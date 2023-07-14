Shares of the Fund are not issued, sponsored or endorsed by Oceana, Inc. ®

achievement of cleaner oceans, are users of such products or services, or are engaged in activities with ocean-related sustainability objectives. A company included in the Underlying Index is not required to be primarily or even directly engaged in activities that protect or achieve cleaner oceans. The Underlying Index includes thematic selection criteria developed by IndexIQ and Candriam that reflect initiatives, research and campaigns of Oceana, Inc. (“Oceana”), a 501(c)(3) public charity.

The Underlying Index includes securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies that trade in the U.S. and foreign markets, including emerging markets other than China, Egypt, India, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. The index universe consists of approximately the largest 99% of the free-float market capitalization in the global markets. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Underlying Index was approximately $1.50 billion to $1.92 trillion. As of June 30, 2022, the primary sectors within the Underlying Index are industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

The Underlying Index first applies developed and emerging market-specific screens to the initial universe to screen out companies that fail to meet certain minimum environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The Underlying Index also includes an exclusionary screen based on any continued and significant non-compliance with the principles within the United Nation’s Global Compact as well as the exclusion of companies engaged in certain businesses beyond minimum thresholds (e.g., companies that operate in countries with oppressive regimes, that operate in adult content, alcohol, armament, gambling, nuclear, and tobacco, or that utilize animal testing or genetic modification in research and development).

Initial Developed Markets Screen

Companies included in the initial universe that trade in developed markets are given an overall ESG score based according to the following business activity and stakeholder criteria. Companies are scored relative to other companies within the same industry.

The business activity criteria (the “Business Activity Criteria”) are: