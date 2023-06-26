Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF

ETF
ORFN
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.3432 +0.04 +0.18%
primary theme
N/A
ORFN (ETF)

Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.3432 +0.04 +0.18%
primary theme
N/A
ORFN (ETF)

Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.3432 +0.04 +0.18%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF

ORFN | ETF

$19.34

$3.4 M

2.57%

$0.50

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.7%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.3
$17.67
$21.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF

ORFN | ETF

$19.34

$3.4 M

2.57%

$0.50

0.75%

ORFN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund expects to hold each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Index is owned by Constrained Capital LLC, the sponsor of the Fund (“Constrained Capital” or “Sponsor”). The Index is calculated, administered, and 
published by Solactive AG (“Solactive”), which is the Index’s administrator (the “Index Administrator”). The Index Administrator independently prices the Index on a continuous basis during equity market hours. 
The Index includes free-float market capitalization weighted companies and is comprised of U.S.-listed stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of companies whose primary business is in a sector or sub-sector (each, an “Orphaned Sector”) that is commonly “orphaned”, discarded, or excluded by Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”)-centric mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The universe of potential Index constituents begins with the securities included in the Solactive GBS Global Markets Investable Universe USD Index that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) or that have an ADR that trades on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ.  Eligible Index constituents are then sorted by market capitalization from largest to smallest. The list of potential Index constituents is narrowed to include only those U.S.-listed equity securities that are classified in an Orphaned Sector under the FactSet Standard Industry Classification System.
The Index methodology currently considers the following as Orphaned Sectors: fossil fuel energy, nuclear power, tobacco, weapons/firearms, alcohol and gambling. Each Orphaned Sector and the corresponding FactSet Industries are set forth in the table below: 
Orphaned Sector 
FactSet Industry
Fossil Fuel Energy
Integrated Oil, Oil & Gas Production, Oil Refining/Marketing, Coal
Nuclear Power
Electric Utilities
Tobacco
Tobacco
Weapons / Firearms
Aerospace & Defense*
Alcohol
Beverages: Alcoholic
Gambling
Casinos/Gaming
*
A company that is classified as part of the Aerospace & Defense industry by FactSet is eligible for inclusion in the Index only if the company description also includes one of the following key words: weapon(s), military, missile(s), firearm(s), or national security.
The list of potential Index constituents is further narrowed to include only the 12 largest companies by market capitalization for each Orphaned Sector. From that list, the 50 largest companies by market capitalization are selected for inclusion in the Index provided that the maximum exposure to any one Orphaned Sector in the Index is capped at 25% of the total Index. As of May 10, 2022, the Index consists of 50 companies. Individual companies within the Index will constitute no more than 10% of the total Index. The Index methodology will also limit individual company positions so that, in the aggregate, the individual companies that would constitute more than 5% of the Index constitute no more than 50% of the total Index at each rebalance (e.g., changes may be made to both the Index constituents and their weights based on the Index methodology) and reweighting (e.g., Index constituents are unchanged but their weights may change). Additional information about the Index’s construction is shown below under the heading “Additional Information about the Index.”
The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not try to outperform the Index and does not generally take temporary defensive positions. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such stocks or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not 
included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. Additionally, if the Fund receives a creation or redemption unit in cash, the Fund repositions its portfolio in response to assets flowing into or out of the Fund. 
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. 
The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the 1940 Act, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.
Read More

ORFN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORFN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.7% -51.8% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr 7.1% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORFN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORFN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORFN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

ORFN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ORFN Category Low Category High ORFN % Rank
Net Assets 3.4 M 177 K 1.21 T 99.93%
Number of Holdings 51 2 4154 77.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.12 M 1.74 K 270 B 99.31%
Weighting of Top 10 54.05% 1.8% 100.0% 7.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 8.13%
  2. Philip Morris International Inc 6.32%
  3. Raytheon Technologies Corp 6.10%
  4. Chevron Corp 5.57%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp 5.44%
  6. NextEra Energy Inc 5.37%
  7. Boeing Co/The 5.22%
  8. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 4.65%
  9. Diageo PLC 4.11%
  10. Altria Group Inc 3.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ORFN % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 0.00% 130.24% 28.15%
Cash 		0.44% -102.29% 100.00% 70.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 57.12%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 57.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 55.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 55.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORFN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 0.14%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 99.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 93.84%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 2.38%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 99.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 99.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 0.21%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 99.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 0.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 97.76%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 96.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORFN % Rank
US 		99.56% 0.00% 127.77% 86.38%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 8.58%

ORFN - Expenses

Operational Fees

ORFN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 2.95% 46.78%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 88.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ORFN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ORFN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ORFN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

ORFN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ORFN Category Low Category High ORFN % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.57% 0.00% 19.15% 46.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ORFN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ORFN Category Low Category High ORFN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ORFN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ORFN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×