The Fund seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index, and is designed to track the performance of a portfolio of agricultural commodities futures contracts designed to provide absolute returns through the implementation of a long/short trading strategy used to seek to achieve market neutral exposure to the global agriculture market.

AiLA-S033 Market Neutral Absolute Return Index

The Index is based on a rules-based index methodology developed and maintained by AiLA Indices, the Fund’s index provider (the “Index Provider”). The portfolio tracked by the Index generally consists of between one and nine standardized agricultural commodities futures contracts traded on either the Chicago Board of Trade (“CBOT”) or Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (“ICE”) on the following commodities: Corn, Soybeans, Soybean Meal, Soybean Oil and Wheat, each of which is traded on CBOT, and Arabica Coffee, Cotton, NY Cocoa and #11 Sugar, each of which is traded on ICE (collectively with the CBOT commodities futures contracts, “Component Futures Contracts” and each, a “Component Futures Contract”). The Component Futures Contracts are listed and traded on regulated national securities exchanges, generally have significant average daily trading volume, and can be converted into cash without significant adverse effect on the market pricing of the underlying commodity.

The Index Provider seeks to convert data, such as historical pricing of inter-commodity spreads (the difference between two prices), specific to Component Futures Contracts, into Alpha (i.e. , performance that exceeds that of the market over time). A market neutral strategy seeks to profit from both increasing and decreasing prices in one or more markets. Absolute return refers to the amount the Index returned over a specific period of time (versus relative return, which refers to the difference between the absolute return and the performance of the market (or other similar investments)).

The inclusion and weight of the Component Futures Contracts in the Index is determined by signals generated daily by a proprietary quantitative model, which utilizes (1) micro- and macro-features analysis of the underlying commodities and the overall commodities market; and (2) a portfolio metrics analysis to determine allocation. Examples of these various features and metrics are set forth below in the description of the Index’s five-step methodology.

1. Raw Data Input – Micro- and macro-features were selected by the Index Provider during the creation of the Index to add into the proprietary quantitative model.

The micro-features are specifically related to each commodity. These include but are not limited to:

• Curve structure data – relationship between near term and longer-term data futures prices

• Prior day closing price

• Recent trading range

• Trader positioning (CFTC Commitments of Traders Report data)

Macro-features are categories of historic data sets stored in the database during the creation of the Index in order to be available for analysis. These macro-features are considered applicable to the commodities due to their correlation or their interconnectedness to the pricing of such commodities.

These features include but are not limited to:

• Market indices

◦ Stocks

◦ Bonds

◦ Commodities

◦ Baltic-Dry Index

• Economic indicators

◦ Foreign exchange rates

◦ Gross domestic product (GDP)

◦ Consumer price index (CPI)

◦ Unemployment rates

2. Model Training – The raw data is processed and stored for training and validation of the models.

• Training Period: when data is used to train the model

• Testing Period/Validation: when the model is validated

• Holdout Period: when live results are recorded and there are no changes made to the model or its parameters

3. Asset Allocation – entry and exit decisions based on proprietary allocation signal generation

Entry Decision : The decision to enter an allocation is based on a positive daily asset allocation signal generated by either the long or the short asset allocation model. This is determined by the model predicting a favorable risk/reward opportunity for a long/short allocation. The model prediction is based on data included in the micro/macro features listed above. The Index may be allocated up to 100% short, up to 100% long, or up to 100% cash at any given time based on the model prediction.

Exit Decision : The exit decision is made once the opportunity horizon is reached, such as if the risk target has been met.

4. Index Constructions – risk target and allocation ranges

The main assumptions are various parameters such as rebalancing caps to avoid significant liquidity impacts. These parameters include:

• Risk target: Volatility target of 10% annualized standard deviation

• Target annual Sharpe ratio: Target Sharpe ratio of 1.00

• Maximum allocation range: Set to 100% to seek to ensure there is no leverage

5. Daily Weighting – generates daily signals for individual commodities futures contracts

The Component Futures Contracts are rebalanced and/or reconstituted each day on which the CBOT and ICE are open. A rebalance and/or reconstitution is based on the prior business day’s market closing allocation for application at the next business day’s market close.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the components of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the components in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests

of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, such as swaps, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions). A swap is a contract in which one party agrees to make periodic payments to another party based on the change in market value of the assets underlying the contract, which may include a specified security, basket of securities, or securities indices during the specified period, in return for periodic payments based on a fixed or variable interest rate or the total return from other underlying assets.

The Fund expects to gain exposure to commodities by investing indirectly, via the Subsidiary, in the Component Futures Contracts. As futures contracts approach expiration, they may be replaced by similar contracts that have a later expiration. This process is referred to as “rolling.” Futures holdings will not be rolled on a predetermined schedule. Instead, prior to becoming the new spot month, holdin gs will be rolled within the same commodity into a position on the futures curve that in the opinion of the Adviser generates the most optimal yield under prevailing market conditions. At times, commodities futures with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than commodities futures with a shorter term to expiration, which is known as “contango.” The Adviser generally will attempt to minimize the negative impact from rolling commodities futures that are in contango when possible as doing so would result in the Fund selling the expiring contract at a lower price and buying a longer-term contract at a higher price, producing a negative roll yield. Conversely, commodities futures with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than commodities futures with a shorter term to expiration, known as “backwardation.” Rolling commodities futures in backwardation generally involves selling an expiring contract at a higher price and buying a longer-term contract at a lower price, producing positive roll yield. However, there can be no guarantee that such a strategy will produce the desired results.

The Subsidiary is wholly owned by the Fund and organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Adviser also serves as the investment adviser to the Subsidiary. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with indirect exposure to commodities futures within the limits of current federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in commodities futures. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund, but it may invest in commodities futures to a greater extent than the Fund. Except as otherwise noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investments include the Fund’s indirect investments through the Subsidiary. Because the Fund intends to elect to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary generally will be limited to 25% of the Fund’s total assets, tested at the end of each fiscal quarter.

Although the Fund does not seek leveraged returns, investing in the Component Futures Contracts may have a leveraging effect on the Fund. The Fund will invest in cash, cash-like instruments and/or high-quality debt securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of: (i) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (ii) money market funds; and/or (iii) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Such Collateral is intended to provide liquidity, serve as margin or otherwise collateralize the Subsidiary’s investments in Component Futures Contracts and other commodities-related investments.

In the event the Index shorts a commodities futures contract, the Fund will likely short a Component Futures Contract in the same agricultural commodity.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. To the extent the Index is comprised of a concentrated (

i.e.

, holds more than 25% of its total assets) percentage of constituents in a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. Through its investments in the Component Futures Contracts, the Fund will have significant exposure to one or more agricultural sectors.