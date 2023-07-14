Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

Active ETF
OALC
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.1401 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A
OALC (ETF)

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.1401 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A
OALC (ETF)

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.1401 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

OALC | Active ETF

$23.14

$35.5 M

0.36%

$0.08

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

15.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$35.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.2
$18.50
$23.20

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

OALC | Active ETF

$23.14

$35.5 M

0.36%

$0.08

0.82%

OALC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Cole Pearson

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by U.S. companies. The Fund typically invests in large companies which, as of the date of this prospectus, OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC, (the “Adviser”), considers to be those with market capitalizations greater than $5 billion at the time of the initial purchase (“Large Cap Companies”). The Adviser may adjust this threshold over time as markets adjust. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (principally common stocks) of Large Cap Companies.

Values-Based Screening. The Adviser, which actively manages the Fund, seeks to identify investments that it believes will make a positive impact on the world according to its values driven investment philosophy. The Adviser first eliminates from the investable universe companies that demonstrably and consistently harm their stakeholders. This means avoiding companies whose principal business activities and practices include:

Involvement in abortion, including producing or distributing abortifacients, medical facilities that perform abortions, or consistently and proactively promoting abortion through philanthropy.
Production or significant distribution of addictive products, including adult entertainment, pornography, gambling, and tobacco. Distribution is deemed significant if it amounts to greater than 5% of a company’s total revenue.
Predatory lending practices.
Human rights violations.
Patterns of severe ethics controversies.

The Adviser then seeks to elevate companies that it believes promote flourishing for their stakeholders. This means identifying companies, through proprietary research, that the Adviser believes exhibit qualities and characteristics such as:

Addressing unmet and underserved needs in the marketplace.
Providing purposeful vocations and add meaning to work.
Fostering vibrant communities.
Embracing partnership and a spirit of collaboration.
Cultivating our natural resources.
Enhancing our well-being and corporate human experience.

All equity securities must meet, at the time of investment, both elements of the Adviser’s values-based screening requirements (i.e., all companies must both qualify to be in the Fund’s investable universe and exhibit qualities that the Adviser believes promote flourishing for their stakeholders). If an investment no longer meets the Adviser’s screening requirements, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such investment.

As part of the investment philosophy, the Adviser believes that companies go through a natural corporate life-cycle and that understanding where each company lies along the life-cycle spectrum is important to understanding its fundamental attributes. The Adviser then uses a combination of quantitative analysis and fundamental, “bottom-up” research to identify companies that the Adviser believes have the ability to generate sustainable returns on investment. The Adviser’s investment team actively invests across all parts of the life-cycle spectrum, building a diversified portfolio of high-growth, high-return, income-oriented and distressed investments.

The Fund may also invest all or substantially all of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Adviser’s opinion, there are not sufficient companies appropriate for investment. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies,

including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in order for the Fund to be more fully invested in the markets.

Read More

OALC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OALC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -51.8% 22.1% 96.78%
1 Yr 15.6% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OALC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OALC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 97.64%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OALC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

OALC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OALC Category Low Category High OALC % Rank
Net Assets 35.5 M 177 K 1.21 T 87.03%
Number of Holdings 76 2 4154 62.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.5 M 1.74 K 270 B 86.03%
Weighting of Top 10 37.16% 1.8% 100.0% 58.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 10.30%
  2. Microsoft Corporation 6.29%
  3. TD SYNNEX Corporation 2.97%
  4. MKS Instruments, Inc. 2.97%
  5. Danaher Corporation 2.75%
  6. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. 2.74%
  7. Charles Schwab Corporation (The) 2.67%
  8. Thor Industries, Inc. 2.67%
  9. NVIDIA Corporation 2.63%
  10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 2.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OALC % Rank
Stocks 		91.60% 0.00% 130.24% 98.20%
Cash 		8.40% -102.29% 100.00% 0.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 12.10%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 12.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 7.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 8.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OALC % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 75.63%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 4.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 61.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 95.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 28.36%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 5.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 38.38%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 98.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 95.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 68.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 11.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OALC % Rank
US 		91.60% 0.00% 127.77% 91.56%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 26.42%

OALC - Expenses

Operational Fees

OALC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 2.95% 45.18%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 31.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

OALC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OALC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OALC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

OALC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OALC Category Low Category High OALC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.36% 0.00% 19.15% 49.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OALC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OALC Category Low Category High OALC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OALC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OALC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Cole Pearson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Cole Pearson serves as Vice President of Investment Solutions for OneAscent. He is responsible for leading the OneAscent Investment Committee, overseeing strategic relationships with the firm’s sub-advisors, and developing OneAscent’s values-based investing methodology. Prior to joining OneAscent in 2018, Cole was a Senior Investment Associate for Eventide Asset Management where he served on both the portfolio management as well as sales & marketing teams. He holds a B.S. in International Finance and a minor in Mandarin-Chinese from The University of Alabama and is a CFA Level III Candidate.

Nathan Willis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Willis joined the Adviser in 2021 and serves as its Director of Portfolio Strategy. From 2019 to 2020 Mr. Willis served as Chief Investment Officer of Greenhawk Corporation, a single-family office. Prior to Greenhawk, he worked at GenSpring Family Offices (2004 to 2019) and at Wachovia Bank (2000 to 2004). Mr. Willis is a Deacon in the Presbyterian Church in America. Mr. Willis received a B.A. in Business Administration with a concentration in Information Systems and a minor in Economics from Taylor University.

Andrew Manton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2022

0.26

0.3%

Mr. Manton joined OneAscent Investment in 2021 and serves as its Chief Equity Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Manton served as Senior Portfolio Manager at Shelton Capital Management (“SCM”) from July 2016 to December 2021. Prior to his affiliation with SCM, Mr. Manton served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at WHV Investments (“WHV”). Prior to his affiliation with WHV, Mr. Manton was a Senior Research Analyst and a member of the Large Cap Global Equities team at Victory Capital Management, and an analyst in both the fundamental Active Equities and Quantitative Strategies groups at Deutsche Asset Management. He has a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an MBA with a concentration in Quantitative Finance and Accounting from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×