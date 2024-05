The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests in U.S.-listed equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund invests primarily in publicly traded stocks of U.S. companies which the Advisor considers to have a small to mid-size market capitalization. The Fund defines a small- or mid-capitalization company as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, ranges from $500 million to $60 billion.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in U.S. dollar denominated foreign equity securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) issued by U.S. depository banks, which are traded on U.S. exchanges. The Advisor seeks to invest in companies with long-term structural advantages, sustainable earnings, and the ability to produce a reliable stream of cash flow over time. The Advisor uses a rigorous fundamental approach to select securities that it believes can generate strong risk-adjusted returns over a multi-year investment time horizon. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including unaffiliated ETFs.

The Fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in the Advisor’s best ideas. Best ideas are the ideas where the Advisor has the highest conviction in the potential fundamental trajectory of the business over a multi-year time relative to what is discounted into the price of the security . Generally, the Fund will own approximately 20-35 holdings. Fund holdings may occasionally differ from this number for a variety of reasons, including, among others, because of extreme market volatility, such as when the Fund has entered a temporary defensive position. Additionally, the Fund may temporarily exceed the stated number of holdings when it acquires a new holding and determines that it is in the best interests of shareholders to sell an existing holding over a period of time, instead of immediately selling the entire holding.