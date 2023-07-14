Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

21.2%

1 yr return

18.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$103 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.6
$19.83
$25.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NZUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors - advised funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Karl Schneider

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase 
agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser).  In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to exceed the minimum standards for a “Paris-Aligned Benchmark” under the EU BMR. A Paris-Aligned Benchmark is designed to align with a principal objective of the Paris Agreement (a binding international treaty agreement on climate change) to limit the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius (preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels. The initial universe from which the Index selects constituents is the MSCI USA Index (the “Parent Index”), which measures the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segments of the U.S. equity market. 
To construct the universe of constituents eligible for inclusion in the Index (the “Eligible Universe”), the Parent Index is first screened to remove securities of issuers based on the following exclusionary criteria: 
All companies producing cluster bombs, landmines, depleted uranium, chemical or biological weapons, blinding laser weapons, non-detectable fragments or incendiary weapons; producing key components of cluster bombs, landmines, depleted uranium weapons, or chemical or biological weapons; owning 20% or more (50% for financial companies) of a weapons or components producer; or that are 50% or more owned by a company involved in weapons or components production.
All companies assigned an MSCI ESG (environmental, social or governance) Controversy Score of 0.
All companies that produce tobacco or derive 5% or more aggregate revenue from the production, distribution, retail and supply of tobacco-related products.
All companies assigned an MSCI Environmental Controversy Score of 0 or 1.
All companies deriving 1% or more revenue from mining of thermal coal and its sale to external parties (excluding all revenue from metallurgical coal, coal mined for internal power generation, intra-company sales of mined thermal coal, and coal trading).
All companies deriving 10% or more revenue from oil and gas related activities, including distribution / retail, equipment and services, extraction and production, petrochemicals, pipelines and transportation and refining (excluding biofuel production and sales and trading activities)
All companies deriving 50% or more revenue from thermal coal based, liquid fuel based and natural gas based power generation. 
The Index Provider incorporates data drawn from a number of sources for applying the exclusionary screens. An MSCI ESG Controversy Score provides an assessment of controversies concerning any negative environmental, social, and/or governance impact of a company's operations, products, and services. To evaluate ESG controversies, the Index Provider monitors across five categories of ESG impact – environment, human rights and communities, labor rights and supply chain, customers and governance – and 28 sub-categories. MSCI ESG Controversy Scores fall on a 0-10 scale, with 0 representing a company assessed as having involvement in very severe controversies. An MSCI Environmental Controversy Score provides an assessment of controversies related to a company's impact on the environment. Environmental controversies can relate to, among other things, toxic emissions and waste, operational waste (non-hazardous), energy and climate change, water stress, biodiversity and land use, and supply chain management. MSCI Environmental Controversy Scores fall on a 0-10 scale, with 0 and 1 representing a company having faced very severe and severe controversies pertaining to environmental issues, respectively. 
The final portfolio of securities is constructed using an optimization process that seeks to select and weight securities from the Eligible Universe based on constraints designed to (i) minimize the Index's exposure to physical and transition risks of climate change (“transition and physical risk objectives”) and (ii) target exposure to sustainable investment opportunities (“transition opportunities objectives”). In addition, the optimization process also incorporates target constraints to seek to minimize the risk of significant differences in constituent or sector weightings relative to the Parent Index, while aiming to control for constituent turnover and minimize tracking error relative to the Parent Index (“target diversification constraints”). 
The optimization process incorporates the following Index-level constraints to achieve transition and physical risk objectives: 
At least 50% reduction in the weighted average of index constituents' greenhouse gas (“GHG”) Intensity relative to the Parent Index, taking into account Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Scope 1 emissions are direct GHG emissions that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization. Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions generated in the production of electricity consumed by the organization. Scope 3 
emissions encompass all other indirect GHG emissions that are a consequence of the activities of the organization, but occur from sources not owned or controlled by the organization. GHG Intensity measures a company's Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions relative to its enterprise value including cash.
At least 10% average reduction (per year) in GHG Intensity relative to GHG Intensity of the Index as of June 1, 2020.
Aggregate exposure to High Climate Impact Sectors that is not less than the aggregate exposure in the Parent Index. High Impact Climate Sectors are defined by EU BMR as those sectors that are key to the low-carbon transition.
At least 20% increase in aggregate weight in companies setting GHG emissions reduction targets relative to the aggregate weight of such companies in the Parent Index.
At least 50% reduction in the weighted average of index constituents' Potential Emissions Intensity relative to the Parent Index. Potential Emissions Intensity represents the sum of a company's estimated carbon emissions assuming the company uses its owned coal, oil and gas reserves relative to the company's enterprise value including cash.
(i) Aggregate Climate Value-at-Risk (“VaR”) not less than the aggregate Climate VaR of the Parent Index, to the extent the Parent Index has positive aggregate Climate VaR; or (ii) at least 50% reduction in aggregate Climate VaR relative to the Parent Index, to the extent the Parent Index has negative aggregate Climate VaR. Climate VaR is designed to provide a forward-looking assessment of the impacts of climate change on a company's valuation based on the global average temperature under a 1.5 degree Celsius warming scenario compared to pre-industrial levels.
At least 5% increase in the weighted average of index constituents' Low Carbon Transition (LCT) Score relative to the Parent Index. The LCT Score seeks to identify a company's exposure to and management of risk and opportunities related to low carbon transition.
At least 50% reduction in the weighted average of index constituents' Extreme Weather Climate VaR relative to the Parent Index. Extreme Weather Climate VaR is an assessment of a company's future costs arising from severe weather events and the potential impact of such costs on the company's future financial performance. 
The optimization process incorporates the following Index-level constraints to achieve transition opportunities objectives: 
At least 5% increase in weighted average of index constituents' LCT Score relative to Parent Index.
At least 400% increase in the ratio of Weighted Average Green Revenue/Weighted Average Fossil Fuel-based Revenue relative to the Parent Index. Weighted Average Green Revenue represents the weighted average of index constituents' percentage of revenue derived from alternative energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water, green building, pollution prevention, and sustainable agriculture. Weighted Average Fossil Fuel-based Revenue represents the weighted average of index constituents' percentage of revenue derived from the mining of thermal coal (excluding metallurgical coal, coal mined for internal power generation, intra-company sales of mined thermal coal and revenue from coal trading) or its sale to external parties, extraction, production and refining of conventional and unconventional oil and gas, and power generation based on thermal coal, liquid fuel, and natural gas.
At least 100% increase in Weighted Average Green Revenue relative to the Parent Index. 
The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted on a semi-annual basis, as of the close of the last business day of May and November. The optimization process described above is applied in connection with the semi-annual Index review. During the semi-annual Index review, in the event the Index-level constraints are not met through the optimization process, certain target diversification constraints will be relaxed until the Index-level constraints are achieved. 
As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the technology sector, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 297 stocks. 
The Index is sponsored by MSCI, Inc.  (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

NZUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NZUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.2% -51.8% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr 18.8% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NZUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NZUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NZUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

NZUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NZUS Category Low Category High NZUS % Rank
Net Assets 103 M 177 K 1.21 T 78.40%
Number of Holdings 294 2 4154 26.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.7 M 1.74 K 270 B 79.11%
Weighting of Top 10 26.34% 1.8% 100.0% 58.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.57%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.62%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 2.34%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.22%
  6. Honeywell International Inc 2.04%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc 1.52%
  8. Alphabet Inc 1.46%
  9. Visa Inc 1.37%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NZUS % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% 0.00% 130.24% 22.34%
Cash 		0.16% -102.29% 100.00% 76.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 58.99%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 59.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 56.92%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 56.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NZUS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 80.46%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 3.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 1.40%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 35.92%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 79.83%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 46.64%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 93.14%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 70.45%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 96.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 36.06%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 75.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NZUS % Rank
US 		99.84% 0.00% 127.77% 15.42%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 76.21%

NZUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

NZUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.01% 2.95% 93.97%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 10.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

NZUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NZUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NZUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

NZUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NZUS Category Low Category High NZUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.15% 47.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NZUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NZUS Category Low Category High NZUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NZUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NZUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2022

0.11

0.1%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Emiliano Rabinovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2022

0.11

0.1%

Emiliano Rabinovich, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Within this group, he is the strategy leader for their Smart Beta and ESG products. Mr. Rabinovich currently manages a varied mix of funds that include both traditional indexing and a variety of alternative beta mandates. Also, he manages several local and global strategies and fund structures, which include separate accounts, commingled funds and mutual funds.

Lisa Hobart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2022

0.11

0.1%

Lisa Hobart is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Ms. Hobart is currently responsible for managing various equity index funds, with both domestic and international strategies. Ms. Hobart joined State Street Bank London in 2000 and moved to SSGA as a senior portfolio analyst in 2006. During her career at SSGA, Lisa has managed the Investment Operations team, supporting passive, enhanced and active equity strategies. Ms. Hobart graduated from Leeds University with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Economics and Management. She holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

