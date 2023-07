The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in securities of companies that are expected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from the increasing focus on climate and environmentally sensitive carbon-based energy production. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in companies that produce hydrocarbon-based energy and related products, and/or provide products or services to support such production efforts (collectively, “Energy Companies”) and companies the public filings for which state they are engaged in the development and/or distribution of products or the provision of services intended to reduce or remediate the negative effects of hydrocarbon-based energy production, or that they are committed to using such products and/or services in their businesses (collectively, “Remediation Companies”). The Fund may invest in common or preferred stock of domestic and foreign companies and units of royalty trusts.

In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, seeks to identify companies that it believes are positioned to benefit from the growing demand for carbon-based energy production, as well as existing and developing technologies that can reduce the environmental impact from the production of fossil fuels. The Adviser’s investment selection process focuses on two primary categories – Energy Companies and Remediation Companies.

First, the Adviser will focus on companies that produce carbon-based energy. These companies include: (i) onshore and offshore oil/gas producers; and (ii) owners of oil/gas pipeline networks and oil and gas exploration firms. The Fund also may invest in passive entities such as royalty trusts. Royalties are generally the right of a company to receive a percentage of revenue from the production of a commodity or other utilization of the assets owned by the royalty trust.

Second, the Adviser will focus on companies that have or are developing technologies that can alleviate the negative impacts derived from the production or the consumption of hydrocarbons. These may include, but are not limited to, companies that: (i) produce or develop enhanced water meter and filtration/treatment systems; (ii) develop technologies to capture and store carbon dioxide or other types of emissions that are deemed harmful to the environment, so as to prevent their release into the atmosphere; (iii) provide or

utilize products or services that enable the production or consumption of hydrocarbons in a more efficient and/or environmentally-friendly manner; and/or (iv) have developed or are developing advanced systems and technologies in the hydrocarbons industry that are currently not in use.

In selecting individual investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser employs a value-driven, “bottom-up” or fundamental approach. The Adviser’s research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including internal research, to develop and refine its investment themes for the Fund and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The Adviser expects to sell portfolio holdings when it determines they no longer fit the Adviser’s investment thesis or are no longer attractively valued.

The Fund will generally include approximately 30 to 60 securities in its portfolio that may range from small- to large-capitalization companies. Although the issues of a majority of the Fund’s securities are expected to be either domiciled in, or earn a majority of their revenues from activities within, the United States, the Fund also may have significant exposure to issuers that are either domiciled in, or earn a majority of their revenues from activities within, Australia, Canada, and Europe.

The Fund will concentrate (

i.e.

, hold more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of companies in the Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry. The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or lesser number of issuers than diversified funds.