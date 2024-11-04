Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

ETF
OGSP
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.025 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
N/A
OGSP (ETF)

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.025 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
N/A
OGSP (ETF)

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.025 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 04/11/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

OGSP | ETF

$10.03

-

-

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
$10.02
$10.03

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 04/11/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

OGSP | ETF

$10.03

-

-

1.14%

OGSP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

As an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index.  The Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in high grade (investment grade) securitized asset instruments, which are also referred to as “structured products.” Structured products are pre-packaged investments that normally include assets linked to interest or one or more derivatives, which may use leverage. The universe of structured products in the market include, but are not limited to, asset-backed securities (ABS), including private and multi-class structures, pass-through certificates, other instruments secured by financial, physical, and/or intangible assets (i.e., receivables or pools of receivables), tranches of collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).
The Advisor selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio based primarily on the Advisor’s assessment of opportunity, which the Advisor defines as a potential set of returns that is more attractive than other assets that have similar risk profiles. The Advisor seeks to select securities that have the most attractive opportunity propositions while taking into consideration the Fund’s overall risk exposure, diversification within those risk categories, as well as the overall portfolio return.
To assess opportunity, the Advisor performs a detailed fundamental analysis of underlying risks, quantitative analysis associated with market and other variables, and structural analysis to understand how the potential portfolio security will respond to different underlying market environments. The Advisor also uses a combination of top-down macroeconomic analysis combined with bottom-up fundamental analysis of individual securities. In the top-down analysis, the Advisor constructs views on market structure, geo-political events, economic data, policy action, and other market trends. In its bottom-up analysis, the Advisor constructs views on the financial health of individual issuers. Such bottom-up analysis focuses on the Advisor’s analysis of the structured product’s underlying assets’ risk of default and risk of being downgraded; analyzing the industry diversification and concentration of the underlying assets; and analyzing the deal structure and documentation of the structured product. This analysis is done in an effort for the Advisor to determine how the structured product may perform during adverse market conditions and help minimize the risk associated with an individual issuer including the competence of the deal manager. The Advisor will also consider factors such as the absolute and relative return expectations of a given investment. The Advisor may use both proprietary and third-party quantitative tools (i.e., databases, data visualization, data reporting, models, portfolio asset allocation, and risk assessments) to support analysis and help make investment decisions.
Using this opportunity-oriented approach, the Advisor may select from a broad range of assets categorized as structured products. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in high grade structured products. The Advisor defines high grade as investment grade securities, which are securities with a rating by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”) of Baa3/BBB- or better.
The Fund is a “go-anywhere” fund within structured products, which means it may invest in any type of structured product at any time depending on where the Advisor’s approach suggest would be best at a given time. The Fund does not expect to focus on any particular underlying asset category or tranche of investments.
Agency MBS are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in pools of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA” or “Ginnie Mae”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA or “Fannie Mae”), the Student Loan Marketing Association (“SLMA” or “Sallie Mae”), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC” or “Freddie Mac”). The Fund may also invest in other fixed income instruments, which include bonds, debt or credit securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public or private sector entities.
Using the same opportunity-oriented approach, in addition to high grade structured products, the Fund has the flexibility to invest in a broad range of issuers and segments of the debt security markets as a whole with up to 20% of the Fund’s assets.  Debt securities may include instruments and obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. corporate and other non-governmental entities, those of U.S. and non-U.S. governmental entities (including government agencies and instrumentalities), floating rate loans and other floating rate securities, subordinated debt securities, preferred securities, insurance-linked securities, certificates of deposit, money market securities, funds that invest primarily in debt securities, and cash, cash equivalents and other short term holdings. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers in any market sector, industry or market capitalization range. The Fund may also invest in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities.
The Fund has no limit as to the maturity or duration of the securities in which it invests and maintains an average portfolio duration that varies based upon the judgment of the Fund’s Advisor. Duration measures the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to changes in interest rates. In general, the higher the duration, the more a fixed income security’s price will drop as interest rates rise. While the Fund focuses on high grade securities, the Fund may also invest in below investment grade securities (including “junk”).  The Fund’s investments may have fixed or variable principal payments and all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features. The Fund also may hold cash or other short-term investments.
The Fund may engage in frequent trading of its securities in order to take advantage of new investment opportunities or differences in the yield associated with asset categories. The Fund will be more heavily involved in frequent trading during periods of market volatility in order to attempt to generate gains, preserve gains, or limit losses.
Read More

OGSP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OGSP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OGSP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OGSP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OGSP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

OGSP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OGSP Category Low Category High OGSP % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OGSP % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

OGSP - Expenses

Operational Fees

OGSP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.63% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

OGSP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

OGSP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OGSP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

OGSP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OGSP Category Low Category High OGSP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OGSP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OGSP Category Low Category High OGSP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OGSP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

OGSP - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×