the option, in exchange for the premium paid, the right to sell the underlying asset at a specified price (“strike price”) at a specified date (“expiration date”). In contrast, the seller of a put option, in exchange for the premium received, is obligated to sell the underlying asset at the strike price on the expiration date. In the event the underlying asset declines in value, the value of a put option will generally increase. In the event the underlying asset appreciates in value, the value of a put option will generally decrease. The options sold by the Fund are expected to have an expiration date within one to two weeks of their purchase date. The strike price of the Short Puts will typically be less than the value of the S&P 500 ® Index at the time such options

are sold, and the strike price of the Long Puts will be less than the strike price of the Short Puts. The difference between such strike prices is based on the Adviser’s judgment as to the level of expected volatility in the market prior to the options’ expiration. Because the Long Puts will have a lower strike price than the Short Puts, the Long Puts are not expected to completely protect the Fund from a decline in the value of the S&P 500 ® Index.

The Fund’s Overlay Strategy is designed to seek to generate a positive return in rising and flat equity markets, and may generate a positive return in equity markets that are modestly declining, assuming the net premium collected from the options sold and purchased exceeds the net cost to close the positions. In an effort to limit losses in declining equity markets, the Fund may reduce its sale of Short Puts and/or purchase of Long Puts with strike prices closer to the strike prices of the Short Puts.

The Fund focuses primarily on equity index options which offer both European settlement ( i.e. , options can only be exercised at their expiration date) and cash settlement ( i.e. , options carry an obligation by their seller to pay the difference between their strike price and their settlement value instead of allowing the seller to take delivery of securities).

The potential returns of the Fund are generally limited to the amount of cash (premiums) the Fund receives when selling Short Puts, net of any cash (premiums) paid by the Fund to purchase Long Puts, plus the returns of the Underlying Investments in which the Fund invests. The Fund’s sale and purchase of put options may result in the generation of positive returns for the Fund; however, the loss potential if the strategy is not effective may be greater than the profit potential. The Fund may lose significantly more than the premiums it receives in highly volatile market conditions.

The Fund will segregate cash and/or other liquid assets in an amount equal to the Fund’s obligations under each Short Put so that each option sold will be secured, or “covered.” The Adviser intends to limit the use of leverage by ensuring that the Fund’s potential obligations from the Short Puts will not exceed the Fund’s total net assets.

The Adviser employs a disciplined portfolio construction process that relies on guidelines to govern capital allocations based on a quantitative methodology designed by the Adviser to measure the perceived risk of the broad U.S. equity market. In making this determination, the Adviser considers various factors including but not limited to the overall volatility (rate of change) in the markets. The Adviser bases allocation decisions on a combination of quantitative risk metrics and a qualitative assessment of potential risk/reward scenarios, with the ultimate goals of mitigating the effects of volatility in the Fund’s portfolio and maintaining adequate portfolio diversification while seeking to achieve the Fund’s targeted return. The Adviser evaluates the metrics associated with the valuation of options, including volatility, time to expiration and the relationship of the exercise price to the prevailing market price of the reference asset. There can be no guarantee that the Adviser will be successful in implementing the Fund’s strategy. During market conditions in which market volatility rises, the price of options could rise, which, in turn, could have a detrimental effect on the Fund’s performance and achieving its targeted return.