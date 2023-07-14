Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.0%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$19.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
63.3%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market conditions, seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies listed on a U.S. securities exchange, including common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and equity ETFs that invest in such securities. During periods when the U.S. equity market is determined to be unfavorable by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Corbett Road Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs.
In order to determine the Fund’s allocation between (i) equity securities, including through equity ETFs, and (ii) cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs, the Sub-Adviser employs its proprietary MACROCASTTM scoring system. On a periodic basis (at least monthly), the Sub-Adviser analyzes data across six broad categories of market indicators—Valuation, Inflation, Technical Analysis, Aggregate Economy, Liquidity, and Sentiment (VITALS)—to quantify the current level of risk in overall market conditions into a composite, MACROCASTTM score. Based on the resulting score and its indications for future equity returns, the Sub-Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets to (i) U.S.-listed equity securities, (ii) cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs, or (iii) a combination of both. If the MACROCASTTM score is positive, the Fund will be fully allocated to U.S. listed equity securities. If the MACROCASTTM score is negative, the Fund will reduce its exposure to U.S. equity listed securities and increase its allocation to cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs. The Fund’s strategy may involve frequent buying and selling of securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.
The equity securities held by the Fund will generally be classified as “core” or “opportunistic” holdings. Core stocks are typically large-cap companies (greater than $10 billion in market cap), with consistent revenue growth and sustainable earnings. Opportunistic stocks may be of any market cap and typically comprise companies that the Sub-Adviser believes have the potential to perform favorably under current market conditions.
The fixed income ETFs held by the Fund will primarily invest in Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and cash or cash equivalents. These fixed income ETFs may focus on bonds of any maturity and will vary depending on the Sub-Adviser’s market outlook.
The Fund is a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.
|Period
|OPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|93.71%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|58.04%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|Period
|OPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|94.18%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|58.78%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|N/A
|OPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OPPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.9 M
|189 K
|222 B
|94.79%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|3509
|85.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|94.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.30%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|55.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OPPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.79%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|98.31%
|Cash
|2.28%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|3.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|59.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|61.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|57.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|0.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OPPX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|1.61%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|97.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|61.06%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|7.37%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|13.44%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|22.04%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|3.76%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|75.73%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|5.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|94.78%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|18.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OPPX % Rank
|US
|97.79%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|88.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|61.01%
|OPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|62.88%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|82.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|OPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|OPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OPPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.57%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|62.20%
|OPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|OPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OPPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|33.09%
|OPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Rush is the Portfolio Manager for Corbett Road Investment Management, and is also a member of the Corbett Road Investment Committee. Mr. Zarrabian started his employment with Corbett Road Wealth Management in 2007 and then joined Corbett Road Investment Management in 2019. Before joining Corbett Road Wealth Management, Mr. Zarrabian worked at two of the largest financial institutions in the country in a variety of roles, including management, operations, and lending. He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Finance from Virginia Tech and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Washington, D.C.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
