Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
30.1%
1 yr return
34.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$800 K
Holdings in Top 10
54.0%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|ODDS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.1%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|34.1%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|ODDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|ODDS % Rank
|Net Assets
|800 K
|863 K
|50.4 B
|98.95%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|1
|470
|61.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|334 K
|0
|30.3 B
|95.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.99%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|15.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ODDS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|37.62%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|58.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|65.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|67.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|63.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|64.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ODDS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|64.19%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|99.35%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|72.58%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|90.32%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|84.19%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|90.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|63.55%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|2.90%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|69.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|0.32%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|67.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ODDS % Rank
|Non US
|61.63%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|1.29%
|US
|38.22%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|98.71%
|ODDS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|68.81%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|34.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ODDS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ODDS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ODDS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|ODDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|ODDS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.32%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|69.65%
|ODDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ODDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|ODDS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|N/A
|ODDS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2022
0.15
0.2%
Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
