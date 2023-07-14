Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF

OPPX | Active ETF

$23.53

$19.9 M

0.57%

$0.13

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$19.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.5
$20.72
$23.53

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

OPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Feb 25, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Rush Zarrabian

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market conditions, seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies listed on a U.S. securities exchange, including common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and equity ETFs that invest in such securities. During periods when the U.S. equity market is determined to be unfavorable by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Corbett Road Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs.

In order to determine the Fund’s allocation between (i) equity securities, including through equity ETFs, and (ii) cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs, the Sub-Adviser employs its proprietary MACROCASTTM scoring system. On a periodic basis (at least monthly), the Sub-Adviser analyzes data across six broad categories of market indicators—Valuation, Inflation, Technical Analysis, Aggregate Economy, Liquidity, and Sentiment (VITALS)—to quantify the current level of risk in overall market conditions into a composite, MACROCASTTM score. Based on the resulting score and its indications for future equity returns, the Sub-Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets to (i) U.S.-listed equity securities, (ii) cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs, or (iii) a combination of both. If the MACROCASTTM score is positive, the Fund will be fully allocated to U.S. listed equity securities. If the MACROCASTTM score is negative, the Fund will reduce its exposure to U.S. equity listed securities and increase its allocation to cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs. The Fund’s strategy may involve frequent buying and selling of securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

The equity securities held by the Fund will generally be classified as “core” or “opportunistic” holdings. Core stocks are typically large-cap companies (greater than $10 billion in market cap), with consistent revenue growth and sustainable earnings. Opportunistic stocks may be of any market cap and typically comprise companies that the Sub-Adviser believes have the potential to perform favorably under current market conditions.

The fixed income ETFs held by the Fund will primarily invest in Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and cash or cash equivalents. These fixed income ETFs may focus on bonds of any maturity and will vary depending on the Sub-Adviser’s market outlook.

The Fund is a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

OPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -44.2% 26.6% 93.71%
1 Yr 8.8% -98.5% 150.0% 58.04%
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 94.18%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 58.78%
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

OPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OPPX Category Low Category High OPPX % Rank
Net Assets 19.9 M 189 K 222 B 94.79%
Number of Holdings 26 2 3509 85.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 94.09%
Weighting of Top 10 63.30% 9.4% 100.0% 55.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF 24.33%
  2. Vanguard SP 500 ETF 6.59%
  3. Invesco SP 500 Equal Weight ETF 4.86%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp 4.38%
  5. Visa Inc 3.62%
  6. NextEra Energy Inc 3.57%
  7. Mastercard Inc 3.42%
  8. Alphabet Inc 3.08%
  9. Progressive Corp/The 2.85%
  10. Elevance Health Inc 2.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OPPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.79% 0.00% 107.71% 98.31%
Cash 		2.28% -10.83% 87.35% 3.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 59.48%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 61.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 57.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 0.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OPPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 1.61%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 97.31%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 61.06%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 7.37%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 13.44%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 22.04%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 3.76%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 75.73%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 5.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 94.78%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 18.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OPPX % Rank
US 		97.79% 0.00% 105.43% 88.26%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 61.01%

OPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.01% 7.09% 62.88%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 82.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

OPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

OPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OPPX Category Low Category High OPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.57% 0.00% 19.33% 62.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OPPX Category Low Category High OPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 33.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

OPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rush Zarrabian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Rush is the Portfolio Manager for Corbett Road Investment Management, and is also a member of the Corbett Road Investment Committee. Mr. Zarrabian started his employment with Corbett Road Wealth Management in 2007 and then joined Corbett Road Investment Management in 2019. Before joining Corbett Road Wealth Management, Mr. Zarrabian worked at two of the largest financial institutions in the country in a variety of roles, including management, operations, and lending. He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Finance from Virginia Tech and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Washington, D.C.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

