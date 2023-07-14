Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.5%
1 yr return
12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the equity securities of companies that are committed to curbing or mitigating the deleterious effects of climate change. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest in companies domiciled in any country, including emerging markets, and may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of climate conscious and environmentally friendly companies, with a focus on the reduction of carbon emissions (“Halt Climate Change Companies”), as determined by Rational Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”). The Fund defines Halt Climate Change Companies as those that meet one or more of the carbon impact criteria set forth below:
|●
|Direct commitment to net zero or reduced carbon emissions through a company climate pledge or involvement in initiatives such as the Paris Agreement, The Climate Pledge or other similar types of accords.
|●
|Companies deriving at least 50% of their revenues or profit from, or devoting at least 50% of their assets to activities focused on advancing the progress of reducing carbon emissions through alternative energy innovation in clean transportation as well as industrial efficiency, technological advancements in electrification, climate-conscious value chains and other similar initiatives.
|●
|Companies that invest a significant portion of their capital expenditures in new processes and business segments that seek to accelerate the global transition of fossil fuel related energy to renewable energy, with the intention of such activities becoming a significant part of their business.
The Fund will not invest in any company whose principal business function is related to the extraction, development or transportation of oil, gas or other fossil fuels.
The Advisor selects securities of companies for the Fund’s portfolio and weights them in the Fund’s portfolio based on a review of various fundamental factors of a Halt Climate Change Company’s risk return potential. Fundamental factors evaluated by the Advisor include the company’s financial statements, business model, credit metrics, financial ratios, valuations, and other company-specific characteristics (which include, but are not limited to sector, industry, and market capitalization). Companies that the Advisor believes to have higher risk return potential receive greater weights in the Fund’s portfolio.
The Fund will sell a company when it no longer meets the Advisor’s criteria to be classified as a Halt Climate Change company and/or when the Advisor believes that the company no longer has a high risk return potential relative to others within the Fund’s investment universe. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.
|Period
|NZRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|12.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NZRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|NZRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NZRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|NZRO % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.1 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|93
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|257 K
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.57%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NZRO % Rank
|Stocks
|92.56%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|4.13%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NZRO % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NZRO % Rank
|US
|92.56%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NZRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NZRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NZRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NZRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|NZRO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|NZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|NZRO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2022
0.39
0.4%
David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Charles Ashley, Portfolio Manager of Rational Advisors, Inc since 2019. Mr. Ashley joined Rational in February 2016 as a senior analyst to provide investment research and assist with the day-to-day management of several mutual funds. He has also served as a portfolio manager at Catalyst since 2017, and joined Catalyst as a senior analyst in February 2016. From 2013 to 2016, he was the Executive Vice President of Absocold Corporation, a privately held white goods manufacturer. From 2006 to 2013, he served in various sales and management roles with Absocold Corporation. His previous experience also includes equity sales and equity research at BMO Capital Markets in 2012. Mr. Ashley has an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a B. A. from the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Since 2020, Mr. Gough has been the Principal of Bor Yam LLC, a consulting firm. From 2017 to 2020, he was the Chief Executive Officer of DOPE, a casual apparel company. From 2014 to 2015, he was involved with the business development of Quotient Technology, a digital media and promotions technology company. From 2012 to 2014, he was the co-founder and President of Eckim, a Rakuten LinkShare Advertisers Award-winning online marketing company. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Gough was the main investor and advisor of Community Recycling Solutions, a recycling business. From 2007 to 2012, he was employed by Finish Line, a retailer of athletic apparel. Mr. Gough received the Indiana Governor’s Award for Tomorrow’s Leaders in 2009. He graduated from the Indiana University, Kelley School of Business with a Bachelors in Marketing and Distribution Management, with a minor in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
