The UST 12 Month Bill Fund is a passively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill Index (G0O3) (“Underlying Index”). Under normal market conditions, F/m Investments, LLC d/b/a North Slope Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the UST 12 Month Bill Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the UST 12 Month Bill Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements in amounts not exceeding one-third of the Fund’s total assets (including the amount borrowed).

The Underlying Index

The Underlying Index was established May 31, 1991 by ICE Data Services (the “Index Provider”). The Underlying Index is comprised of a single issue purchased at the beginning of the month and held for a full month. At the end of the month that issue is sold and rolled into a newly selected issue. The issue selected at each month-end rebalancing is the outstanding Treasury Bill that matures closest to, but not beyond, 1 year from the rebalancing date. To qualify for selection, an issue must have settled on or before the month-end rebalancing date. The components of the Underlying Index change at the start of the month following any month when there has been a new public sale by the U.S. Government (referred to as an “auction”) of an underlying Treasury Security (or Securities).

This periodic transition to the most-recently auctioned Treasury bill, note, or bond of a stated maturity, which is referred to as the “on-the-run” or “OTR” security of that maturity, occurs on one day. An OTR security is the most recently issued of a periodically issued security (as opposed to an off-the-run security, which is a security that has been issued before the most recent issue and is still outstanding).

The Underlying Index is calculated and administered by the Index Provider, which is not affiliated with the UST 12 Month Bill Fund or the Adviser. Additional information regarding the Underlying Index, including its value, is available at https://indices.theice.com/. The UST 12 Month Bill Fund’s investment strategy is to pursue its investment objective. The UST 12 Month Bill Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities or other investments not included in the Underlying Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the UST 12 Month Bill Fund track the Underlying Index.

The UST 12 Month Bill Fund has elected to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).