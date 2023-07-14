Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.2%
1 yr return
18.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$103 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.3%
Expense Ratio 0.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|All companies producing cluster bombs, landmines, depleted uranium, chemical or biological weapons, blinding laser weapons, non-detectable fragments or incendiary weapons; producing key components of cluster bombs, landmines, depleted uranium weapons, or chemical or biological weapons; owning 20% or more (50% for financial companies) of a weapons or components producer; or that are 50% or more owned by a company involved in weapons or components production.
|•
|All companies assigned an MSCI ESG (environmental, social or governance) Controversy Score of 0.
|•
|All companies that produce tobacco or derive 5% or more aggregate revenue from the production, distribution, retail and supply of tobacco-related products.
|•
|All companies assigned an MSCI Environmental Controversy Score of 0 or 1.
|•
|All companies deriving 1% or more revenue from mining of thermal coal and its sale to external parties (excluding all revenue from metallurgical coal, coal mined for internal power generation, intra-company sales of mined thermal coal, and coal trading).
|•
|All companies deriving 10% or more revenue from oil and gas related activities, including distribution / retail, equipment and services, extraction and production, petrochemicals, pipelines and transportation and refining (excluding biofuel production and sales and trading activities)
|•
|All companies deriving 50% or more revenue from thermal coal based, liquid fuel based and natural gas based power generation.
|•
|At least 50% reduction in the weighted average of index constituents' greenhouse gas (“GHG”) Intensity relative to the Parent Index, taking into account Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Scope 1 emissions are direct GHG emissions that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization. Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions generated in the production of electricity consumed by the organization. Scope 3
|emissions encompass all other indirect GHG emissions that are a consequence of the activities of the organization, but occur from sources not owned or controlled by the organization. GHG Intensity measures a company's Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions relative to its enterprise value including cash.
|•
|At least 10% average reduction (per year) in GHG Intensity relative to GHG Intensity of the Index as of June 1, 2020.
|•
|Aggregate exposure to High Climate Impact Sectors that is not less than the aggregate exposure in the Parent Index. High Impact Climate Sectors are defined by EU BMR as those sectors that are key to the low-carbon transition.
|•
|At least 20% increase in aggregate weight in companies setting GHG emissions reduction targets relative to the aggregate weight of such companies in the Parent Index.
|•
|At least 50% reduction in the weighted average of index constituents' Potential Emissions Intensity relative to the Parent Index. Potential Emissions Intensity represents the sum of a company's estimated carbon emissions assuming the company uses its owned coal, oil and gas reserves relative to the company's enterprise value including cash.
|•
|(i) Aggregate Climate Value-at-Risk (“VaR”) not less than the aggregate Climate VaR of the Parent Index, to the extent the Parent Index has positive aggregate Climate VaR; or (ii) at least 50% reduction in aggregate Climate VaR relative to the Parent Index, to the extent the Parent Index has negative aggregate Climate VaR. Climate VaR is designed to provide a forward-looking assessment of the impacts of climate change on a company's valuation based on the global average temperature under a 1.5 degree Celsius warming scenario compared to pre-industrial levels.
|•
|At least 5% increase in the weighted average of index constituents' Low Carbon Transition (LCT) Score relative to the Parent Index. The LCT Score seeks to identify a company's exposure to and management of risk and opportunities related to low carbon transition.
|•
|At least 50% reduction in the weighted average of index constituents' Extreme Weather Climate VaR relative to the Parent Index. Extreme Weather Climate VaR is an assessment of a company's future costs arising from severe weather events and the potential impact of such costs on the company's future financial performance.
|•
|At least 5% increase in weighted average of index constituents' LCT Score relative to Parent Index.
|•
|At least 400% increase in the ratio of Weighted Average Green Revenue/Weighted Average Fossil Fuel-based Revenue relative to the Parent Index. Weighted Average Green Revenue represents the weighted average of index constituents' percentage of revenue derived from alternative energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water, green building, pollution prevention, and sustainable agriculture. Weighted Average Fossil Fuel-based Revenue represents the weighted average of index constituents' percentage of revenue derived from the mining of thermal coal (excluding metallurgical coal, coal mined for internal power generation, intra-company sales of mined thermal coal and revenue from coal trading) or its sale to external parties, extraction, production and refining of conventional and unconventional oil and gas, and power generation based on thermal coal, liquid fuel, and natural gas.
|•
|At least 100% increase in Weighted Average Green Revenue relative to the Parent Index.
|Period
|NZUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.2%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|18.8%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NZUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|NZUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NZUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|NZUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|NZUS % Rank
|Net Assets
|103 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|78.40%
|Number of Holdings
|294
|2
|4154
|26.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.7 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|79.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.34%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|58.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NZUS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.84%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|22.34%
|Cash
|0.16%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|76.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|58.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|59.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|56.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|56.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NZUS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|80.46%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|3.85%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|1.40%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|35.92%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|79.83%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|46.64%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|93.14%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|70.45%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|96.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|36.06%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|75.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NZUS % Rank
|US
|99.84%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|15.42%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|76.21%
|NZUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.10%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|93.97%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|10.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|NZUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NZUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NZUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|NZUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|NZUS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|47.13%
|NZUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NZUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|NZUS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|NZUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2022
0.11
0.1%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2022
0.11
0.1%
Emiliano Rabinovich, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Within this group, he is the strategy leader for their Smart Beta and ESG products. Mr. Rabinovich currently manages a varied mix of funds that include both traditional indexing and a variety of alternative beta mandates. Also, he manages several local and global strategies and fund structures, which include separate accounts, commingled funds and mutual funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2022
0.11
0.1%
Lisa Hobart is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Ms. Hobart is currently responsible for managing various equity index funds, with both domestic and international strategies. Ms. Hobart joined State Street Bank London in 2000 and moved to SSGA as a senior portfolio analyst in 2006. During her career at SSGA, Lisa has managed the Investment Operations team, supporting passive, enhanced and active equity strategies. Ms. Hobart graduated from Leeds University with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Economics and Management. She holds the Investment Management Certificate.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...