Trending ETFs
ALPS | O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

ETF
OUSM
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.17 -0.24 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS | O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

OUSM | ETF

$37.17

$309 M

1.73%

$0.64

0.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$309 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.4
$29.99
$37.55

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

OUSM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS | O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    O'Shares Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    4704000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Austin Wen

Fund Description

The Fund will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to reflect the performance of publicly-listed small-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in the United States that meet certain market capitalization, liquidity, high quality, low volatility and dividend yield thresholds, as determined by O’Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The high quality and low volatility factors are designed to reduce exposure to high dividend equities that have experienced large price declines, as may occur with some dividend investing strategies.

The constituents of the Underlying Index are selected from the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 116 securities with a market capitalization range of between $500 million and $13 billion.

The Underlying Index is constructed using a proprietary, rules-based methodology designed to select equity securities from the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index that have exposure to the following four factors: 1) quality, 2) low volatility, 3) dividend yield and 4) dividend quality. The “quality” factor is calculated by combining measures of profitability and leverage with the objective of identifying companies with strong profitability and balance sheets. The “low volatility” factor measures the risk of price moves for a security with the objective of reducing allocations to riskier companies. The “dividend yield” factor measures the income generated by an investment with the objective of identifying companies with higher dividend yields. The “dividend quality” factor measures the income available to a company to pay dividends to common shareholders together with the growth of a company’s dividends over time, with the objective of identifying companies with less risk of dividend cuts or suspensions.

Each company in the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index is weighted based on: (i) the company’s market capitalization weight in the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index, as adjusted by (ii) the quality, low volatility, dividend yield and dividend quality factors, with the quality and low volatility factors receiving greater emphasis. The inclusion of each company is then subject to certain constraints (e.g., diversification, capacity and sector) prior to adjusting the final weights in the Underlying Index. The diversification constraint limits maximum position weights. All stocks included in the S-Network US Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index are screened for free float (the number of shares readily available for purchase on the open market) and average daily trading volume. The sector constraints limit sector deviations. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. Individual index constituent weights are capped at 2% at each quarterly rebalance to avoid overexposure to any single security. The Underlying Index’s investable universe includes companies from the following GICS sectors within the S-Network US

Equity Mid/Small-Cap 2500 Index: Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Information Technology, and Utilities.

The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy in seeking to track the performance of the Underlying Index. Under a replication strategy, the Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. Under a representative sampling strategy, the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund may use a representative sampling strategy when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Underlying Index (e.g., where the Underlying Index contains component securities too numerous to efficiently purchase or sell); or, in certain instances, when a component security of the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. The Fund may also use a representative sampling strategy to exclude less liquid component securities contained in the Underlying Index from the Fund’s portfolio in order to create a more tradable portfolio and improve arbitrage opportunities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index. The Fund considers the companies included in the Underlying Index to be “small capitalization” companies. To the extent that the Underlying Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to concentrate to approximately the same extent. As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the industrials sector.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments not included in the Underlying Index, but which ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. For example, there may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to purchase or sell investments, including exchange-traded funds (“ETF”) and other investment company securities, and cash and cash equivalents, as substitutes for one or more Underlying Index components or in anticipation of changes in the Underlying Index’s components.

Read More

OUSM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OUSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -13.6% 140.9% 56.48%
1 Yr 17.5% -34.1% 199.4% 4.78%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.8% 37.6% 83.39%
5 Yr 0.0%* -23.6% 9.4% 30.20%
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.6% 15.4% 51.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OUSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -59.3% 118.2% 1.37%
2021 10.2% -17.3% 18.6% 14.31%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% 1.75%
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% 92.75%
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% 5.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OUSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.0% -17.6% 140.9% 92.83%
1 Yr -2.8% -34.1% 199.4% 82.42%
3 Yr 12.2%* -21.8% 37.6% 13.48%
5 Yr 8.2%* -23.6% 10.7% 3.23%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OUSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -59.3% 118.2% 1.37%
2021 10.2% -17.3% 18.6% 14.31%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% 1.75%
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% 95.66%
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% 7.06%

OUSM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OUSM Category Low Category High OUSM % Rank
Net Assets 309 M 1.48 M 120 B 61.63%
Number of Holdings 115 2 2519 60.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.3 M 213 K 4.6 B 68.71%
Weighting of Top 10 22.63% 2.8% 101.7% 25.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. 2.32%
  2. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. 2.29%
  3. Old Republic International Corp. 2.25%
  4. Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. 2.23%
  5. Donaldson Co., Inc. 2.22%
  6. A O Smith Corp. 2.19%
  7. Snap-on, Inc. 2.12%
  8. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. 2.11%
  9. Encompass Health Corp. 2.09%
  10. Amdocs, Ltd. 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OUSM % Rank
Stocks 		99.95% 25.32% 100.32% 11.05%
Cash 		0.05% -79.10% 74.68% 88.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 47.28%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 46.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 46.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 46.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OUSM % Rank
Financial Services 		23.39% 0.00% 35.52% 5.15%
Industrials 		21.46% 2.46% 37.42% 20.27%
Technology 		15.78% 0.00% 54.70% 29.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.69% 0.99% 47.79% 24.40%
Consumer Defense 		8.72% 0.00% 18.87% 4.47%
Healthcare 		7.03% 0.00% 26.53% 87.46%
Utilities 		6.32% 0.00% 18.58% 3.61%
Communication Services 		3.76% 0.00% 14.85% 23.88%
Energy 		0.44% 0.00% 37.72% 92.96%
Basic Materials 		0.40% 0.00% 18.66% 99.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 98.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OUSM % Rank
US 		98.94% 24.89% 100.00% 4.42%
Non US 		1.01% 0.00% 36.31% 74.49%

OUSM - Expenses

Operational Fees

OUSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.01% 13.16% 86.03%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.50% 21.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

OUSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OUSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OUSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 1.00% 314.00% 62.35%

OUSM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OUSM Category Low Category High OUSM % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.73% 0.00% 37.76% 2.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OUSM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OUSM Category Low Category High OUSM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.08% -2.40% 2.49% 0.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OUSM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

OUSM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

