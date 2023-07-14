Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

OneAscent International Equity ETF

ETF
OAIM
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.39 -0.13 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
OAIM (ETF)

OneAscent International Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.39 -0.13 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
OAIM (ETF)

OneAscent International Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.39 -0.13 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OneAscent International Equity ETF

OAIM | ETF

$31.39

$105 M

0.51%

$0.16

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.5%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.5
$22.82
$31.52

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OneAscent International Equity ETF

OAIM | ETF

$31.39

$105 M

0.51%

$0.16

1.29%

OAIM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    OneAscent International Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by non-U.S. companies, which may include companies in emerging market countries. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in set percentages in particular countries; however, the Fund expects to be invested in companies from at least three different countries at any given time. The Fund typically invests in medium-to-large companies based on standards of the applicable market. As of the date of this prospectus, OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers medium-to-large companies to be those with market capitalizations greater than $3 billion at the time of the initial purchase. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of non-U.S. companies, including common stocks, depositary receipts evidencing ownership of common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks (e.g., rights and warrants).

Values-Based Screening. The Adviser, which actively manages the Fund, seeks to identify investments that it believes will make a positive impact on the world according to its values driven investment philosophy. The Adviser, through a combination of proprietary and third-party research and screening data, first eliminates from the investable universe companies that demonstrably and consistently harm their stakeholders. This means avoiding companies whose principal business activities and practices include:

Involvement in abortion, including producing or distributing abortifacients, medical facilities that perform abortions, or consistently and proactively promoting abortion through philanthropy.
Production or significant distribution of addictive products, including adult entertainment, pornography, gambling, and tobacco. Distribution is deemed significant if it amounts to greater than 5% of a company’s total revenue.
Predatory lending practices.
Human rights violations.
Patterns of severe ethics controversies.

The Adviser then seeks to elevate companies that it believes promote flourishing for their stakeholders. This means identifying companies, through proprietary research, that the Adviser believes exhibit qualities and characteristics such as:

Addressing unmet and underserved needs in the marketplace.
Providing purposeful vocations and add meaning to work.
Fostering vibrant communities.
Embracing a partnership and a spirit of collaboration.
Cultivating our natural resources.
Enhancing our well-being and corporate human experience.

The Adviser also considers the economic and political stability of the country where the issuer is located and the protections provided to shareholders.

All equity securities must meet, at the time of investment, both elements of the Adviser’s values-based screening requirements (i.e., all companies must both qualify to be in the Fund’s investable universe and exhibit qualities that the Adviser believes promote flourishing for their stakeholders). If an investment no longer meets the Adviser’s screening requirements, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such investment.

As part of the investment philosophy, the Adviser believes that companies go through a natural corporate life-cycle and that understanding where each company lies along the life-cycle spectrum is important to understanding its fundamental attributes. The Adviser then uses a combination of quantitative analysis and fundamental, “bottom-up” research to identify companies that the Adviser believes have the ability to generate sustainable returns on investment. The Adviser’s investment team actively invests across all parts of the life-cycle spectrum, building a diversified portfolio of high-growth, high-return, income-oriented and distressed investments.

The Fund may invest all or substantially all of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Adviser’s opinion, there are not sufficient companies available for investment that meet the Adviser’s investment criteria. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in order for the Fund to be more fully invested in the markets.

Read More

OAIM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAIM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAIM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAIM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAIM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

OAIM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OAIM Category Low Category High OAIM % Rank
Net Assets 105 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 38 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 22.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 40.23% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 6.89%
  2. KBC Group N.V. 4.59%
  3. DBS Group Holdings Ltd. 3.71%
  4. Element Fleet Management Corporation 3.44%
  5. Nestle S.A. 3.38%
  6. CRH plc 3.35%
  7. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. 3.07%
  8. Bangkok Bank PCL 3.04%
  9. Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk P.T. 2.95%
  10. ASML Holding N.V. 2.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OAIM % Rank
Stocks 		89.72% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		10.28% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAIM % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAIM % Rank
Non US 		75.47% N/A N/A N/A
US 		14.24% N/A N/A N/A

OAIM - Expenses

Operational Fees

OAIM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

OAIM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

OAIM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OAIM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

OAIM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OAIM Category Low Category High OAIM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.51% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OAIM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OAIM Category Low Category High OAIM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OAIM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

OAIM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×