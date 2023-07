To construct the Fund’s portfolio, Optimize Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses quantitative analytics that use the prices of the weekly and other options available on a security to assess the overall market’s expectations for the possible price movements of the underlying security. The Fund, however, will not invest in options and will only invest in equity securities and the securities of other investment companies.

The Fund’s investments in other investment companies will typically consist of broad-based equity index ETFs and sector ETFs to supplement the core portfolio of stock positions for purposes of risk mitigation and diversification, as well as to maintain a sufficient level of market exposure between earnings announcements. The Fund may also invest in ETFs before and after a large-scale macroeconomic market event if the investment is found to be attractive according to the Adviser's metrics.

While the Fund does not invest in options, the Adviser believes a market participant’s investment in an option contract is a real expression of that participant’s expectations for the underlying security. Accordingly, the Adviser uses the price quotes of the listed options markets, purely to derive stock and general market sentiment. The extraction of sentiment from options market prices is intended to provide a more accurate view of market sentiment (“Smart Sentiment”). The Adviser believes the use of options market prices to determine investor sentiment has advantages: it can capture the sentiment of institutional and retail investors who do not wish to publicly announce their sentiment, and it attributes lower value to sentiment publicly expressed by market actors who do not influence the options market and therefore might be assumed to be less influential generally.

The Adviser uses quantitative analytics that include artificial intelligence techniques to generate sentiment metrics from the listed options quotes. Smart Sentiment information is available only for future dates that correspond to options expiration dates because no options pricing is available between those dates. For those available dates, Smart Sentiment metrics can provide information about the probabilities the market is attributing to the stock or ETF reaching different price levels, as well as allow estimation of the market’s projections of the risk of holding the stock or ETF until those future dates. The Fund generally limits Smart Sentiment analysis to stocks with weekly options to potentially increase the available dates for analysis before and after upcoming events, and also because such stocks are typically actively traded and liquid.

The Adviser believes that Smart Sentiment provides good short-term investment guidance around events, and that trading before and after events tactically is a good way to enhance long term capital appreciation while reducing general market risk. Under stable market conditions, stocks experience their greatest price movements around events such as earnings calls.

The Fund may sell a security if its value becomes unattractive, such as when the Adviser’s quantitative investment process suggests the value of the security may deteriorate, or when other investment opportunities emerge that the Adviser believes may have more attractive risk-adjusted return potential.

The Smart Sentiment investment strategy employed by the Adviser with respect to the Fund typically results in high portfolio turnover. Accordingly, the Fund may experience increased transaction costs.

The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets are invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. The Adviser will engage in active trading with high portfolio turnover of the Fund’s portfolio investments to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities of U.S. listed companies. The Fund will also invest in the securities of other investment companies, including other ETFs and mutual funds, that invest in equity securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio will be composed of the equity securities of approximately 10 to 40 issuers. The Fund will typically trade portfolio securities before and after corporate events of U.S. listed companies. Types of corporate events may include earnings calls and similar announcements, other corporate events such as product announcements, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory events such as FDA announcements and industry and sector events that may have an impact on the value of the stock.