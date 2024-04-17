Home
Simplify Next Intangible Value Index ETF

ETF
NXTV
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.8705 -0.07 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 04/17/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Next Intangible Value Index ETF

NXTV | ETF

$24.87

-

-

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
$24.87
$24.94

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NXTV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Next Intangible Value Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 16, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities included in the Value Index. The Value Index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. stocks of companies that exhibit low equity valuations relative to their intangible-adjusted book values within their respective sector. The Value Index methodology defines intangible capital as productive assets that lack a physical presence and generally are created through investments in brand capital, knowledge capital, and organization capital.

The Value Index is owned by Eisfeldt Consulting, LLC (“EC”), which has engaged Solactive, AG (“Solactive”) to act as Calculation Agent for the Value Index. Both Solactive and EC are organizations independent of the Fund and Simplify Asset Management, Inc., the Fund's investment adviser.

The Value Index is a rules-based index that is created by applying successive screens to an initial universe of stocks. The initial universe is composed of the 2000 largest stocks by market capitalization in the Solactive United States 3000 Index (the “Initial Universe”). The Solactive United States 3000 Index is designed to track the performance of the largest 3000 companies from the United States stock market, as measured by market capitalization.

Market equity value is observable using market equity prices and shares outstanding. Book equity value is directly observable from a company's financial statements. EC calculates the intangible adjusted book value for the stocks in the Initial Universe using its proprietary model that is designed to measure intangible capital. Intangible capital is the sum of a company’s brand, knowledge, and organization capital. The EC model utilizes factors such as a company's income statement expenditures, balance sheet data on goodwill, and identifiable intangible assets such as patents or copyrights, to measure intangible capital.

The 200 stocks with the lowest equity valuations relative to their intangible adjusted book values are selected (the “Intangible Value Universe”). The constituents of the Intangible Value Universe are initially weighted based on relative market capitalization within the Intangible Value Universe. The Intangible Value Universe is re-weighted to conform with the following additional restrictions:

maximum individual stock weight of 5%
weightings that would have been above 5% are re-allocated across the remaining stocks within each sector. If such re-allocation causes the weighting on any remaining stock to pass the 5% threshold, weights are re-allocated following the same procedure in accordance with the index rule-based methodology; and
at least five stocks from each of the 13 sectors are included (unless there are fewer than five stocks with positive weightings, in which case the sector representation will be less than five).

The 13 sectors are: (1) food and consumables; (2) energy and hard commodities; (3) consumer goods; (4) healthcare and drugs; (5) construction; (6) manufacturing inputs; (7) technology and communications; (8) cars and transport; (9) utilities; (10) retail; (11) finance; (12) travel and entertainment; and (13) all other companies. EC developed the list of 13 sectors using a combination of SIC and NAICS codes along with data from publicly available 10-K filings.

The Initial Universe and the Value Index are reconstituted quarterly. Solactive calculates and publishes the Value Index constituents and returns of the Value Index daily, accounting for corporate events such as mergers and stock splits.

The adviser uses a replication strategy to track the Value Index, rather than a sampling approach, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Value Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Value Index. To the extent the Value Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Value Index.

NXTV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NXTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NXTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NXTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NXTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NXTV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NXTV Category Low Category High NXTV % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NXTV % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NXTV - Expenses

Operational Fees

NXTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NXTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NXTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NXTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NXTV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NXTV Category Low Category High NXTV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NXTV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NXTV Category Low Category High NXTV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NXTV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

NXTV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

