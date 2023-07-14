The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the equity securities of companies that are committed to curbing or mitigating the deleterious effects of climate change. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest in companies domiciled in any country, including emerging markets, and may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of climate conscious and environmentally friendly companies, with a focus on the reduction of carbon emissions (“Halt Climate Change Companies”), as determined by Rational Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”). The Fund defines Halt Climate Change Companies as those that meet one or more of the carbon impact criteria set forth below:

● Direct commitment to net zero or reduced carbon emissions through a company climate pledge or involvement in initiatives such as the Paris Agreement, The Climate Pledge or other similar types of accords.

● Companies deriving at least 50% of their revenues or profit from, or devoting at least 50% of their assets to activities focused on advancing the progress of reducing carbon emissions through alternative energy innovation in clean transportation as well as industrial efficiency, technological advancements in electrification, climate-conscious value chains and other similar initiatives.

● Companies that invest a significant portion of their capital expenditures in new processes and business segments that seek to accelerate the global transition of fossil fuel related energy to renewable energy, with the intention of such activities becoming a significant part of their business.

The Fund will not invest in any company whose principal business function is related to the extraction, development or transportation of oil, gas or other fossil fuels.

The Advisor selects securities of companies for the Fund’s portfolio and weights them in the Fund’s portfolio based on a review of various fundamental factors of a Halt Climate Change Company’s risk return potential. Fundamental factors evaluated by the Advisor include the company’s financial statements, business model, credit metrics, financial ratios, valuations, and other company-specific characteristics (which include, but are not limited to sector, industry, and market capitalization). Companies that the Advisor believes to have higher risk return potential receive greater weights in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund will sell a company when it no longer meets the Advisor’s criteria to be classified as a Halt Climate Change company and/or when the Advisor believes that the company no longer has a high risk return potential relative to others within the Fund’s investment universe. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.