The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market conditions, seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies listed on a U.S. securities exchange, including common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and equity ETFs that invest in such securities. During periods when the U.S. equity market is determined to be unfavorable by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Corbett Road Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs.

In order to determine the Fund’s allocation between (i) equity securities, including through equity ETFs, and (ii) cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs, the Sub-Adviser employs its proprietary MACROCASTTM scoring system. On a periodic basis (at least monthly), the Sub-Adviser analyzes data across six broad categories of market indicators—Valuation, Inflation, Technical Analysis, Aggregate Economy, Liquidity, and Sentiment (VITALS)—to quantify the current level of risk in overall market conditions into a composite, MACROCASTTM score. Based on the resulting score and its indications for future equity returns, the Sub-Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets to (i) U.S.-listed equity securities, (ii) cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs, or (iii) a combination of both. If the MACROCASTTM score is positive, the Fund will be fully allocated to U.S. listed equity securities. If the MACROCASTTM score is negative, the Fund will reduce its exposure to U.S. equity listed securities and increase its allocation to cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income ETFs. The Fund’s strategy may involve frequent buying and selling of securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

The equity securities held by the Fund will generally be classified as “core” or “opportunistic” holdings. Core stocks are typically large-cap companies (greater than $10 billion in market cap), with consistent revenue growth and sustainable earnings. Opportunistic stocks may be of any market cap and typically comprise companies that the Sub-Adviser believes have the potential to perform favorably under current market conditions.

The fixed income ETFs held by the Fund will primarily invest in Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and cash or cash equivalents. These fixed income ETFs may focus on bonds of any maturity and will vary depending on the Sub-Adviser’s market outlook.

The Fund is a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.