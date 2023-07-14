The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by non-U.S. companies, which may include companies in emerging market countries. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in set percentages in particular countries; however, the Fund expects to be invested in companies from at least three different countries at any given time. The Fund typically invests in medium-to-large companies based on standards of the applicable market. As of the date of this prospectus, OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers medium-to-large companies to be those with market capitalizations greater than $3 billion at the time of the initial purchase. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of non-U.S. companies, including common stocks, depositary receipts evidencing ownership of common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks (e.g., rights and warrants).

Values-Based Screening. The Adviser, which actively manages the Fund, seeks to identify investments that it believes will make a positive impact on the world according to its values driven investment philosophy. The Adviser, through a combination of proprietary and third-party research and screening data, first eliminates from the investable universe companies that demonstrably and consistently harm their stakeholders. This means avoiding companies whose principal business activities and practices include:

● Involvement in abortion, including producing or distributing abortifacients, medical facilities that perform abortions, or consistently and proactively promoting abortion through philanthropy. ● Production or significant distribution of addictive products, including adult entertainment, pornography, gambling, and tobacco. Distribution is deemed significant if it amounts to greater than 5% of a company’s total revenue. ● Predatory lending practices. ● Human rights violations. ● Patterns of severe ethics controversies.

The Adviser then seeks to elevate companies that it believes promote flourishing for their stakeholders. This means identifying companies, through proprietary research, that the Adviser believes exhibit qualities and characteristics such as:

● Addressing unmet and underserved needs in the marketplace. ● Providing purposeful vocations and add meaning to work. ● Fostering vibrant communities. ● Embracing a partnership and a spirit of collaboration. ● Cultivating our natural resources. ● Enhancing our well-being and corporate human experience.

The Adviser also considers the economic and political stability of the country where the issuer is located and the protections provided to shareholders.

All equity securities must meet, at the time of investment, both elements of the Adviser’s values-based screening requirements (i.e., all companies must both qualify to be in the Fund’s investable universe and exhibit qualities that the Adviser believes promote flourishing for their stakeholders). If an investment no longer meets the Adviser’s screening requirements, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such investment.

As part of the investment philosophy, the Adviser believes that companies go through a natural corporate life-cycle and that understanding where each company lies along the life-cycle spectrum is important to understanding its fundamental attributes. The Adviser then uses a combination of quantitative analysis and fundamental, “bottom-up” research to identify companies that the Adviser believes have the ability to generate sustainable returns on investment. The Adviser’s investment team actively invests across all parts of the life-cycle spectrum, building a diversified portfolio of high-growth, high-return, income-oriented and distressed investments.

The Fund may invest all or substantially all of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Adviser’s opinion, there are not sufficient companies available for investment that meet the Adviser’s investment criteria. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in order for the Fund to be more fully invested in the markets.