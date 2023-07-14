The Fund will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to reflect the performance of publicly-listed small-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in the United States that meet certain market capitalization, liquidity, high quality, low volatility and dividend yield thresholds, as determined by O’Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The high quality and low volatility factors are designed to reduce exposure to high dividend equities that have experienced large price declines, as may occur with some dividend investing strategies.

The constituents of the Underlying Index are selected from the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 116 securities with a market capitalization range of between $500 million and $13 billion.

The Underlying Index is constructed using a proprietary, rules-based methodology designed to select equity securities from the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index that have exposure to the following four factors: 1) quality, 2) low volatility, 3) dividend yield and 4) dividend quality. The “quality” factor is calculated by combining measures of profitability and leverage with the objective of identifying companies with strong profitability and balance sheets. The “low volatility” factor measures the risk of price moves for a security with the objective of reducing allocations to riskier companies. The “dividend yield” factor measures the income generated by an investment with the objective of identifying companies with higher dividend yields. The “dividend quality” factor measures the income available to a company to pay dividends to common shareholders together with the growth of a company’s dividends over time, with the objective of identifying companies with less risk of dividend cuts or suspensions.

Each company in the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index is weighted based on: (i) the company’s market capitalization weight in the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index, as adjusted by (ii) the quality, low volatility, dividend yield and dividend quality factors, with the quality and low volatility factors receiving greater emphasis. The inclusion of each company is then subject to certain constraints (e.g., diversification, capacity and sector) prior to adjusting the final weights in the Underlying Index. The diversification constraint limits maximum position weights. All stocks included in the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index are screened for free float (the number of shares readily available for purchase on the open market) and average daily trading volume. The sector constraints limit sector deviations. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. Individual index constituent weights are capped at 2% at each quarterly rebalance to avoid overexposure to any single security. The Underlying Index’s investable universe includes companies from the following GICS sectors within the S-Network US

Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index: Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Information Technology, and Utilities.

The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy in seeking to track the performance of the Underlying Index. Under a replication strategy, the Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. Under a representative sampling strategy, the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund may use a representative sampling strategy when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Underlying Index (e.g., where the Underlying Index contains component securities too numerous to efficiently purchase or sell); or, in certain instances, when a component security of the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. The Fund may also use a representative sampling strategy to exclude less liquid component securities contained in the Underlying Index from the Fund’s portfolio in order to create a more tradable portfolio and improve arbitrage opportunities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index. The Fund considers the companies included in the Underlying Index to be “small capitalization” companies. To the extent that the Underlying Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to concentrate to approximately the same extent. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the industrials sector.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments not included in the Underlying Index, but which ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. For example, there may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to purchase or sell investments, including exchange-traded funds (“ETF”) and other investment company securities, and cash and cash equivalents, as substitutes for one or more Underlying Index components or in anticipation of changes in the Underlying Index’s components.