Vitals

YTD Return

28.6%

1 yr return

26.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.2
$16.58
$23.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

NWLG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 04, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Patrick Burton

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, primarily in exchange-traded equity securities of large-cap U.S. companies that exhibit ESG characteristics, as described below. The Fund’s sub-adviser employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment process that centers on identifying growth companies which exhibit some or all of the following characteristics:
·in an industry with growth potential;
·leads or gains market share;
·has identifiable and sustainable competitive advantages;
·is managed by a team that can perpetuate the company’s competitive advantages;
·high, and preferably rising, return on invested capital;
·demonstrates sustainable Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) characteristics;
·deploys excess cash flow to enhance shareholder returns; and
·demonstrates sound corporate governance.  
In order to identify investment candidates for the Fund, the sub-adviser begins by quantitatively screening companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the “Index’) as well as certain companies that exhibit similar financial qualities and market caps but are not otherwise in the Index. The screening process evaluates a company’s financial performance and certain ESG performance factorsassigned scores by the sub-adviser based on data provided by independent ESG research vendors. The companies that pass this screen are then qualitatively assessed in the context of their respective industries.  
As part of its qualitative assessment, the sub-adviser evaluates each company’s performance, relative to peers, with respect to ESG factors provided by independent ESG research vendors. The sub-adviser then determines which ESG factors may be material to a company’s future financial performance. This involves an evaluation of how the company integrates particular ESG risks and opportunities into its corporate strategy through, for example, improving governance practices, aligning management team incentives, and increasing transparency into its ESG practices. A potential investment candidate for the Fund will generally exhibit sustainable practices, as determined by the sub-adviser, across the following ESG factors: 
·Environmental - impact on or from climate change, natural resource use and waste management practices;  
·Social - human capital management, product safety, supply chain management; and  
·Governance - corporate governance, business ethics and advocacy for governmental policy.  
The ESG factor evaluation involves the identification of key performance indicators, which are given more or less relative weight compared to the broader range of potential assessment categories. Concerns in one area do not automatically eliminate a company from being an eligible portfolio investment. When ESG concerns exist, the sub-adviser gives careful consideration to how companies address the risks and opportunities they face in the context of their sector or industry and relative to their peers. The sub-adviser may engage with companies to encourage them to improve their ESG practices. The sub-adviser’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, electronic communications and letters. The Fund may invest in companies whose ESG practices are currently suboptimal, with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of sub-adviser’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives. 
ESG factors are evaluated by the sub-adviser based on data provided by independent ESG research vendors, and the sub-adviser favors companies with leadership in ESG factor performance relative to their peers. As the final step in the investment process, the sub-adviser determines which companies with potential for above-average future earnings growth fit its portfolio construction parameters in light of the companies’ valuations and relative ESG factor performance. 
The Fund will not invest in companies that the sub-adviser determines are involved in the following activities: 
·manufacturing of nuclear weapons, cluster munitions, land mines, incendiary devices, biological or chemical weapons, or depleted uranium munitions;  
·civilian firearms manufacturing;  
·tobacco products manufacturing; or  
·thermal coal mining or production if it accounts for more than 30% of a company’s gross revenues.  
Investing on the basis of ESG factor evaluation is generally qualitative and subjective by nature. Not every Fund investment will meet ESG performance indicators, or will do so at all times, and there can be no assurance that the ESG factor evaluation or any judgment exercised by the sub-adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. 
The sub-adviser’s sell discipline utilizes the same fundamental research process in order to control risk and protect capital. Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser employs a sell discipline pursuant to which it may sell some or all of its position in a stock when a stock becomes fully valued, the fundamental business prospects are deteriorating, the issuer’s ESG factor performance declines, or the position exceeds limits set by the sub-adviser. 
The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets in exchange-traded equity securities of companies with large capitalizations at the time of purchase. For the purposes of this policy, companies with large capitalizations are defined as companies with market capitalizations in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange contemporaneously with the shares of the Fund. 
Non-Transparent ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure. The Fund is a type of exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, however, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Proxy Portfolio”— and certain related information about the relative performance of the  
Proxy Portfolio and the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Proxy Portfolio Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per share of the Fund. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio, and the Fund will not disclose the daily holdings of the Actual Portfolio. Although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund’s exemptive relief limits the types of securities in which the Fund can invest, which may constrain the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies. The Fund is actively managed and does not intend to track an index.  
Read More

NWLG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.6% -44.2% 26.6% 94.80%
1 Yr 26.1% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 97.36%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

NWLG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWLG Category Low Category High NWLG % Rank
Net Assets 5.6 M 189 K 222 B 97.67%
Number of Holdings 45 2 3509 65.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.78 M -1.37 M 104 B 96.78%
Weighting of Top 10 39.53% 9.4% 100.0% 55.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.39%
  2. Apple Inc 6.28%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 4.82%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.57%
  5. Mastercard Inc 3.72%
  6. Intuitive Surgical Inc 3.54%
  7. ASML Holding NV 3.54%
  8. ServiceNow Inc 3.49%
  9. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 3.44%
  10. Intuit Inc 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWLG % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 0.00% 107.71% 51.73%
Cash 		1.14% -10.83% 87.35% 45.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 59.02%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 60.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 56.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 56.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWLG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 18.05%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 14.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 85.02%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 91.24%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 36.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 69.35%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 79.57%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 78.57%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 77.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 11.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 13.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWLG % Rank
US 		98.86% 0.00% 105.43% 52.03%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 41.37%

NWLG - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.01% 7.09% 76.95%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 54.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

NWLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 17.24%

NWLG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWLG Category Low Category High NWLG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.33% 61.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWLG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWLG Category Low Category High NWLG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 44.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWLG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWLG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Burton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Mr. Burton is a Portfolio Manager for the suite of U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategies with responsibilities in portfolio construction and stock selection. He also serves as a senior Information Technology sector specialist and leverages his expertise in analyzing both potential technology investments and trends within the ever-changing technology landscape. Mr. Burton is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Burton joined Winslow Capital Management in 2010 as a Managing Director/Analyst responsible for the Technology sector. Prior to that, he was Senior Equity Research Analyst for Thrivent Asset Management in Minneapolis. He also served as a Managing Director for Citigroup Investments.

Stephan Petersen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2021

0.82

0.8%

As a Portfolio Manager on the U.S. Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy, Stephan is responsible for the environmental, social and governance analysis of companies considered for investment and portfolio construction. Along with the Investment Team, he conducts the detailed analytical work on all investments. Stephan is also a member of the U.S. Large Cap Growth Investment Team. Mr. Petersen joined Winslow Capital in 2013. Prior to that, Stephan was a senior equity research analyst at Thrivent Asset Management in Minneapolis. Mr. Petersen also served as a research consultant at Cagney Research Group and a financial analyst at Citadel Investment Group.

Justin Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2021

0.82

0.8%

As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Kelly ensures the Winslow Capital growth equity process is fully executed by all Portfolio Managers and Analysts. Further, Mr. Kelly sets the macroeconomic framework and investment roadmaps for all of Winslow Capital’s products. On the U.S. Large Cap Growth product, he is responsible for portfolio construction and operates as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Kelly is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Kelly joined Winslow Capital Management in 1999 as Managing Director responsible for research and portfolio management. Prior to that, he was co-head of the technology research team at Investment Advisers, Inc. in Minneapolis. He also served as an Investment Banker in New York City for Prudential Securities and Salomon Brothers.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

