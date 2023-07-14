The Fund will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking stocks exhibiting quality and growth characteristics in the “internet sector”, as defined by O’Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (the “Index Provider”).

The Underlying Index is constructed using a proprietary, rules-based methodology designed to select equity securities from 2500 global stocks in two main business segments, Internet Technology and Internet Commerce, by identifying companies in the following industries: Application Software, Integrated Telecommunication Services, Interactive Media & Services, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail, Systems Software, Movies & Entertainment, Interactive Home Entertainment and Internet Services & Infrastructure, selecting those that have exposure to the following factors: 1) quality and 2) growth. The selection criteria include requirements for minimum capitalization (adjusted for free float), minimum price and minimum average daily trading volume. The universe of eligible securities includes the 1000 largest U.S. listed companies, the 500 largest European companies, the 500 largest Pacific basin companies and the 500 largest emerging market companies, measured by market capitalization. Constituents of the Fund’s Underlying Index must derive at least 50% of their revenues from Internet Technology and/or Internet Commerce. The “quality” factor is determined primarily by “cash burn rate”, the monthly rate that a company uses shareholder capital. Companies with a high ratio of cash burn rate to balance sheet cash and cash equivalents are excluded from the Underlying Index. The “growth” factor is measured by revenue growth and stocks are assigned a growth rating. The Underlying Index excludes pass-through securities such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), business development companies (“BDCs”) and closed-end funds (“CEFs”).

The Fund may also invest in US- or Hong Kong-listed issuers that have entered into contractual relationships with a China-based business and/or individuals/entities affiliated with the business structured as a variable interest entity (“VIE”). In a VIE structure, instead of directly owning the equity interests in a Chinese company, the listed company has contractual arrangements with the Chinese company. These contractual arrangements are expected to provide the listed company (and investors in such company, such as the Fund) with exposure to the China-based company. These arrangements are often used because of Chinese governmental restrictions on non-Chinese ownership of companies in certain industries in China.

Stock weightings in the Underlying Index are determined according to a modified market capitalization weighting method, using the full market capitalization combined with the growth rating, subject to constraints for diversification and capacity. The diversification constraint limits maximum position weights. The capacity criteria include primary exchange listing, minimum capitalization, minimum price and minimum average

daily trading volume requirements. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually. At the quarterly rebalance, a capping methodology is applied to limit individual stock concentration and increase diversification in the Underlying Index. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 85 securities.

The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy in seeking to track the performance of the Underlying Index. Under a replication strategy, the Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. Under a representative sampling strategy, the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund may use a representative sampling strategy when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Underlying Index (e.g., where the Underlying Index contains component securities too numerous to efficiently purchase or sell); or, in certain instances, when a component security of the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. The Fund may also use a representative sampling strategy to exclude less liquid component securities contained in the Underlying Index from the Fund’s portfolio in order to create a more tradable portfolio and improve arbitrage opportunities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index. To the extent that the Underlying Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to concentrate to approximately the same extent. As of December 31, 2022, the Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors each represented a substantial portion of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index provides exposure to various global markets, including emerging markets. As of December 31, 2022 the Underlying Index included the following countries: Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments not included in the Underlying Index, but which ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. For example, there may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to purchase or sell investments, including exchange-traded funds (“ETF”) and other investment company securities, and cash and cash equivalents, as substitutes for one or more Underlying Index components or in anticipation of changes in the Underlying Index’s components.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers.