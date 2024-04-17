The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities included in the Value Index. The Value Index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. stocks of companies that exhibit low equity valuations relative to their intangible-adjusted book values within their respective sector. The Value Index methodology defines intangible capital as productive assets that lack a physical presence and generally are created through investments in brand capital, knowledge capital, and organization capital.

The Value Index is owned by Eisfeldt Consulting, LLC (“EC”), which has engaged Solactive, AG (“Solactive”) to act as Calculation Agent for the Value Index. Both Solactive and EC are organizations independent of the Fund and Simplify Asset Management, Inc., the Fund's investment adviser.

The Value Index is a rules-based index that is created by applying successive screens to an initial universe of stocks. The initial universe is composed of the 2000 largest stocks by market capitalization in the Solactive United States 3000 Index (the “Initial Universe”). The Solactive United States 3000 Index is designed to track the performance of the largest 3000 companies from the United States stock market, as measured by market capitalization.

Market equity value is observable using market equity prices and shares outstanding. Book equity value is directly observable from a company's financial statements. EC calculates the intangible adjusted book value for the stocks in the Initial Universe using its proprietary model that is designed to measure intangible capital. Intangible capital is the sum of a company’s brand, knowledge, and organization capital. The EC model utilizes factors such as a company's income statement expenditures, balance sheet data on goodwill, and identifiable intangible assets such as patents or copyrights, to measure intangible capital.

The 200 stocks with the lowest equity valuations relative to their intangible adjusted book values are selected (the “Intangible Value Universe”). The constituents of the Intangible Value Universe are initially weighted based on relative market capitalization within the Intangible Value Universe. The Intangible Value Universe is re-weighted to conform with the following additional restrictions:

● maximum individual stock weight of 5%

● weightings that would have been above 5% are re-allocated across the remaining stocks within each sector. If such re-allocation causes the weighting on any remaining stock to pass the 5% threshold, weights are re-allocated following the same procedure in accordance with the index rule-based methodology; and

● at least five stocks from each of the 13 sectors are included (unless there are fewer than five stocks with positive weightings, in which case the sector representation will be less than five) .

The 13 sectors are: (1) food and consumables; (2) energy and hard commodities; (3) consumer goods; (4) healthcare and drugs; (5) construction; (6) manufacturing inputs; (7) technology and communications; (8) cars and transport; (9) utilities; (10) retail; (11) finance; (12) travel and entertainment; and (13) all other companies. EC developed the list of 13 sectors using a combination of SIC and NAICS codes along with data from publicly available 10-K filings.

The Initial Universe and the Value Index are reconstituted quarterly. Solactive calculates and publishes the Value Index constituents and returns of the Value Index daily, accounting for corporate events such as mergers and stock splits.

The adviser uses a replication strategy to track the Value Index, rather than a sampling approach, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Value Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Value Index. To the extent the Value Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Value Index.