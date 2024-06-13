The Fund invests primarily in small-cap equity securities issued by companies domiciled in the United States, with the intention of tracking the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The Fund targets approximately 200 equity securities and a 2% tracking error. OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC (the "Adviser") may adjust this threshold over time as markets adjust. As of the date of this prospectus, the Adviser considers companies eligible for purchase by the Fund to be those with market capitalizations within the range of companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (currently between $280 million and $8.6 billion) at the time of the initial purchase (“Small Cap Companies”) and that meet the criteria of the Adviser’s Values-Based Screening. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (principally common stocks) of Small Cap Companies.

Values-Based Screening. The Adviser seeks to identify investments that it believes will make an impact on the world according to its values driven investment philosophy. The Adviser eliminates from the investable universe companies that demonstrably and consistently harm their stakeholders. The Adviser captures and considers percentage of revenue thresholds for harmful products, and the Adviser captures and considers patterns of harmful business practices (including forced labor ties, products/practices resulting in consumer death, and environmental mismanagement). This means avoiding companies whose principal business activities and practices include:

· Involvement in abortion, including producing or distributing abortifacients or medical facilities that perform abortions.

· Production, distribution, or supply chain involvement regarding addictive products, including adult entertainment, pornography, gambling, tobacco, and cannabis.

· Predatory lending practices.

· Human rights violations.

· Patterns of severe ethics controversies.

The Adviser’s Values-Based Screening process is proprietary, though the Adviser may refer to third-party resources in conducting its research. The Adviser performs its own due diligence in selecting investments but may consider third-party data. All equity securities must meet, at the time of investment, the Adviser’s Values-Based Screening requirements. If an investment no longer meets the Adviser’s screening requirements, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such investment.