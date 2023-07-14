Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by U.S. companies. The Fund typically invests in large companies which, as of the date of this prospectus, OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC, (the “Adviser”), considers to be those with market capitalizations greater than $5 billion at the time of the initial purchase (“Large Cap Companies”). The Adviser may adjust this threshold over time as markets adjust. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (principally common stocks) of Large Cap Companies.
Values-Based Screening. The Adviser, which actively manages the Fund, seeks to identify investments that it believes will make a positive impact on the world according to its values driven investment philosophy. The Adviser first eliminates from the investable universe companies that demonstrably and consistently harm their stakeholders. This means avoiding companies whose principal business activities and practices include:
|●
|Involvement in abortion, including producing or distributing abortifacients, medical facilities that perform abortions, or consistently and proactively promoting abortion through philanthropy.
|●
|Production or significant distribution of addictive products, including adult entertainment, pornography, gambling, and tobacco. Distribution is deemed significant if it amounts to greater than 5% of a company’s total revenue.
|●
|Predatory lending practices.
|●
|Human rights violations.
|●
|Patterns of severe ethics controversies.
The Adviser then seeks to elevate companies that it believes promote flourishing for their stakeholders. This means identifying companies, through proprietary research, that the Adviser believes exhibit qualities and characteristics such as:
|●
|Addressing unmet and underserved needs in the marketplace.
|●
|Providing purposeful vocations and add meaning to work.
|●
|Fostering vibrant communities.
|●
|Embracing partnership and a spirit of collaboration.
|●
|Cultivating our natural resources.
|●
|Enhancing our well-being and corporate human experience.
All equity securities must meet, at the time of investment, both elements of the Adviser’s values-based screening requirements (i.e., all companies must both qualify to be in the Fund’s investable universe and exhibit qualities that the Adviser believes promote flourishing for their stakeholders). If an investment no longer meets the Adviser’s screening requirements, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such investment.
As part of the investment philosophy, the Adviser believes that companies go through a natural corporate life-cycle and that understanding where each company lies along the life-cycle spectrum is important to understanding its fundamental attributes. The Adviser then uses a combination of quantitative analysis and fundamental, “bottom-up” research to identify companies that the Adviser believes have the ability to generate sustainable returns on investment. The Adviser’s investment team actively invests across all parts of the life-cycle spectrum, building a diversified portfolio of high-growth, high-return, income-oriented and distressed investments.
The Fund may also invest all or substantially all of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Adviser’s opinion, there are not sufficient companies appropriate for investment. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies,
including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in order for the Fund to be more fully invested in the markets.
|Period
|OALC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|96.78%
|1 Yr
|15.6%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OALC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|OALC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|97.64%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OALC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|OALC
|Category Low
|Category High
|OALC % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.5 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|87.03%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|4154
|62.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.5 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|86.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.16%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|58.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OALC % Rank
|Stocks
|91.60%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|98.20%
|Cash
|8.40%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|0.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|12.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|12.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|7.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|8.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OALC % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|75.63%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|4.48%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|61.69%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|95.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|28.36%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|5.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|38.38%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|98.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|95.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|68.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|11.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OALC % Rank
|US
|91.60%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|91.56%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|26.42%
|OALC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|45.18%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|31.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|OALC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OALC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OALC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|OALC
|Category Low
|Category High
|OALC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.36%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|49.52%
|OALC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OALC
|Category Low
|Category High
|OALC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|OALC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 05, 2023
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Cole Pearson serves as Vice President of Investment Solutions for OneAscent. He is responsible for leading the OneAscent Investment Committee, overseeing strategic relationships with the firm’s sub-advisors, and developing OneAscent’s values-based investing methodology. Prior to joining OneAscent in 2018, Cole was a Senior Investment Associate for Eventide Asset Management where he served on both the portfolio management as well as sales & marketing teams. He holds a B.S. in International Finance and a minor in Mandarin-Chinese from The University of Alabama and is a CFA Level III Candidate.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Mr. Willis joined the Adviser in 2021 and serves as its Director of Portfolio Strategy. From 2019 to 2020 Mr. Willis served as Chief Investment Officer of Greenhawk Corporation, a single-family office. Prior to Greenhawk, he worked at GenSpring Family Offices (2004 to 2019) and at Wachovia Bank (2000 to 2004). Mr. Willis is a Deacon in the Presbyterian Church in America. Mr. Willis received a B.A. in Business Administration with a concentration in Information Systems and a minor in Economics from Taylor University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2022
0.26
0.3%
Mr. Manton joined OneAscent Investment in 2021 and serves as its Chief Equity Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Manton served as Senior Portfolio Manager at Shelton Capital Management (“SCM”) from July 2016 to December 2021. Prior to his affiliation with SCM, Mr. Manton served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at WHV Investments (“WHV”). Prior to his affiliation with WHV, Mr. Manton was a Senior Research Analyst and a member of the Large Cap Global Equities team at Victory Capital Management, and an analyst in both the fundamental Active Equities and Quantitative Strategies groups at Deutsche Asset Management. He has a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an MBA with a concentration in Quantitative Finance and Accounting from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
