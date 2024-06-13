Home
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$24.75
$24.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

OASC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 13, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in small-cap equity securities issued by companies domiciled in the United States, with the intention of tracking the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The Fund targets approximately 200 equity securities and a 2% tracking error. OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC (the "Adviser") may adjust this threshold over time as markets adjust. As of the date of this prospectus, the Adviser considers companies eligible for purchase by the Fund to be those with market capitalizations within the range of companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (currently between $280 million and $8.6 billion) at the time of the initial purchase (“Small Cap Companies”) and that meet the criteria of the Adviser’s Values-Based Screening. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (principally common stocks) of Small Cap Companies.

Values-Based Screening. The Adviser seeks to identify investments that it believes will make an impact on the world according to its values driven investment philosophy. The Adviser eliminates from the investable universe companies that demonstrably and consistently harm their stakeholders. The Adviser captures and considers percentage of revenue thresholds for harmful products, and the Adviser captures and considers patterns of harmful business practices (including forced labor ties, products/practices resulting in consumer death, and environmental mismanagement). This means avoiding companies whose principal business activities and practices include:

· Involvement in abortion, including producing or distributing abortifacients or medical facilities that perform abortions.
· Production, distribution, or supply chain involvement regarding addictive products, including adult entertainment, pornography, gambling, tobacco, and cannabis.
· Predatory lending practices.
· Human rights violations.
· Patterns of severe ethics controversies.

The Adviser’s Values-Based Screening process is proprietary, though the Adviser may refer to third-party resources in conducting its research. The Adviser performs its own due diligence in selecting investments but may consider third-party data. All equity securities must meet, at the time of investment, the Adviser’s Values-Based Screening requirements. If an investment no longer meets the Adviser’s screening requirements, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such investment.

Read More

OASC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OASC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OASC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OASC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OASC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

OASC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OASC Category Low Category High OASC % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OASC % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

OASC - Expenses

Operational Fees

OASC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

OASC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

OASC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OASC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

OASC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OASC Category Low Category High OASC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OASC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OASC Category Low Category High OASC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OASC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

OASC - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

